Fars News Agency revealed yesterday (Sunday) that Iranian authorities have arrested three reformist figures, including the head of the Reform Front, Azar Mansouri.



The Iranian agency reported that security and judicial institutions arrested Azar Mansouri, Ibrahim Asgharzadeh, and Mohsen Aminzadeh, clarifying that the authorities have charged these individuals with targeting national unity, taking a stance against the constitution, aligning with enemy propaganda, promoting surrender, and establishing secret sabotage mechanisms.



Iran has witnessed widespread protests across the country that began in late December 2025 following the collapse of the currency and the deterioration of living conditions, prompting traders, students, and other segments of society to take to the streets in multiple cities, demanding radical political and social change.



Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch accused Iranian security forces of using excessive violence to disperse protesters, resulting in casualties and injuries, as well as the arbitrary detention of hundreds of demonstrators.



On another note, Channel 15 in Israel reported that the U.S. administration conveyed a message to Iran indicating that it expects Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his accompanying delegation to attend the upcoming meeting with serious and meaningful content.



The channel quoted American officials as saying that Washington is waiting for Tehran to make concessions on various issues during the next round of talks.



Channel 13 in Israel reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to ask U.S. President Donald Trump to include a clause regarding "restricting the range of missiles" in any potential agreement with Iran, referring to expanding the negotiation framework to include the Iranian missile program alongside the nuclear file.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department announced an intensification of efforts to track Iranian funds, explaining that the Iranian regime is transferring money abroad to escape inflation.



In contrast, the head of the Iranian General Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, stated at a forum in Tehran today: "We are prepared for a long-term war with the United States," adding, "Despite our readiness, we do not wish to ignite a regional war, as such a war would delay the region's progress and development for years."