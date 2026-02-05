أطلق المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، اليوم، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية، 140 كائنًا فطريًا في محمية الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الملكية، بحضور مستشار رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة تطوير المحمية الأمير متعب بن فهد بن فيصل، والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان الملكية عبدالله العامر، ضمن برامج إعادة توطين الكائنات المهددة بالانقراض الهادفة إلى تعزيز التوازن البيئي واستعادة التنوع الأحيائي في الموائل الطبيعية.

وشمل الإطلاق 30 من المها الوضيحي، و70 من ظباء الريم، و40 من طيور الحبارى، ضمن جهود إعادة الأنواع الأصيلة إلى نطاقاتها البيئية الطبيعية، وبناء تجمعات فطرية مستقرة وقادرة على الاستمرار والتكاثر، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة النظم البيئية وتعزيز استدامتها.

وأوضح الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية الدكتور محمد علي قربان أن عمليات الإطلاق تعد من أهم المنهجيات لاستعادة النظم البيئية وتحقيق مستهدفات مبادرة السعودية الخضراء، مشيرًا إلى أن النتائج التي تحققت من هذه الإطلاقات تعكس نضج وأهمية برامج الإكثار وإعادة التوطين، وتقدمها نحو توسيع نطاق استعادة الأنواع المحلية داخل المناطق المحمية.

وبين أن عمليات الإطلاق تُعد جزءًا من منظومة مؤسسية متكاملة تشمل الإكثار والتأهيل والإطلاق الميداني، وتُدار وفق منهجيات علمية ومعايير فنية معتمدة، بما يسهم في دعم استقرار الأنواع الفطرية الأصيلة ورفع كفاءة الموائل الطبيعية.

ويواصل المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية تنفيذ خططه الإستراتيجية الهادفة إلى تنمية الحياة الفطرية، حيث تجاوز إجمالي أعداد الكائنات الفطرية التي أُعيد توطينها ضمن برامجه التخصصية حاجز الـ10 آلاف كائن فطري، في مؤشر يعكس التقدم المتحقق في إدارة وحوكمة قطاع الحياة الفطرية على مستوى مناطق المملكة، وما تشهده من تطور منهجي، دعمًا لمرتكزات مبادرة السعودية الخضراء، واتساقًا مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.