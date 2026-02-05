Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Acting Director General of Prisons, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Asimi, witnessed today the graduation of (485) graduates from the 47th Basic Individual Qualification Course at the Prison Training Institute in the Eastern Province.

The ceremony included a military display by the graduates, as well as the execution of several scenarios and military skills to deal with various security incidents.

Major General Al-Asimi expressed his pride in the results achieved in field training and theoretical education, and the readiness of the graduates to serve their religion, then their king, and their country.