شهدت بريطانيا واقعة لافتة أثارت دهشة الرأي العام، بعدما اكتشفت نيكولا إدواردز وصول مشتريات غريبة إلى منزلها بلغت قيمتها نحو ألف جنيه إسترليني، دون أن تتذكر قيامها بشرائها.
في بادئ الأمر، اعتقدت نيكولا أنها ضحية عملية احتيال إلكتروني أو مزحة ثقيلة، إلا أن الصدمة كانت أكبر عندما تبيّن لاحقًا أنها المسؤولة عن هذه المشتريات، بعدما أجرتها خلال نومها دون أي وعي.
وتنوعت المشتريات بين أشياء غير مألوفة، من بينها شعر مستعار لكلبها من فصيلة الدوبرمان، وآلة لتسجيل النقود، وأحذية باليه، إضافة إلى أنبوب إطار لعربة لا تمتلكها أساسًا. هذا المشهد الغريب أثار حيرة زوجها، الذي لاحظ استخدامها للهاتف خلال الليل، معلقًا بدهشة: «كنتِ تتصفحين الهاتف وتتجاهلين حديثي تمامًا».
وأرجع الأطباء هذه السلوكيات إلى اضطراب نادر في النوم يُعرف باسم «الباراسومنيا»، حيث يكون الدماغ في حالة وسطية بين النوم واليقظة، ما يدفع الشخص إلى القيام بتصرفات تلقائية دون إدراك. وأوضحت الدكتورة صوفي بوستوك، خبيرة اضطرابات النوم، أن هذا النوع من الاضطرابات قد يجعل المصاب يتصرف بشكل طبيعي ظاهريًا، لكنه يكون فاقدًا للوعي الكامل.
كما أشارت بوستوك إلى وجود عوامل تزيد من احتمالية ظهور هذه الحالة، من بينها التوتر النفسي، وتناول الكحول، والتغيرات الهرمونية المصاحبة لما قبل انقطاع الطمث، والتي قد تُخلّ بتوازن النوم واليقظة.
وأثارت القصة تفاعلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث عبّر المتابعون عن دهشتهم من قدرة الدماغ على التحكم في سلوك الإنسان دون وعي أثناء النوم، لتُسجَّل الواقعة كواحدة من أغرب الحوادث التي شهدتها بريطانيا في الآونة الأخيرة.
Britain witnessed a remarkable incident that astonished public opinion, after Nicola Edwards discovered strange purchases arriving at her home worth around a thousand pounds, without remembering making them.
At first, Nicola thought she was a victim of an online scam or a heavy prank, but the shock was greater when it later turned out that she was responsible for these purchases, having made them while asleep and completely unaware.
The purchases varied between unusual items, including a wig for her Doberman dog, a cash register, ballet shoes, in addition to a tire tube for a cart she didn't even own. This strange scene puzzled her husband, who noticed her using the phone during the night, commenting in astonishment: "You were browsing your phone and completely ignoring my conversation."
Doctors attributed these behaviors to a rare sleep disorder known as "parasomnia," where the brain is in a state between sleep and wakefulness, causing the person to engage in automatic behaviors without awareness. Dr. Sophie Postock, a sleep disorder expert, explained that this type of disorder can make the affected person appear to act normally, but they are completely unaware.
Postock also pointed out that there are factors that increase the likelihood of this condition occurring, including psychological stress, alcohol consumption, and hormonal changes associated with pre-menopause, which can disrupt the balance of sleep and wakefulness.
The story sparked widespread interaction on social media, where followers expressed their astonishment at the brain's ability to control human behavior unconsciously during sleep, marking the incident as one of the strangest occurrences witnessed in Britain recently.