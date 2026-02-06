Syria and Lebanon signed an agreement today (Friday) in Beirut for the transfer of Syrian prisoners from Lebanon to their home country in Syria.



Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri announced in a joint press conference with Syrian Minister of Justice Mazhar al-Wais that the implementation of the agreement will begin tomorrow (Saturday), and that it forms the basis for broader solutions in the upcoming phase, clarifying that work is underway to prepare an additional agreement concerning detained Syrians of various categories, ensuring that their cases are handled according to the established legal procedures.



Mitri stated that the agreement is the result of months of joint work and embodies a Lebanese-Syrian political will based on trust, mutual respect, and cooperation, explaining that judges and experts from both countries have worked over the past four months in a spirit of understanding and responsibility.



He pointed out that the relations between Lebanon and Syria are based on the reality of the interconnected destinies of the two countries, and that anything that serves one country serves the other, and that the cooperation in place today reflects a shared political will to move towards a more stable and coordinated phase in humanitarian and legal issues.



For his part, Syrian Minister of Justice Mazhar al-Wais confirmed that the judicial and political cooperation between Syria and Lebanon has resulted in achieving an important humanitarian and legal step regarding the prisoners, after months of continuous communications and consultations between the two sides.



Al-Wais said: Communications have not ceased between the two countries since January 8, 2024, and have taken place at the highest levels, reflecting a genuine political will to address this sensitive file in its legal and humanitarian dimensions, explaining that what has been achieved involves addressing the situations of a number of prisoners who have spent long periods in prisons, and whose cases were among the most complicated legally.



He noted that this step contributes to alleviating suffering and instilling reassurance among the prisoners and their families, and forms a foundation for further joint work in subsequent phases.



The Syrian Minister of Justice indicated that the specialized judicial committees in both countries are still continuing their meetings to follow up on the situations of the detainees not covered by the current agreement, and to work on preparing a timeline to address their cases according to the established legal procedures, expressing his hope for the important role that the Lebanese judiciary plays in expediting the study and resolution of these cases.



He praised the responsible cooperation from the Lebanese side, indicating that what has been achieved today embodies the depth of the fraternal relations that bind the two countries, and the commitment of both sides to enhance and develop them.



He affirmed that Syria will continue on this path, believing that justice is indivisible, and that any breakthrough achieved today will pave the way for broader solutions in the upcoming phase that serve justice and preserve human dignity.



The Lebanese Council of Ministers had approved on January 30 of last month the agreement between Lebanon and Syria regarding the transfer of sentenced individuals from the country of the ruling to the country of the detainee's nationality.