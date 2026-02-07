In a striking indication of the changing employment landscape in the private sector, the national unified employment platform "Jadarah" revealed the offering of 25 quality jobs dedicated to Saudis within just one week, with salaries exceeding 15,000 riyals per month, in high-demand leadership, technical, and engineering specialties.

The new jobs reflect a clear shift in labor market needs, with an increasing focus on national competencies capable of managing projects, leading teams, and supporting digital and industrial transformation.

Leadership positions topped the list of available opportunities, including:

General Project Manager, Site Deputy Manager, and Maintenance Manager in major companies operating in contracting and services.

Marketing Manager and Sales Deputy Manager in the tourism and food industry sectors.

Medical Center Manager to manage and operate a physical therapy center according to precise regulatory and accreditation standards.

These positions, which are typically associated with high salaries and additional incentives, indicate a growing confidence in Saudi competencies to take on decision-making roles instead of merely filling executive positions.

Notably, the recent offering features a strong presence of engineering and technical specialties, particularly:

Project Management Engineers with 7 positions available at once in Riyadh.

Mechanical and Design Engineers in Riyadh and Dammam.

System Developer (Odoo ERP) and Programmer Analyst to support digital transformation in the industrial sector.

Business Engineer / Business Solutions Designer to work on institutional transformation projects in the banking sector.

This diversity reflects companies' need for competencies that combine technical understanding with the ability to link technology to strategic goals, with salaries for these positions exceeding 15,000 riyals.

Geographically, most jobs are concentrated in Riyadh and Dammam as the main hubs for major projects, but the offering also included cities and governorates such as Mecca and Al-Qunfudhah.

This reflects the widening scope of employment and the availability of quality opportunities not limited to just major cities.

Experts believe that the offering of this number of high-income jobs in a short period carries several implications, the most notable of which are:

Increased demand for Saudi middle and senior leadership.

The labor market's shift from quantitative to qualitative employment.

Rising salary ceilings in specialties related to management, digital transformation, and engineering.

These indicators also confirm that "Jadarah" is no longer just a job advertisement platform but has become a true mirror of the transformations in the Saudi labor market and its new priorities.

With the limited number of vacancies for each position, experts warn against delaying applications, especially since this type of opportunity often sees high competition from experienced candidates.