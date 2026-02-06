Rafeeh Al-Shahrani, the agent of player Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, confirmed through his official account on the social media platform "X" the commitment of his client to his daily rehabilitation and fitness program, under the supervision of specialists in the physical aspect at the club, in preparation for returning to group training in the upcoming period.



Al-Shahrani explained that he met with the player to discuss his goals and future plans, noting that Al-Aboud places serving the Ittihad entity at the top of his priorities and is keen to deliver the best performances, alongside his efforts to compete and be part of the Saudi national team in the upcoming tournaments, foremost of which is the World Cup.



He emphasized the importance of accuracy in conveying information, urging some followers to verify their sources and not to be swayed by exaggerations or to circulate content that harms the player's image or undermines his efforts and commitment.



The player's agent appreciated the support that Al-Aboud receives from the club's management and fans, affirming that this support serves as a significant motivation for him to continue working and giving, hoping that the meeting with the fans on the green pitch will be soon, and that he will deliver performances that meet their aspirations.