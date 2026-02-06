إبستين يطارد جاك لانغ مجدداً.. استدعاء رسمي من الخارجية الفرنسية

قررت وزارة أوروبا والشؤون الخارجية الفرنسية استدعاء جاك لانغ، الرئيس الحالي لمعهد العالم العربي في باريس، لتقديم توضيحات بشأن علاقته السابقة بالملياردير الأمريكي الراحل جيفري إبستين، المدان بجرائم جنسية خطيرة.
وأكدت مصادر مقربة من الإليزيه أن الطلب جاء بشكل مباشر من مكتب الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون ومكتب رئيس الوزراء، بعد تصاعد الجدل إثر الكشف عن تفاصيل جديدة في الوثائق الأمريكية المرفوع عنها السرية أخيرا، والتي تضمنت ملايين الصفحات المتعلقة بقضية إبستين.
وبحسب ما أوردته وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، فإن الاستدعاء يهدف إلى الاستماع إلى جاك لانغ بشأن الصلات الموثقة في الوثائق، والتي تشمل على وجه الخصوص طلبات سابقة لاستخدام سيارة خاصة أو طائرة تابعة لإبستين، إضافة إلى اتصالات أخرى ومحاولات للحصول على دعم مالي لمشاريع ثقافية.
مخاوف على سمعة المعهد
وأشار محيط الرئاسة الفرنسية إلى أن جاك لانغ مُطالب بـ«التفكير في مصلحة المعهد» الذي يرأسه منذ 2013، في إشارة واضحة إلى القلق من أن تؤثر الفضيحة سلباً على سمعة مؤسسة ثقافية رمزية ترعاها الدولة الفرنسية بالاشتراك مع جامعة الدول العربية.
من جانبه، جدد جاك لانغ – في تصريحات سابقة خلال الأيام الماضية – تمسكه برئاسة المعهد، مؤكداً أنه لم يكن على علم بأي من الجرائم التي ارتكبها إبستين في الفترة التي جمعتهما، وأنه يقبل «كامل المسؤولية عن الروابط التي أقامها في زمن لم يكن فيه أي مؤشر على الطبيعة الإجرامية للرجل».
وكانت ابنة جاك لانغ، كارولين لانغ، قد استقالت بالفعل من منصبها على رأس نقابة منتجي الأفلام المستقلة بعد ظهور اسمها أيضاً في بعض الوثائق.
لانغ وابنته في وثائق إبستين
وظهر اسم لانغ وابنته كارولين في ملايين الوثائق المتعلقة بإبستين الصادرة عن وزارة العدل الأمريكية، مع استقالة كارولين من نقابة منتجي أفلام، حيث تبرع إبستين بأكثر من 57 ألف دولار عام 2018 لمنظمة غير ربحية مرتبطة بلانغ، لكن لانغ ينفي أي استفادة مالية شخصية.
وكانت وزارة العدل الأمريكية أفرجت أخيرا عن «ملفات إبستين» وهي ملايين الصفحات حول قضية الملياردير الراحل جيفري إبستين، المدان بإدارة شبكة استغلال جنسي للقاصرات.
وجاء نشرها بموجب قانون جديد للشفافية يلزم الوزارة بكشف سجلات التحقيقات والرحلات والمراسلات والملفات المالية المرتبطة بإبستين وشريكته غيسلين ماكسويل، مع حذف ما يكشف هويات الضحايا أو يضر بالتحقيقات الجارية.
وتتضمن الوثائق رسائل بريد إلكتروني، وسجلات رحلات جوية، وصورا ومقاطع فيديو ووثائق مصرفية، إضافة إلى أسماء شخصيات سياسية واقتصادية وإعلامية بارزة ارتبطت به بدرجات متفاوتة، ما تسبب في «زلزال سياسي وإعلامي» في الدول الغربية والعالم.
