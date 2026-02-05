تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير عام السجون المكلّف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن مطلق العصيمي، اليوم، تخريج (485) خريجاً من الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي الـ(47) في معهد تدريب السجون بالمنطقة الشرقية.
وتضمن الحفل عرضاً عسكرياً للخريجين، وتنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات والمهارات العسكرية للتعامل مع الأحداث الأمنية المختلفة.
وأعرب اللواء العصيمي عن اعتزازه بما تحقق من نتائج في التدريب الميداني والتعليم النظري، وجاهزية الخريجين لخدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Acting Director General of Prisons, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Asimi, witnessed today the graduation of (485) graduates from the 47th Basic Individual Qualification Course at the Prison Training Institute in the Eastern Province.
The ceremony included a military display by the graduates, as well as the execution of several scenarios and military skills to deal with various security incidents.
Major General Al-Asimi expressed his pride in the results achieved in field training and theoretical education, and the readiness of the graduates to serve their religion, then their king, and their country.