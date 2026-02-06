كشفت أرقام حديثة صادرة عن مؤسسة القلب البريطانية أن أكثر من 7.6 مليون شخص في المملكة المتحدة يعيشون حاليًا مع أمراض القلب أو الجهاز الدوري، في حين تشير التقديرات العالمية إلى أن شخصًا واحدًا من كل 12 يعاني من هذه الأمراض على مستوى العالم.

وتشمل أمراض القلب مجموعة واسعة من الحالات التي تصيب القلب والأوعية الدموية، وغالبًا ما تنجم عن تراكم الدهون داخل الشرايين، ما يزيد من خطر تكوّن الجلطات ويؤدي إلى مضاعفات خطيرة قد تطال الدماغ والكلى والعينين، إلى جانب القلب نفسه.

ويمكن لبعض فحوصات الدم الكشف عن أنواع مختلفة من الدهون في الجسم، ما يساعد على تقييم المخاطر الصحية مبكرًا.

وبحسب موقع «LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor» تم إجراء استطلاع شمل 500 شخص في المملكة المتحدة، لقياس مستوى وعيهم بعلامات التحذير المرتبطة بأمراض القلب، وقدمت الدكتورة بهافيني شاه، طبيبة عامة في «لويدز فارمسي»، شرحًا لأبرز هذه العلامات مع نصائح عملية للحد من خطر الإصابة.

أبرز علامات التحذير من أمراض القلب

وقالت إن هناك نحو 5 علامات تحذيرية من أمراض القلب وهي:

ألم الصدر: حيث يُعد أكثر العلامات شيوعًا، وقد يظهر على هيئة ضغط أو انقباض أو ثِقَل في الصدر، وهو مؤشر خطير قد يدل على نوبة قلبية تستدعي الاتصال الفوري بخدمات الطوارئ. وأظهر الاستطلاع أن 80% من المشاركين يدركون أن ألم الصدر علامة إنذارية رئيسية.

ضيق التنفس: تعرّف 77% من المشاركين على هذه العلامة، حيث أوضحت الدكتورة شاه أن ضعف قدرة القلب على ضخ الدم قد يؤدي إلى تراكم السوائل في الرئتين، ما يسبب صعوبة في التنفس.

اضطراب ضربات القلب: أشار 70% من المشاركين إلى معرفتهم بهذه العلامة، والتي قد لا تكون خطيرة دائمًا، لكنها تستوجب الفحص الطبي للكشف عن أي مشكلات كامنة.

الإرهاق الشديد: اعترف 66% بأن التعب غير المبرر، حتى أثناء القيام بأنشطة يومية بسيطة، قد يكون مؤشرًا على وجود مشكلة في القلب.

تورم الساقين (الوذمة): من العلامات الأقل شيوعًا، إذ تنجم عن احتباس السوائل في الأنسجة، وغالبًا ما تتفاقم مع مرور اليوم. ولم يكن على دراية بهذه العلامة سوى 46% من المشاركين.

وأكدت الدكتورة شاه أنه في حال ظهور أي من هذه الأعراض، خصوصا مع الشك بحدوث نوبة قلبية، يجب الاتصال الفوري بالطوارئ، إضافة إلى مراجعة الطبيب العام دون تأخير.

كيف يمكن تقليل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب؟

لتقليل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب كشف الأطباء عن عدة نصائح وإرشادات يجب إتباعها، وهي:

اتباع نظام غذائي صحي: حيث توصي هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية باتباع نظام غذائي غني بالألياف وقليل الدهون، مع تناول خمس حصص يومية على الأقل من الفواكه والخضراوات، والاعتماد على الحبوب الكاملة مثل الشوفان والأرز البني، كما يُنصح بتقليل الملح إلى أقل من 6 غرامات يوميًا، وتجنب الدهون المشبعة التي ترفع الكوليسترول.

ممارسة النشاط البدني: تؤكد مؤسسة القلب البريطانية أن النشاط البدني المنتظم قد يقلل خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب بنسبة تصل إلى 35% وينصح الخبراء بممارسة ما لا يقل عن 150 دقيقة من التمارين أسبوعيًا.

الإقلاع عن التدخين: التدخين يضر بجدران الشرايين ويؤثر سلبًا على آلية تعامل الجسم مع الكوليسترول، ما يرفع خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب.

الحصول على نوم كافٍ: يحتاج البالغون إلى ما بين 7 و9 ساعات من النوم يوميًا، بينما يحتاج الأطفال والمراهقون إلى فترات أطول، ويُعد نقص النوم عاملًا مؤثرًا في زيادة مخاطر أمراض القلب.

واختتم التقرير بالتأكيد على أن إدخال تغييرات بسيطة وقابلة للاستمرار في نمط الحياة اليومي يمكن أن يحدث فرقًا كبيرًا في صحة القلب والأوعية الدموية على المدى الطويل.