تجاوبت بلدية محافظة أحد رفيدة بسرعة فائقة مع ما نشرته «عكاظ» اليوم بعنوان «الشهراني رئيساً لبلدية أحد رفيدة.. ومواطنون: نجدد المطالب بالخدمات وتفعيل الجولات الميدانية»، حيث جاء الرد خلال 3 ساعات فقط.

شكر وتقدير للصحيفة

أبدت البلدية شكرها لصحيفة «عكاظ» نظير الاهتمام بالملاحظات والمطالب المحلية، مؤكدة أن التواصل الإعلامي الفعّال يسهم في تحسين مستوى الخدمات ورفع جودة الأداء لخدمة الأهالي والزوار.

احتياجات المحافظة محل عناية

أكدت البلدية أن احتياجات المحافظة ومراكزها الإدارية محل عناية واهتمام الإدارات المختصة، مشيرة إلى أن جميع الطلبات ستدرس ضمن الخطط المعتمدة، وفق الأولويات والإمكانات المتاحة، بما يحقق الفائدة القصوى للمواطنين والزوار.

خدمة الأهالي على رأس الأولويات

جاء تجاوب البلدية السريع تأكيداً على حرصها على متابعة مطالب الأهالي والمراجعة المستمرة للخدمات البلدية، بما يضمن تلبية الاحتياجات وتطوير الأداء الميداني في المحافظة ومراكزها.