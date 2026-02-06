A large-scale scientific study has revealed that cholesterol-lowering medications known as "statins" are not responsible for the vast majority of side effects listed in drug leaflets, confirming that millions of people around the world may be depriving themselves of significant health benefits due to misleading information that has persisted for decades.

The study, published in the medical journal The Lancet, has been described as providing "irrefutable evidence," concluding that statins do not cause many of the health conditions previously linked to them, such as memory loss or dementia, depression, sleep disorders, weight gain, or general fatigue.

Misleading Information Deprived Millions of Treatment

Researchers from the University of Oxford confirmed that years of inaccurate warnings may have led millions of patients to avoid taking these daily medications, despite their ability to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes by up to 50% in those at higher risk.

Experts have called for a comprehensive review of drug labeling and guidelines from the National Health Service (NHS) to ensure that patients and doctors are informed of the new findings that could lead to a significant shift in medical practice.

Widespread Scientific Praise

Professor Brian Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation, stated that the study represents "an exceptional assessment of the best available evidence."

He added, "No one denies that patients may experience health symptoms at different stages of their lives, but the real question is: Are these symptoms caused by the medication? And the answer in most cases is: No."

He pointed out that a large number of symptoms that concern patients are unrelated to taking statins, considering this a strong message that should reach the public and patients, which could prompt between 6 to 8 million people who are supposed to take statins to reconsider their stance on them.

He added that about 50% of patients who could benefit from these medications are not currently receiving them.

Numbers and Widespread Use

According to prescription data from the NHS, atorvastatin was the most prescribed statin in England during 2024/2025, with 73 million prescriptions issued, and it is estimated that around 8 million people in the UK are taking these low-cost medications, which work to reduce the production of harmful cholesterol (LDL) in the liver.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence indicated in 2023 that up to 15 million additional people could benefit from statin treatment.

Review of Data from 150,000 Participants

The research team at "Oxford Population Health" analyzed data from over 150,000 individuals who participated in 23 randomized controlled trials, which are the gold standard for assessing the efficacy and safety of medications.

Despite the inclusion of dozens of potential side effects in drug leaflets, the study showed that only four out of 66 adverse effects previously linked to statins were actually proven to be related to the medication.

No Increase in Memory Loss or Depression

Study leader Professor Christina Reith stated, "There is no significant additional risk from statins concerning most of the conditions listed as potential side effects."

She added that the study found no increase in memory loss, depression, sleep disorders, erectile dysfunction, weight gain, nausea, fatigue, headaches, or many other conditions.

She explained that these health issues are common by nature and can occur whether a person is taking statins or not, but the results demonstrated that the medication does not increase their incidence.

Limited Side Effects

The study, published in The Lancet, observed a very slight increase (0.1%) in liver function test abnormalities among statin users, with no increase in the risk of liver disease or failure.

Previous analyses by the same team showed that muscle pain symptoms appeared in about a quarter of participants, whether they were taking statins or a placebo, indicating that these symptoms are not necessarily caused by the medication.

A slight increase in blood sugar levels was also recorded, which could lead to an early diabetes diagnosis in individuals already at risk.

Call for Changes to Drug Leaflets

Professor Reith noted that many of the side effects listed in leaflets were based on less reliable observational studies, adding, "Reading the drug leaflets might make it surprising that people still take the medications at all."

She urged regulatory bodies to rethink how drug labels are formulated to accurately reflect the true benefits and risks.

Statins and Their Role in Increasing Lifespan

Professor Williams emphasized that statins have played a pivotal role in the significant increase in life expectancy in the UK over recent decades, noting that prevention—through lowering cholesterol, controlling blood pressure, and quitting smoking—has brought about a radical transformation in community health.

Reassuring Opinions

Dr. Emily Herrett from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine stated that this evidence is "reassuring for patients and doctors," explaining that the symptoms that occur while taking statins would likely happen even without the medication.

Meanwhile, cardiology consultant Professor Riad Patel from University College London affirmed that these findings "should be made available to anyone taking or prescribing statins, as they will alleviate many concerns."