في إطار جهودها التنموية المستمرة لدعم اليمن، وبخطى واثقة نحو تعزيز الاستقرار المعيشي في المحافظات المحررة، أعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن إنجاز مشروع إعادة تأهيل «خيصة الصيادين» في شاطئ بدهولة جنوب أرخبيل سقطرى، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة قطاع الثروة السمكية وتحويل التحديات الطبيعية إلى فرص اقتصادية مستدامة.
تأهيل شامل ومعايير دقيقة
وارتكز المشروع على خطة هندسية متكاملة شملت استصلاح مساحة إجمالية تقدر بـ12 ألف متر مربع، تضمنت عمليات نوعية لإزالة نحو 25 ألف متر مكعب من الرمال ومخلفات السيول التي تراكمت وأعاقت حركة الإبحار والرسو خلال الفترة الماضية.
إصلاح مرفأ الصيد.
وباتت الخيصة اليوم مهيأة وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والكفاءة لاستيعاب 80 قارب صيد، مما يضمن انسيابية الحركة الملاحية للصيادين في الأرخبيل.
الصيد.
أثر معيشي ملموس
ويأتي هذا التدخل التنموي ليلامس احتياجات المجتمع المحلي بشكل مباشر، ويخدم المشروع 240 صياداً يعتمدون على هذا المرفأ بصفة يومية، فيما يمتد الأثر الإيجابي ليشمل 1,440 فرداً من أسرهم، ما يسهم في تحسين مستوى الدخل وتأمين سبل العيش الكريم للمجتمعات الساحلية التي تشكل الثروة السمكية عماد اقتصادها.
أهالي سقطرى: بصمات سعودية لا تُنسى
وفي حديث خاص إلى «عكاظ»، ثمَّن أهالي أرخبيل سقطرى هذه المبادرة السعودية، مؤكدين أن مشروع تأهيل «خيصة بدهولة» جاء في وقت حرج لإنقاذ مصدر رزق مئات الأسر.
للصيد.
وأوضح الأهالي أن تراكم مخلفات السيول كان يشكل عائقاً جسيماً أمام قواربهم، مشيرين إلى أن سرعة استجابة البرنامج السعودي تعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية وحرص المملكة القيادي على تنمية الإنسان اليمني وإعمار أرضه.
ريادة تنموية
يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يواصل تنفيذ مشاريع حيوية في سقطرى ومختلف المحافظات اليمنية عبر قطاعات (التعليم، الصحة، المياه، الطاقة، النقل، الزراعة والثروة السمكية، وبناء قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية)، متبنياً نهجاً تنموياً شاملاً يهدف إلى تحقيق الازدهار والاستقرار في ربوع اليمن.
As part of its ongoing developmental efforts to support Yemen, and with confident steps towards enhancing living stability in the liberated governorates, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced the completion of the rehabilitation project for "Khayisat Al-Sayyadain" on the beach of Badhula in southern Socotra Archipelago, in a strategic move aimed at improving the efficiency of the fisheries sector and transforming natural challenges into sustainable economic opportunities.
Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Precise Standards
The project was based on a comprehensive engineering plan that included the reclamation of a total area estimated at 12,000 square meters, involving quality operations to remove approximately 25,000 cubic meters of sand and flood debris that had accumulated and hindered navigation and docking in the past period.
إصلاح مرفأ الصيد.
The Khayisat is now prepared according to the highest safety and efficiency standards to accommodate 80 fishing boats, ensuring smooth navigation for fishermen in the archipelago.
الصيد.
Tangible Living Impact
This developmental intervention directly addresses the needs of the local community, serving 240 fishermen who rely on this port daily, while the positive impact extends to 1,440 individuals from their families, contributing to improving income levels and securing decent livelihoods for coastal communities that depend on fisheries as the backbone of their economy.
Socotra Residents: Unforgettable Saudi Imprints
In a special interview with "Okaz," the residents of Socotra Archipelago praised this Saudi initiative, confirming that the rehabilitation project for "Khayisat Badhula" came at a critical time to save the livelihood of hundreds of families.
للصيد.
The residents explained that the accumulation of flood debris posed a significant obstacle to their boats, noting that the rapid response of the Saudi program reflects the depth of brotherly ties and the Kingdom's leadership commitment to developing the Yemeni people and rebuilding their land.
Developmental Leadership
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen continues to implement vital projects in Socotra and various Yemeni governorates across sectors (education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture, fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions), adopting a comprehensive developmental approach aimed at achieving prosperity and stability throughout Yemen.