The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of South Africa, Faisal bin Falah Al-Harbi, presented his credentials as a non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom of Lesotho, King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The ambassador conveyed to the King of Lesotho the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, along with their wishes - may God protect them - for the Kingdom of Lesotho for further progress and prosperity.