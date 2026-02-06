«عكاظ» (الرياض)

أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين للتفجير الإرهابي الذي استهدف مسجدًا في عاصمة جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية إسلام آباد، وأدى لسقوط عدد من القتلى والجرحى.وشددت الوزارة على موقف المملكة الرافض لاستهداف دور العبادة وترويع الآمنين وسفك دماء الأبرياء، مؤكدة وقوف المملكة إلى جانب جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة ضد جميع أشكال العنف والتطرف والإرهاب.وتقدم الوزارة العزاء والمواساة لذوي الضحايا وللحكومة والشعب الباكستاني الشقيق، مع التمنيات للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.