The "Jadarah" platform announced this week the launch of 7,951 job opportunities for Saudis, including 108 contractual government jobs, 17 positions in quasi-governmental entities, in addition to 7,826 opportunities in the private sector, reflecting the increasing dynamism of the local labor market and the state's focus on empowering national talents in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

108 Government Jobs

The new government jobs are concentrated in health, transport, logistics, and information technology, distributed across several ministries and strategic agencies, most notably:

Ministry of Transport and Logistics: Senior and advisory positions such as Performance Consultant, Project Management Director, and Economic Consultant to support the development of strategies and follow up on the implementation of national initiatives.

Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior: The largest number of health jobs, including nursing specialists, resident doctors, radiology specialists, medical records technicians, and dental assistants, distributed in Taif, Mecca, Jeddah, Jizan, and Arar.

Ministry of Communications and Information Technology: Senior administrative positions such as Partnerships Activation Manager and International Cooperation Expert to enhance digital transformation and international cooperation.

General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces: Nursing specialists and medical consultants in Dammam and Dhahran.

As for the most active cities, they are: Riyadh as a center for strategic jobs, Jeddah and Mecca for health jobs, in addition to a wide distribution of administrative and health jobs in Al-Kharj, Al-Baha, Najran, Al-Hofuf, Arar, Al-Qurayyat, Taif, Hail, Tabuk, Jizan, and Medina.

Among the most in-demand specialties are:

Health: General doctors, nursing specialists, radiology specialists, dental assistants, pharmacists, medical records technicians.

Administrative and consulting: Strategy consultants, business consultants, project management directors, economic consultants, governance and compliance managers, logistics follow-up specialists.

Technical: Database design experts, governance and quality managers for information technology, business intelligence specialists.

It is noteworthy that more than 50% of government jobs focus on the health sector, reflecting the continued demand for medical and nursing personnel to enhance health and government services.

17 Leadership and Consulting Positions in Quasi-Governmental Entities

The platform has launched 17 positions in quasi-governmental entities with leadership and consulting titles requiring expertise in management, finance, technology, and business development, including:

Financial Consultant at the Saudi Export-Import Bank in Riyadh to provide financial consulting and audit reviews.

Work Procedures Manager at the National Center for Government Resource Systems to develop and implement programs for measuring and improving the maturity level of procedures.

Director of Partnerships and Corporate Communication at the National Center for Water Efficiency and Rationalization "Mawani" to develop strategic relationships with local and international partners and implement awareness campaigns.

Air Operations Safety Inspector at the General Authority of Civil Aviation to ensure compliance with safety regulations and executive reviews according to international standards.

The senior positions also included sector heads, executive directors, and consultants for the development of special economic zones, indicating the focus of quasi-governmental entities on enhancing institutional efficiency and strategic expansion.

7,826 Opportunities in the Private Sector

On the other hand, the platform offers thousands of opportunities in the private sector covering diverse fields such as technology, management, sales, marketing, and human resources, opening wide horizons for job seekers, whether recent graduates or experienced professionals. The distribution of these opportunities across all regions of the Kingdom indicates:

Diverse opportunities and progressive career paths: from operational jobs to leadership roles.

Focus on national talents: Most jobs target Saudis, in line with Vision 2030 for localizing jobs.

Enhancing institutional and economic development: especially in the quasi-governmental sector and strategic government jobs.

Job seekers should be aware that:

Following the Jadarah platform weekly has become essential to keep up with the renewed opportunities.

Updating resumes and linking skills to announced jobs increases the chances of getting direct interviews with the announcing entities.

Focusing on in-demand specialties in health, management, technology, and logistics increases the chances of success.

This week, the Saudi market has shown unprecedented dynamism in employment, and the opportunity is available for those who strive and prepare to seize a job that ensures them a stable and distinguished future within national projects.