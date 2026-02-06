Recent figures released by the British Heart Foundation reveal that more than 7.6 million people in the UK are currently living with heart or circulatory diseases, while global estimates indicate that one in every 12 people suffers from these diseases worldwide.

Heart diseases encompass a wide range of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, often resulting from the buildup of fat within the arteries, which increases the risk of blood clots and leads to serious complications that can affect the brain, kidneys, and eyes, in addition to the heart itself.

Some blood tests can detect different types of fats in the body, helping to assess health risks early.

According to the "LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor" website, a survey was conducted involving 500 people in the UK to measure their awareness of the warning signs associated with heart diseases. Dr. Bhavini Shah, a general practitioner at Lloyds Pharmacy, provided an explanation of the most prominent of these signs along with practical tips to reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

Key Warning Signs of Heart Disease

She stated that there are about five warning signs of heart disease, which are:

Chest Pain: This is the most common sign and may present as pressure, tightness, or heaviness in the chest, which is a serious indicator that may suggest a heart attack, necessitating immediate contact with emergency services. The survey showed that 80% of participants recognized chest pain as a major warning sign.

Shortness of Breath: 77% of participants identified this sign, with Dr. Shah explaining that the heart's reduced ability to pump blood can lead to fluid buildup in the lungs, causing difficulty in breathing.

Heart Palpitations: 70% of participants indicated they were aware of this sign, which may not always be serious but requires medical examination to uncover any underlying issues.

Severe Fatigue: 66% admitted that unexplained fatigue, even during simple daily activities, could be an indicator of a heart problem.

Swollen Legs (Edema): This is one of the less common signs, resulting from fluid retention in the tissues, and often worsens throughout the day. Only 46% of participants were aware of this sign.

Dr. Shah emphasized that if any of these symptoms appear, especially with suspicion of a heart attack, immediate contact with emergency services should be made, in addition to consulting a general practitioner without delay.

How Can the Risk of Heart Disease Be Reduced?

To reduce the risk of heart disease, doctors have revealed several tips and guidelines to follow, which include:

Adopting a Healthy Diet: The British Health Service recommends following a diet rich in fiber and low in fats, with at least five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, and relying on whole grains like oats and brown rice. It is also advised to limit salt intake to less than 6 grams per day and to avoid saturated fats that raise cholesterol levels.

Engaging in Physical Activity: The British Heart Foundation confirms that regular physical activity can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 35%, and experts recommend engaging in at least 150 minutes of exercise weekly.

Quitting Smoking: Smoking harms the walls of the arteries and negatively affects the body's ability to manage cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Getting Enough Sleep: Adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep daily, while children and teenagers require longer periods. Lack of sleep is a significant factor in increasing the risks of heart disease.

The report concluded by emphasizing that making simple, sustainable changes to daily lifestyle can make a significant difference in cardiovascular health in the long term.