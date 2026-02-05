أنقذت فرق البحث والإنقاذ بحرس الحدود في محافظة ينبع بمنطقة المدينة المنورة مواطناً من الغرق أثناء ممارسة السباحة، وقُدمت المساعدة اللازمة له ونُقل إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية.

وأهابت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود بالمتنزهين أخذ الحيطة والحذر واتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة البحرية، والسباحة في الأماكن المخصصة لها، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(994) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.