في مؤشر لافت على تغيّر خريطة التوظيف في القطاع الخاص، كشفت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات» طرح 25 وظيفة نوعية مخصصة للسعوديين خلال أسبوع واحد فقط، برواتب تتجاوز 15 ألف ريال شهرياً، في تخصصات قيادية وتقنية وهندسية عالية الطلب.

وتعكس الوظائف الجديدة تحوّلاً واضحاً في حاجات سوق العمل، وتركيزاً متزايداً على الكفاءات الوطنية القادرة على إدارة المشاريع، وقيادة الفرق، ودعم التحول الرقمي والصناعي.

وتصدّرت الوظائف القيادية قائمة الفرص المطروحة، من بينها:

  • مدير عام مشروع، ونائب مدير موقع، ومدير صيانة، في شركات كبرى تعمل في مجالات المقاولات والخدمات.
  • مدير تسويق، ونائب مدير مبيعات، في قطاعات السياحة والصناعة الغذائية.
  • مدير مركز طبي لإدارة وتشغيل مركز علاج طبيعي وفق معايير تنظيمية واعتمادية دقيقة.

هذه المناصب التي عادة ما ترتبط برواتب مرتفعة وحوافز إضافية، تشير إلى ثقة متزايدة في الكفاءات السعودية لتولي أدوار صنع القرار بدل الاكتفاء بالوظائف التنفيذية.

ومن اللافت في الطرح الأخير هو الحضور القوي للتخصصات الهندسية والتقنية، خصوصاً:

  • مهندسي إدارة مشاريع بـ 7 وظائف دفعة واحدة في الرياض.
  • مهندسي ميكانيكا وتصميم في الرياض والدمام.
  • مطور نظم (Odoo ERP) ومحلل مبرمج لدعم التحول الرقمي في القطاع الصناعي.
  • مهندس أعمال / مصمم حلول أعمال للعمل على مشاريع تحول مؤسسي في القطاع المصرفي.

ويعكس هذا التنوّع حاجة الشركات إلى كفاءات تجمع بين الفهم التقني والقدرة على ربط التقنية بالأهداف الاستراتيجية، وهي وظائف تتجاوز رواتبها حاجز 15 ألف ريال.

وعلى الصعيد الجغرافي، تركزت أغلب الوظائف في الرياض والدمام بوصفهما مركزين رئيسيين للمشاريع الكبرى، إلا أن الطرح شمل أيضاً مدناً ومحافظات مثل: مكة المكرمة، والقنفذة.

وهو ما يعكس اتساع دائرة التوظيف وعدم حصر الفرص النوعية في المدن الكبرى فقط.

ويرى مختصون أن طرح هذا العدد من الوظائف عالية الدخل في فترة زمنية قصيرة يحمل دلالات عدة، أبرزها:

  • تصاعد الطلب على القيادات الوسطى والعليا السعودية.
  • انتقال سوق العمل من التوظيف الكمي إلى التوظيف النوعي.
  • ارتفاع سقف الرواتب في التخصصات المرتبطة بالإدارة، والتحول الرقمي، والهندسة.

كما تؤكد هذه المؤشرات أن «جدارات» لم تعد مجرد منصة إعلان وظائف، بل أصبحت مرآة حقيقية لتحولات سوق العمل السعودية وأولوياتها الجديدة.

ومع محدودية عدد الشواغر في كل وظيفة، يحذّر مختصون من التأخر في التقديم، خصوصاً أن هذا النوع من الفرص غالباً ما يشهد منافسة عالية من أصحاب الخبرات المتقدمة.