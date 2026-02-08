استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير اليابان لدى المملكة ياسوناري مورينو.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.