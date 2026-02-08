​في إطار جهودها التنموية المستمرة لدعم اليمن، وبخطى واثقة نحو تعزيز الاستقرار المعيشي في المحافظات المحررة، أعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن إنجاز مشروع إعادة تأهيل «خيصة الصيادين» في شاطئ بدهولة جنوب أرخبيل سقطرى، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة قطاع الثروة السمكية وتحويل التحديات الطبيعية إلى فرص اقتصادية مستدامة.


​تأهيل شامل ومعايير دقيقة


​وارتكز المشروع على خطة هندسية متكاملة شملت استصلاح مساحة إجمالية تقدر بـ12 ألف متر مربع، تضمنت عمليات نوعية لإزالة نحو 25 ألف متر مكعب من الرمال ومخلفات السيول التي تراكمت وأعاقت حركة الإبحار والرسو خلال الفترة الماضية.

إصلاح مرفأ الصيد.

وباتت الخيصة اليوم مهيأة وفق أعلى معايير السلامة والكفاءة لاستيعاب 80 قارب صيد، مما يضمن انسيابية الحركة الملاحية للصيادين في الأرخبيل.

الصيد.

​أثر معيشي ملموس


​ويأتي هذا التدخل التنموي ليلامس احتياجات المجتمع المحلي بشكل مباشر، ويخدم المشروع 240 صياداً يعتمدون على هذا المرفأ بصفة يومية، فيما يمتد الأثر الإيجابي ليشمل 1,440 فرداً من أسرهم، ما يسهم في تحسين مستوى الدخل وتأمين سبل العيش الكريم للمجتمعات الساحلية التي تشكل الثروة السمكية عماد اقتصادها.


​أهالي سقطرى: بصمات سعودية لا تُنسى


​وفي حديث خاص إلى «عكاظ»، ثمَّن أهالي أرخبيل سقطرى هذه المبادرة السعودية، مؤكدين أن مشروع تأهيل «خيصة بدهولة» جاء في وقت حرج لإنقاذ مصدر رزق مئات الأسر.

للصيد.

وأوضح الأهالي أن تراكم مخلفات السيول كان يشكل عائقاً جسيماً أمام قواربهم، مشيرين إلى أن سرعة استجابة البرنامج السعودي تعكس عمق الروابط الأخوية وحرص المملكة القيادي على تنمية الإنسان اليمني وإعمار أرضه.


​ريادة تنموية


​يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يواصل تنفيذ مشاريع حيوية في سقطرى ومختلف المحافظات اليمنية عبر قطاعات (التعليم، الصحة، المياه، الطاقة، النقل، الزراعة والثروة السمكية، وبناء قدرات المؤسسات الحكومية)، متبنياً نهجاً تنموياً شاملاً يهدف إلى تحقيق الازدهار والاستقرار في ربوع اليمن.