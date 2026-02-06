كشفت دراسة علمية واسعة النطاق أن أدوية خفض الكوليسترول المعروفة باسم «الستاتين» لا تتحمل المسؤولية عن الغالبية العظمى من الآثار الجانبية المدرجة في النشرات الدوائية، مؤكدة أن ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم قد يحرمون أنفسهم من فوائد صحية كبيرة بسبب معلومات مضللة استمرت لعقود.

الدراسة، المنشورة في مجلة The Lancet الطبية، وُصفت بأنها تقدم «أدلة دامغة لا تقبل الجدل»، توصلت إلى أن الستاتين لا تسبب العديد من الحالات الصحية التي جرى ربطها بها سابقًا، مثل فقدان الذاكرة أو الخرف، الاكتئاب، اضطرابات النوم، زيادة الوزن، أو التعب العام.

معلومات مضللة حرمت الملايين من العلاج

باحثون من جامعة أكسفورد أكدوا أن سنوات طويلة من التحذيرات غير الدقيقة ربما دفعت ملايين المرضى إلى تجنب تناول هذه الأدوية اليومية، رغم قدرتها على تقليل خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية والسكتات الدماغية بنسبة تصل إلى 50% لدى الأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للخطر.

ودعا خبراء إلى مراجعة شاملة لبطاقات التعريف الدوائية وإرشادات هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، لضمان إطلاع المرضى والأطباء على النتائج الجديدة التي قد تُحدث تحولًا كبيرًا في الممارسة الطبية.

إشادة علمية واسعة

وقال البروفيسور برايان ويليامز، كبير المسؤولين العلميين والطبيين في مؤسسة القلب البريطانية، إن الدراسة تمثل «تقييمًا استثنائيًا لأفضل الأدلة المتاحة».

وأضاف: «لا أحد ينكر أن المرضى قد يعانون من أعراض صحية في مراحل مختلفة من حياتهم، لكن السؤال الحقيقي هو: هل هذه الأعراض ناتجة عن الدواء؟ والإجابة في معظم الحالات هي: لا».

وأشار إلى أن عددًا كبيرًا من الأعراض التي تقلق المرضى لا علاقة لها بتناول الستاتين، معتبرًا أن هذه رسالة قوية يجب أن تصل إلى العامة والمرضى، وقد تدفع ما بين 6 إلى 8 ملايين شخص ممن يُفترض أن يتناولوا الستاتين إلى إعادة النظر في موقفهم منها.

وأضاف أن نحو 50% من المرضى الذين يمكن أن يستفيدوا من هذه الأدوية لا يتلقونها حاليًا.

أرقام واستخدام واسع

بحسب بيانات وصف الأدوية الصادرة عن هيئة الخدمات الصحية البريطانية، كان الأتورفاستاتين أكثر أدوية الستاتين صرفًا في إنجلترا خلال عامي 2024 / 2025، حيث تم صرف 73 مليون وصفة، ويُقدَّر أن نحو 8 ملايين شخص في المملكة المتحدة يتناولون هذه الأدوية منخفضة التكلفة، التي تعمل على تقليل إنتاج الكوليسترول الضار (LDL) في الكبد.

وكان المعهد الوطني للصحة وجودة الرعاية قد أشارا في عام 2023 إلى أن ما يصل إلى 15 مليون شخص إضافي قد يستفيدون من العلاج بالستاتين.

مراجعة بيانات 150 ألف مشارك

فريق البحث في «أكسفورد بوبوليشن هيلث» قام بتحليل بيانات أكثر من 150 ألف شخص شاركوا في 23 تجربة سريرية عشوائية محكمة، وهي المعيار الذهبي لتقييم فعالية وسلامة الأدوية.

ورغم إدراج عشرات الآثار الجانبية المحتملة في النشرات الدوائية، أظهرت الدراسة أن أربعة فقط من أصل 66 أثرًا جانبيًا غير مرغوب فيه سبق ربطها بالستاتين، ثبتت علاقتها الفعلية بالدواء.

لا زيادة في فقدان الذاكرة أو الاكتئاب

وقالت قائدة الدراسة، البروفيسورة كريستينا رايث: «لا يوجد خطر إضافي ملحوظ للستاتين فيما يتعلق بمعظم الحالات المدرجة كآثار جانبية محتملة».

وأضافت أن الدراسة لم ترصد أي زيادة في فقدان الذاكرة، الاكتئاب، اضطرابات النوم، ضعف الانتصاب، زيادة الوزن، الغثيان، الإرهاق، الصداع أو العديد من الحالات الأخرى.

وأوضحت أن هذه المشكلات الصحية شائعة بطبيعتها، وقد تحدث سواء كان الشخص يتناول الستاتين أم لا، لكن النتائج أثبتت أن الدواء لا يزيد من معدل حدوثها.

آثار جانبية محدودة

الدراسة، المنشورة في مجلة The Lancet ، رصدت زيادة طفيفة جدًا (0.1%) في اضطرابات نتائج اختبارات وظائف الكبد لدى مستخدمي الستاتين، دون أي زيادة في خطر الإصابة بأمراض الكبد أو فشله.

كما أظهرت تحليلات سابقة للفريق نفسه أن أعراض آلام العضلات ظهرت لدى نحو ربع المشاركين، سواء كانوا يتناولون الستاتين أو دواءً وهميًا، ما يشير إلى أن هذه الأعراض ليست بالضرورة ناتجة عن الدواء.

وسُجل أيضًا ارتفاع طفيف في مستويات السكر في الدم، ما قد يؤدي إلى تشخيص السكري مبكرًا لدى الأشخاص المعرضين له أصلًا.

دعوة لتغيير النشرات الدوائية

وأشارت البروفيسورة رايث إلى أن كثيرًا من الآثار الجانبية المدرجة في النشرات اعتمدت على دراسات رصدية أقل موثوقية، مضيفة: «قراءة النشرات الدوائية قد تجعل من المدهش أن الناس لا يزالون يتناولون الأدوية من الأساس».

ودعت الجهات التنظيمية إلى إعادة التفكير في كيفية صياغة ملصقات الأدوية بحيث تعكس بدقة الفوائد والمخاطر الحقيقية.

الستاتين ودورها في إطالة العمر

وأكد البروفيسور ويليامز أن الستاتين لعبت دورًا محوريًا في الارتفاع الكبير في متوسط العمر المتوقع في المملكة المتحدة خلال العقود الأخيرة، مشيرًا إلى أن الوقاية - عبر خفض الكوليسترول وضبط ضغط الدم و الإقلاع عن التدخين - أحدثت تحولًا جذريًا في صحة المجتمع.

آراء مطمئنة

وقالت الدكتورة إميلي هيريت، من كلية لندن للصحة والطب الاستوائي، إن هذه الأدلة «مطمئنة للمرضى والأطباء»، موضحة أن الأعراض التي تظهر أثناء تناول الستاتين كانت ستحدث على الأرجح حتى دون الدواء.

أما استشاري أمراض القلب البروفيسور رياض باتيل من جامعة كوليدج لندن، فأكد أن هذه النتائج «يجب أن تكون متاحة لكل من يتناول أو يصف أدوية الستاتين، لأنها ستخفف الكثير من المخاوف».