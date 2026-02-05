The search and rescue teams of the Border Guard in Yanbu, located in the Medina region, saved a citizen from drowning while swimming. The necessary assistance was provided, and he was transferred to the hospital for medical care.

The General Directorate of Border Guard urged recreational visitors to exercise caution and follow marine safety guidelines and instructions, swim in designated areas, and contact the numbers (911) in the Makkah, Medina, and Eastern regions, and (994) in other areas of the Kingdom to request assistance in emergency situations.