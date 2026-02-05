The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Obaidat, the former Prime Minister.

The King said: “We have learned of the news of the passing of His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Obaidat, the former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - may God have mercy on him - and as we send your Majesty and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.”



Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Obaidat, the former Prime Minister.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Obaidat, the former Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan - may God have mercy on him - and I send your Majesty and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive.”