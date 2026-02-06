In a shocking incident that shook Indian society, three sisters aged 12, 14, and 16 committed suicide by jumping together from the ninth floor in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, amid official speculations that the incident is linked to a mysterious online game that led them to carry out what they called "the final mission."

Police investigations revealed heart-wrenching human details after finding an 8-page diary left by the girls, documenting a complex psychological journey that led them step by step toward the end. The game, named "Korean Love" and secretly known among some teenagers by the slogan "We are not Indians," was not just a passing amusement but turned into a systematic mental influence that lasted for about 3 years.

According to the investigations, the story began during the isolation imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, when an unknown person known as "The Game Master" lured the girls with promises of friendship, belonging, and love stories inspired by an imagined Korean world. Over time, the attachment escalated into a series of psychological challenges that lasted 50 days, culminating in a clear directive to end their lives as the only way to reach that "fantasy world."

Just before the tragedy, the sisters left a short message for their father, Chetan Kumar, in which they wrote: "Sorry, Dad, we are really sorry," accompanied by a crying emoji. However, the diary revealed a sharp internal rebellion, as they expressed their rejection of their identity and belonging, writing: "You cannot force us to love India or marry an Indian… Korea is our life, and we cannot leave it, and that is why we are committing suicide."