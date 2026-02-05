قدم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا فيصل بن فلاح الحربي، أوراق اعتماده سفيرًا غير مقيم لدى مملكة ليسوتو، الملك ليتسي الثالث ملك مملكة ليسوتو.

ونقل السفير الحربي لملك مملكة ليسوتو تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود،وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتمنياتهما -حفظهما الله- لمملكة ليسوتو بمزيد التقدم والازدهار.