حذرت دراسة علمية جديدة نشرت مع قرب انطلاق دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية ميلانو-كورتينا 2026 في الأيام القادمة، من أن استضافة الألعاب الشتوية في العقود القادمة ستصبح أكثر صعوبة بكثير بسبب الاحتباس الحراري وتراجع الثلوج الطبيعية.
شتاء بلا ثلج.. تغير المناخ يهدد بإنهاء عصر الأولمبياد الشتوية

وكشفت الدراسة التي تمت بتمويل من اللجنة الأولمبية الدولية، أنه من بين 93 موقعاً حول العالم يمتلك البنية التحتية اللازمة لاستضافة الألعاب الشتوية، لن يبقى سوى 52 موقعاً فقط «موثوقاً مناخياً» بحلول خمسينيات القرن الحالي، و46 موقعاً بحلول ثمانينيات القرن، في السيناريو المتوسط للانبعاثات.

واعتمدت الدراسة على معيارين رئيسيين احتمالية وجود درجات حرارة تحت الصفر، ووجود طبقة ثلج لا تقل عن 30 سم مع افتراض استمرار استخدام الثلج الصناعي المتقدم.

أما الألعاب البارالمبية الشتوية التي تُقام في مارس فتواجه وضعاً أكثر خطورة، حيث يتوقع أن ينخفض عدد المواقع الموثوقة إلى 22 فقط بحلول الخمسينيات.
وتُظهر الأرقام أن كل مدينة استضافت الألعاب الشتوية منذ عام 1950 شهدت ارتفاعاً في درجات الحرارة، وعلى سبيل المثال في كورتينا في إيطاليا التي استضافت البطولة عام 1956 وتستضيفها العام 2026 ارتفعت درجات الحرارة المتوسطة بنحو 3.6 درجة مئوية منذ منتصف القرن الماضي، وانخفض عدد الأيام تحت الصفر بنسبة تقارب 20%.

وفي جبال الألب الفرنسية التي سوف تستضيف البطولة العالمية في 2030، خسرت المنطقة نحو ثلث كمية الثلج السنوية خلال القرن الماضي، وفي ولاية يوتا الأمريكية التي سوف تستضيف الدورة في 2034، سجّلت المنطقة هذا الموسم تراكماً ثلجياً ضئيلاً جداً مقارنة بالمعدل الطبيعي.

وأكد خبراء أن الاعتماد المتزايد على الثلج الصناعي رغم أهميته لا يحل المشكلة كلياً؛ فهو ينتج ثلجاً أكثر صلابة وأقل أماناً للرياضيين، كما يستهلك كميات ضخمة من الماء والطاقة في وقت تعاني فيه المناطق الجبلية من الجفاف المتزايد.

وقالت مارسين ميتشل، نائبة رئيس منظمة الصندوق العالمي للطبيعة لشؤون تغير المناخ: «عدد الأيام تحت الصفر وهو ما نحتاجه للثلج انخفض بنحو 20%، الثلج الصناعي أكثر صلابة وأكثر خطورة على الرياضيين، ويتطلب كميات هائلة من الماء والطاقة».

وتشير التقارير إلى أن اللجنة الأولمبية الدولية بدأت بالفعل في تعديل معايير الاستضافة المستقبلية لتشمل متطلبات مناخية أكثر صرامة ابتداءً من دورة 2030، مع النظر في خيارات مثل تقديم موعد الألعاب أو التركيز على المناطق الأكثر برودة.