إبستين يطارد جاك لانغ مجدداً.. استدعاء رسمي من الخارجية الفرنسية

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has decided to summon Jack Lang, the current president of the Arab World Institute in Paris, to provide clarifications regarding his previous relationship with the late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of serious sexual crimes.

Sources close to the Élysée confirmed that the request came directly from the office of President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister's office, following the escalation of controversy after new details were revealed in recently declassified American documents, which included millions of pages related to the Epstein case.

According to the French news agency, the summons aims to listen to Jack Lang regarding the documented connections in the documents, which particularly include previous requests to use Epstein's private car or plane, in addition to other communications and attempts to obtain financial support for cultural projects.

Concerns for the Institute's Reputation



The French presidential circle indicated that Jack Lang is required to "consider the interest of the institute" that he has headed since 2013, in a clear reference to concerns that the scandal may negatively impact the reputation of a symbolic cultural institution sponsored by the French state in partnership with the Arab League.

For his part, Jack Lang reiterated – in previous statements over the past few days – his commitment to leading the institute, asserting that he was unaware of any of the crimes committed by Epstein during the time they were associated, and that he accepts "full responsibility for the connections he established in a time when there were no indicators of the criminal nature of the man."

Jack Lang's daughter, Caroline Lang, had already resigned from her position at the head of the Independent Film Producers Guild after her name also appeared in some documents.

Lang and His Daughter in Epstein's Documents

Lang's name and that of his daughter Caroline appeared in millions of documents related to Epstein released by the U.S. Department of Justice, with Caroline resigning from the Film Producers Guild, where Epstein donated more than $57,000 in 2018 to a nonprofit organization linked to Lang, but Lang denies any personal financial benefit.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently released the "Epstein Files," which consist of millions of pages concerning the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of running a network for the sexual exploitation of minors.

This release came under a new transparency law that requires the department to disclose records of investigations, trips, correspondence, and financial files related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, while redacting any information that reveals the identities of victims or harms ongoing investigations.

The documents include emails, flight logs, photos, videos, and bank documents, as well as the names of prominent political, economic, and media figures associated with him to varying degrees, causing a "political and media earthquake" in Western countries and around the world.