أعلنت منصة «جدارات» هذا الأسبوع طرح 7951 فرصة وظيفية للسعوديين، تشمل 108 وظائف حكومية تعاقدية، و17 وظيفة في الجهات شبه الحكومية، بالإضافة إلى 7826 فرصة في القطاع الخاص، وهو ما يعكس الديناميكية المتزايدة لسوق العمل المحلي وتركيز الدولة على تمكين الكوادر الوطنية وفق رؤية السعودية 2030.

108 وظائف حكومية

تركزت الوظائف الحكومية الجديدة في الصحة، والنقل، واللوجستيات، وتقنية المعلومات، وتوزعت عبر عدة وزارات وهيئات استراتيجية، أبرزها:

  • وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية: وظائف عليا واستشارية مثل مستشار أداء، ومدير إدارة مشاريع، ومستشار اقتصادي لدعم تطوير الاستراتيجيات ومتابعة تنفيذ المبادرات الوطنية.
  • الخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية: أكبر عدد من الوظائف الصحية، تشمل أخصائيي تمريض، وأطباء مقيمين، وأخصائي أشعة، وفني سجلات طبية، ومساعدي أطباء أسنان، موزعة على الطائف، مكة، جدة، جيزان، وعرعر.
  • وزارة الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات: وظائف إدارية عليا مثل مدير قسم تفعيل الشراكات وخبير تعاون دولي لتعزيز التحول الرقمي والتعاون الدولي.
  • الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة: أخصائيي تمريض واستشاريين طبيين في الدمام والظهران.

وبالنسبة للمدن الأكثر نشاطًا فهي: الرياض كمركز للوظائف الاستراتيجية، جدة ومكة المكرمة للوظائف الصحية، إضافة إلى توزيع واسع للوظائف الإدارية والصحية في الخرج، والباحة، ونجران، والهفوف، وعرعر، والقريات، والطائف، وحائل، وتبوك، وجيزان، والمدينة المنورة.

ومن أبرز التخصصات المطلوبة:

  • صحي: أطباء عامون، أخصائي تمريض، أخصائي أشعة، مساعد طبيب أسنان، صيدلي، فني سجلات طبية.
  • إدارية واستشارية: مستشار استراتيجيات، مستشار أعمال، مدير إدارة مشاريع، مستشار اقتصادي، مدير حوكمة وأمتثال، أخصائي متابعة لوجستية.
  • تقنية: خبير تصميم قاعدة بيانات، مدير حوكمة وجودة لتقنية المعلومات، أخصائي ذكاء أعمال.

ومن اللافت أن أكثر من 50% من الوظائف الحكومية تركز على القطاع الصحي، ما يعكس استمرار الطلب على الكوادر الطبية والتمريضية لتعزيز خدمات القطاع الصحي والحكومي.

17 وظيفة قيادية واستشارية شبه حكومية

شهدت المنصة طرح 17 وظيفة في الجهات شبه الحكومية بمسميات قيادية واستشارية تتطلب خبرات في الإدارة، والمالية، والتقنية، وتطوير الأعمال، من أبرزها:

  • مستشار مالي في بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي بالرياض لتقديم الاستشارات المالية ومراجعة الحسابات.
  • مدير قسم إجراءات العمل بالمركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية لتطوير وتنفيذ برامج قياس مستوى نضج الإجراءات وتحسينها.
  • مدير عام الشراكات والاتصال المؤسسي بالمركز الوطني لكفاءة وترشيد المياه «مائي» لتطوير علاقات استراتيجية مع الشركاء المحليين والدوليين وتنفيذ حملات توعية.
  • مفتش سلامة التشغيل الجوي بالهيئة العامة للطيران المدني لضمان الالتزام بلوائح السلامة والمراجعات التنفيذية وفق المعايير الدولية.

كما تضمنت الوظائف العليا رؤساء قطاعات، ومديرين تنفيذيين، ومستشارين لتطوير المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة، ما يشير إلى تركيز الجهات شبه الحكومية على رفع الكفاءة المؤسسية والتوسع الاستراتيجي.

7826 فرصة في القطاع الخاص

على الجانب الآخر، تتيح المنصة آلاف الفرص في القطاع الخاص تشمل مجالات متنوعة مثل التقنية، الإدارة، المبيعات، التسويق، والموارد البشرية، ما يفتح آفاقاً واسعة للباحثين عن عمل سواء حديثي التخرج أو ذوي الخبرة. ويشير توزع هذه الفرص في جميع مناطق المملكة إلى:

  • فرص متنوعة ومسارات مهنية متدرجة: من الوظائف التشغيلية إلى القيادية.
  • تركيز على الكوادر الوطنية: فأغلب الوظائف تستهدف السعوديين، بما يتوافق مع رؤية 2030 لتوطين الوظائف.
  • تعزيز التطوير المؤسسي والاقتصادي: خصوصاً في القطاع شبه الحكومي والوظائف الحكومية الاستراتيجية.

وعلى الباحثين عن عمل التنبه إلى أن:

  • متابعة منصة جدارات أسبوعياً أصبحت ضرورة لمواكبة الفرص المتجددة.
  • تحديث السيرة الذاتية وربط المهارات بالوظائف المعلنة يزيد فرص الحصول على مقابلات مباشرة مع الجهات المعلنة.
  • التركيز على التخصصات المطلوبة في الصحة، والإدارة، والتقنية، واللوجستيات يزيد فرص النجاح.

وفي هذا الأسبوع، أظهر السوق السعودي ديناميكية غير مسبوقة في التوظيف، والفرصة متاحة لمن يسعى ويستعد لاقتناص وظيفة تحقق له مستقبلاً مستقراً ومميزاً ضمن المشاريع الوطنية.