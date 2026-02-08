كشفت وكالة فارس للأنباء اليوم(الأحد) عن اعتقال السلطات الإيرانية ثلاث شخصيات من الإصلاحيين، بينهم رئيسة جبهة الاصلاح آذر منصوري.


وذكرت الوكالة الإيرانية أن المؤسسات الأمنية والقضائية اعتقلت آذر منصوري، وإبراهيم أصغر زاده، ومحسن أمين زاده، موضحة أن السلطات وجهت اتهامات ضد هؤلاء الأفراد تشمل استهداف الوحدة الوطنية، واتخاذ موقف ضد الدستور، والتناغم مع دعاية العدو، والترويج للاستسلام، وإنشاء آليات تخريبية سرية.


وشهدت إيران احتجاجات واسعة عمّت البلاد بدأت أواخر ديسمبر 2025 إثر انهيار العملة وتدهور أوضاع المعيشة ما دفع التجار والطلاب وغيرهم من فئات المجتمع إلى النزول إلى الشوارع في مدن متعددة، مطالِبين بتغيير سياسي واجتماعي جذري.


واتهمت منظمة العفو الدولية ومنظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش، قوات الأمن الإيرانية باستخدام العنف المفرط لتفريق المتظاهرين، ما أدى إلى سقوط قتلى وجرحى واعتقال مئات من المحتجين بصورة تعسفية.


من جهة أخرى، ذكرت القناة 15 الإسرائيلية أن الإدارة الأمريكية نقلت رسالة إلى إيران مفادها أنها تتوقع من وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي والوفد المرافق له الحضور إلى الاجتماع القادم بمضمون جدي وذي معنى.


ونقلت القناة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين قولهم إن واشنطن تنتظر من طهران تقديم تنازلات في قضايا مختلفة خلال الجولة القادمة من المحادثات.


وأفادت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو يعتزم الطلب من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تضمين بند يتعلق بـ«تقييد مدى الصواريخ» في أي اتفاق محتمل مع إيران، في إشارة إلى توسيع إطار التفاوض ليشمل البرنامج الصاروخي الإيراني إلى جانب الملف النووي.


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، تكثيف عمليات تتبع الأموال الإيرانية، موضحة أن النظام الإيراني يحول الأموال للخارج هرباً من التضخم.


بالمقابل، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان الإيرانية، عبد الرحيم موسوي في منتدى بطهران اليوم: «نحن مستعدون لحرب طويلة الأمد مع الولايات المتحدة»، مضيفاً: «رغم استعدادنا، لا نرغب في إشعال حرب إقليمية، فهذه الحرب ستؤخر تقدم المنطقة وتنميتها لسنوات».