استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير اليابان لدى المملكة ياسوناري مورينو.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة التطورات على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received the Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom, Yasunari Morino, today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, discussed developments in the regional and international arenas, and the efforts being made regarding them.