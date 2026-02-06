تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين للتفجير الإرهابي الذي استهدف مسجدًا في عاصمة جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية إسلام آباد، وأدى لسقوط عدد من القتلى والجرحى.وشددت الوزارة على موقف المملكة الرافض لاستهداف دور العبادة وترويع الآمنين وسفك دماء الأبرياء، مؤكدة وقوف المملكة إلى جانب جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الشقيقة ضد جميع أشكال العنف والتطرف والإرهاب.وتقدم الوزارة العزاء والمواساة لذوي الضحايا وللحكومة والشعب الباكستاني الشقيق، مع التمنيات للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Islamabad, which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries. The ministry emphasized the Kingdom's position rejecting the targeting of places of worship, instilling fear in the safe, and shedding the blood of the innocent, affirming the Kingdom's support for the sisterly Islamic Republic of Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism. The ministry extends its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.