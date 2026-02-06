أكد رفيع الشهراني، وكيل اللاعب عبدالرحمن العبود، عبر حسابه الرسمي في منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، التزام موكله ببرنامجه التأهيلي والبدني اليومي، تحت إشراف مختصين في الجانب البدني بالنادي، وذلك استعدادًا للعودة إلى التدريبات الجماعية خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأوضح الشهراني أنه اجتمع باللاعب لمناقشة أهدافه وخططه المستقبلية، مشيرًا إلى أن العبود يضع خدمة الكيان الاتحادي في مقدمة أولوياته، ويحرص على تقديم أفضل المستويات، إلى جانب سعيه للمنافسة والتواجد مع المنتخب السعودي في الاستحقاقات المقبلة، وفي مقدمتها كأس العالم.


وأشار إلى أهمية تحري الدقة في نقل المعلومات، داعيًا بعض المتابعين إلى التأكد من مصادرهم، وعدم الانسياق وراء المبالغات أو تداول محتوى يسيء إلى صورة اللاعب أو يقلل من جهوده والتزامه.


وثمّن وكيل اللاعب الدعم الذي يحظى به العبود من إدارة النادي والجماهير، مؤكدًا أن هذا الدعم يشكل دافعًا كبيرًا له لمواصلة العمل والعطاء، متمنيًا أن يكون اللقاء قريبًا مع الجماهير داخل المستطيل الأخضر، وتقديم المستويات التي تلبي تطلعاتهم.