أُسدلت، صباح الأربعاء 4 فبراير 2026، ستارة عمرٍ طويلٍ على الشاعرة الغنائية والإعلامية السعودية ثريا قابل، التي رحلت من أحد مستشفيات جدة بعد معاناة مع المرض، وكأن النهاية اختارت لها مقاماً يليق بسيرةٍ كانت تُحسن الإصغاء لنبض الناس ثم تعيده أغنيةً تمشي على ألسنة العشّاق.

لم تكن ثريا قابلةً لرحيلٍ عابر، فهي من تلك الأسماء، التي إذا غابت، بَدا الفراغُ في النصّ قبل أن يبدو في المشهد؛ لأنها كانت «ركن الكلمة» لا زينتها، وواحدةً من أعمدة المفردة الحجازية، التي منحت الأغنية السعودية نكهتها الدافئة: بسيطة في ظاهرها، عميقة في قاعها، قادرة على أن تُنهي جدلاً طويلاً بكلمة واحدة صادقة. وُلدت في جدة القديمة عام 1940، في حارة المظلوم التي ظلّت عندها أكثر من جغرافيا، كانت مدرسة حسٍّ أولى، تُربّي الأذن على إيقاع الرواشين والحواري، وتُدرّب القلب على التقاط التفاصيل الصغيرة التي تصنع الشعر لاحقاً.

هناك بدأت علاقتها الأولى باللغة، ثم مضت في التكوين والتعليم وصولاً إلى الكلية الأهلية في بيروت، ومن بيروت تحديداً خرجت إلى العالم بملامح امرأةٍ تعرف أن الكتابة مسؤولية مواجهة لا زينة حضور.

في عام 1963، أصدرت ديوانها الأشهر «الأوزان الباكية»، بوصفه حدثاً تأسيسياً لا مجرد كتاب: واحداً من أوائل - بل يُشار إليه بوصفه أول - ديوانٍ نسائي سعودي فصيح يُطبع ويصدر باسم مؤلفته الصريح، في زمن كانت الأسماء تُوارى فيه خوفاً أو احتياطاً. لكن ثريا، التي اختبرت مبكراً قسوة التصنيفات وسهولة الاتهام، لم تتراجع، بل فعلت ما يفعله الكبار عادةً: نقلت المعركة من هامش المجتمع إلى صميم النص، وواصلت العمل في الإعلام بوصفه امتداداً طبيعياً للشعر، فدخلت الصحافة بدافعٍ قالت عنه إنه دفاع عن حقوق المرأة وإيصال مطالبها، وبدأت من تفاصيل المجتمع والمرأة والأسرة، وأشرفت على تحرير صفحة نسائية في «البلاد» بعنوان «النصف الحلو»، ثم انتقلت إلى «عكاظ»، وكتبت في «قريش» المكية و«الأنوار» اللبنانية في حقبة الستينات، وحررت زاوية سمّتها «حواء كما يريدها آدم»، وصولاً إلى تأسيس مجلة «زينة» وتولي رئاسة تحريرها بين 1986 و1987، في مسارٍ يُظهر أن حضورها لم يكن فنياً فقط، بل إعلامياً مؤثراً أيضاً. غير أن ذاكرة الناس - وغالباً ذاكرة الفن - تحتفظ بما يلامسها أولاً: الأغنية. وهنا كانت ثريا قابل في موقعٍ لا يزاحمها فيه كثيرون، فهي من «مدّ» الأغنية السعودية بالشعر الغنائي القائم على المفردة الحجازية، وصنعت توأمةً فنية لامعة مع الراحل فوزي محسون، وكانت تستعيد تلك الثنائية بوصفها زمناً يشرح لماذا بقيت الأغنية السعودية قادرة على العيش خارج عمر أصحابها، من أعمالهما معاً «عهد الهوى»، و«من بعد مزح ولعب»، و«لا لا وربي» التي غناها محمد عبده، و«جاني الأسمر» لعتاب، بينما امتدت كلماتها إلى أصواتٍ كبرى أخرى؛ إذ غنّى لها طلال مداح منذ البدايات، وغنّى محمد عبده، وترددت مفردتها عبر أهرام الغناء السعودي، حتى غدت قصيدتها - في كثير من الحالات - أقرب إلى «حالة» تُلتقط وتُكثّف، لا إلى حكاية تُسرد، وهي نفسها كانت تصف منهجها بأنها لا تكتب قصة، بل ترصد موقفاً بعد أن تُخزن التجربة في الداخل. ولعل هذا هو سرها الأعمق: أنها كانت تكتب على مقاس الإنسان لا على مقاس الاستعراض، تُمسك الحنين من طرفه الصحيح، وتدع الكلمات تعمل بدل أن تتزين. وحتى في سنواتها الأخيرة، أشارت إلى أن البساطة هي سر جمال الأغنية، وأن آخر مساهماتها الفنية جاءت عبر تعاونات متأخرة قبل أن تقلّ في الظهور وتتوقف عن الكتابة العامة سنوات.

لذلك، لا يبدو رحيل ثريا قابل مجرد خبر وفاة؛ بل يشبه إغلاق نافذةٍ قديمة على جدة وعلى زمنٍ كان يصدق فتنبت منه الأغنيات. ومع ذلك، تبقى النافذة مفتوحة على نحوٍ آخر: في كل مرة تُسمع فيها أغنية تحمل مفردتها الحجازية الصافية، سنفهم أن بعض الشعراء لا يرحلون كاملين، بل يتركون جزءاً منهم في اللحن؛ كي لا تنسى الذاكرة طريقها إلى القلب.