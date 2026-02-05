The Municipality of Ahd Rufaida responded with remarkable speed to what was published by "Okaz" today titled "Al-Shahrani as Head of Ahd Rufaida Municipality.. and Citizens: We Renew Our Demands for Services and Activation of Field Tours," with a response coming in just 3 hours.

Thanks and Appreciation to the Newspaper

The municipality expressed its gratitude to "Okaz" newspaper for its attention to local observations and demands, affirming that effective media communication contributes to improving the level of services and enhancing performance quality to serve residents and visitors.

The Needs of the Province are a Priority

The municipality confirmed that the needs of the province and its administrative centers are a matter of care and attention for the relevant departments, noting that all requests will be studied within the approved plans, according to priorities and available resources, to achieve the maximum benefit for citizens and visitors.

Serving Residents is a Top Priority

The municipality's swift response reaffirms its commitment to following up on residents' demands and the continuous review of municipal services, ensuring that needs are met and field performance is developed in the province and its centers.