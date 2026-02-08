As part of its ongoing developmental efforts to support Yemen, and with confident steps towards enhancing living stability in the liberated governorates, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced the completion of the rehabilitation project for "Khayisat Al-Sayyadain" on the beach of Badhula in southern Socotra Archipelago, in a strategic move aimed at improving the efficiency of the fisheries sector and transforming natural challenges into sustainable economic opportunities.



Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Precise Standards



The project was based on a comprehensive engineering plan that included the reclamation of a total area estimated at 12,000 square meters, involving quality operations to remove approximately 25,000 cubic meters of sand and flood debris that had accumulated and hindered navigation and docking in the past period.

إصلاح مرفأ الصيد.

The Khayisat is now prepared according to the highest safety and efficiency standards to accommodate 80 fishing boats, ensuring smooth navigation for fishermen in the archipelago.

الصيد.



Tangible Living Impact



This developmental intervention directly addresses the needs of the local community, serving 240 fishermen who rely on this port daily, while the positive impact extends to 1,440 individuals from their families, contributing to improving income levels and securing decent livelihoods for coastal communities that depend on fisheries as the backbone of their economy.



Socotra Residents: Unforgettable Saudi Imprints



In a special interview with "Okaz," the residents of Socotra Archipelago praised this Saudi initiative, confirming that the rehabilitation project for "Khayisat Badhula" came at a critical time to save the livelihood of hundreds of families.

للصيد.

The residents explained that the accumulation of flood debris posed a significant obstacle to their boats, noting that the rapid response of the Saudi program reflects the depth of brotherly ties and the Kingdom's leadership commitment to developing the Yemeni people and rebuilding their land.



Developmental Leadership



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen continues to implement vital projects in Socotra and various Yemeni governorates across sectors (education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture, fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions), adopting a comprehensive developmental approach aimed at achieving prosperity and stability throughout Yemen.