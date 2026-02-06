وقعت سورية ولبنان اليوم (الجمعة) في بيروت اتفاقية لنقل المحكومين السوريين من لبنان، إلى بلدهم في سورية.


وأعلن نائب رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية طارق متري في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع وزير العدل السوري مظهر الويس أن تنفيذ الاتفاق سيبدأ اعتباراً من غد (السبت)، وأنه يشكل أساساً لمعالجات أوسع في المرحلة القادمة، موضحاً أن العمل جارٍ لإعداد اتفاقية إضافية تتعلق بالموقوفين السوريين بمختلف فئاتهم، بما يضمن معالجة ملفاتهم وفق الأصول القانونية المعتمدة.


وقال متري إنّ الاتفاق جاء ثمرة أشهر من العمل المشترك، ويجسد إرادة سياسية لبنانية سورية قائمة على الثقة والاحترام المتبادل والتعاون، موضحاً أن قضاة وخبراء من البلدين عملوا خلال الأشهر الأربعة الماضية بروح من التفاهم والمسؤولية.


وأشار إلى أن العلاقات بين لبنان وسورية تقوم على حقيقة الترابط بين مصيري البلدين، وأن كل ما يخدم أحد البلدين يخدم الآخر، وأن التعاون القائم اليوم يعكس إرادة سياسية مشتركة للانتقال إلى مرحلة أكثر استقراراً وتنسيقاً في القضايا ذات البعد الإنساني والقانوني.


من جهته، أكد وزير العدل السوري مظهر الويس أن التعاون القضائي والسياسي بين سورية ولبنان أثمر في تحقيق خطوة إنسانية وقانونية مهمة في ملف السجناء، بعد أشهر من الاتصالات والمشاورات المتواصلة بين الجانبين.


وقال الويس: الاتصالات لم تتوقف بين البلدين منذ الثامن من يناير عام 2024، وجرَت على أعلى المستويات، بما يعكس توافر إرادة سياسية حقيقية لمعالجة هذا الملف الحساس بأبعاده القانونية والإنسانية، موضحاً أن ما تحقق تمثل بمعالجة أوضاع عدد من المحكومين الذين أمضوا فترات طويلة في السجون، وكانت ملفاتهم من أكثر الحالات تعقيداً من الناحية القانونية.


ولفت إلى أن هذه الخطوة تسهم في التخفيف من المعاناة وزرع الطمأنينة لدى المحكومين وذويهم، وتشكل أساساً يُبنى عليه في المراحل اللاحقة من العمل المشترك.


وأشار وزير العدل السوري إلى أن اللجان القضائية المختصة في البلدين ما زالت تواصل اجتماعاتها لمتابعة أوضاع الموقوفين الذين لم يشملهم الاتفاق الحالي، والعمل على إعداد خطة زمنية لمعالجة ملفاتهم وفق الأصول القانونية المعتمدة، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى الدور المهم الذي يضطلع به القضاء اللبناني في تسريع دراسة هذه الملفات والبت بها.


وأشاد وزير العدل السوري بالتعاون المسؤول من الجانب اللبناني، مبيناً أن ما تحقق اليوم يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع البلدين، وحرص الجانبين على تعزيزها وتطويرها.


وأكد أن سورية ستواصل هذا المسار إيماناً بأن العدالة لا تتجزأ، وأن أي انفراج يتحقق اليوم سيمهد الطريق لمعالجات أوسع في المرحلة القادمة بما يخدم العدالة ويحفظ الكرامة الإنسانية.


وكان مجلس الوزراء اللبناني قد أقرَّ في الثلاثين من شهر يناير الماضي، الاتفاقية بين لبنان وسورية حول نقل الأشخاص المحكومين من بلد صدور الحكم إلى بلد جنسية الموقوف.