تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد مدير عام السجون المكلّف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن مطلق العصيمي، اليوم، تخريج (485) خريجاً من الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي الـ(47) في معهد تدريب السجون بالمنطقة الشرقية.

وتضمن الحفل عرضاً عسكرياً للخريجين، وتنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات والمهارات العسكرية للتعامل مع الأحداث الأمنية المختلفة.

وأعرب اللواء العصيمي عن اعتزازه بما تحقق من نتائج في التدريب الميداني والتعليم النظري، وجاهزية الخريجين لخدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.