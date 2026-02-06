في حادثة صادمة هزّت الشارع الهندي، أقدمت 3 شقيقات تتراوح أعمارهن بين 12 و14 و16 عامًا على الانتحار بالقفز معًا من الطابق التاسع في مدينة غازي آباد بولاية أوتار براديش، وسط ترجيحات رسمية بأن الواقعة مرتبطة بلعبة إلكترونية غامضة دفعت بهن إلى تنفيذ ما أطلقن عليه «المهمة الأخيرة».

وكشفت تحقيقات الشرطة عن تفاصيل إنسانية موجعة، بعد العثور على مذكرات من 8 صفحات تركتها الفتيات، وثّقن فيها مسارًا نفسيًا معقدًا قادهن خطوة بخطوة نحو النهاية. اللعبة، التي تحمل اسم «Korean Love» وتُعرف سرًا بين بعض المراهقين بشعار «نحن لسنا هنودًا»، لم تكن مجرد تسلية عابرة، بل تحولت إلى عملية تأثير ذهني ممنهجة استمرت نحو 3 سنوات.

وبحسب التحقيقات، بدأت القصة خلال فترة العزلة التي فرضتها جائحة كورونا، حين استدرج شخص مجهول يُعرف بـ«سيد اللعبة» الفتيات بوعود الصداقة والانتماء وقصص حب مستوحاة من عالم كوري متخيّل. ومع مرور الوقت، تصاعد التعلق إلى سلسلة من التحديات النفسية امتدت 50 يومًا، وانتهت بأمر صريح بإنهاء حياتهن باعتباره الطريق الوحيد للوصول إلى ذلك «العالم الخيالي».

وقبيل المأساة، تركت الشقيقات رسالة قصيرة لوالدهن، شيتان كومار، كتبن فيها: «آسفة بابا، نحن حقًا آسفون»، مرفقة برمز تعبيري باكٍ. إلا أن المذكرات كشفت عن تمرّد داخلي حاد، إذ عبّرن عن رفضهن لهويتهن وانتمائهن، وكتبن: «لا يمكنكم إجبارنا على حب الهند أو الزواج من هندي… كوريا هي حياتنا ولا نستطيع تركها، ولهذا ننتحر».