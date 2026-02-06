شهدت بريطانيا واقعة لافتة أثارت دهشة الرأي العام، بعدما اكتشفت نيكولا إدواردز وصول مشتريات غريبة إلى منزلها بلغت قيمتها نحو ألف جنيه إسترليني، دون أن تتذكر قيامها بشرائها.

في بادئ الأمر، اعتقدت نيكولا أنها ضحية عملية احتيال إلكتروني أو مزحة ثقيلة، إلا أن الصدمة كانت أكبر عندما تبيّن لاحقًا أنها المسؤولة عن هذه المشتريات، بعدما أجرتها خلال نومها دون أي وعي.

وتنوعت المشتريات بين أشياء غير مألوفة، من بينها شعر مستعار لكلبها من فصيلة الدوبرمان، وآلة لتسجيل النقود، وأحذية باليه، إضافة إلى أنبوب إطار لعربة لا تمتلكها أساسًا. هذا المشهد الغريب أثار حيرة زوجها، الذي لاحظ استخدامها للهاتف خلال الليل، معلقًا بدهشة: «كنتِ تتصفحين الهاتف وتتجاهلين حديثي تمامًا».

وأرجع الأطباء هذه السلوكيات إلى اضطراب نادر في النوم يُعرف باسم «الباراسومنيا»، حيث يكون الدماغ في حالة وسطية بين النوم واليقظة، ما يدفع الشخص إلى القيام بتصرفات تلقائية دون إدراك. وأوضحت الدكتورة صوفي بوستوك، خبيرة اضطرابات النوم، أن هذا النوع من الاضطرابات قد يجعل المصاب يتصرف بشكل طبيعي ظاهريًا، لكنه يكون فاقدًا للوعي الكامل.

كما أشارت بوستوك إلى وجود عوامل تزيد من احتمالية ظهور هذه الحالة، من بينها التوتر النفسي، وتناول الكحول، والتغيرات الهرمونية المصاحبة لما قبل انقطاع الطمث، والتي قد تُخلّ بتوازن النوم واليقظة.

وأثارت القصة تفاعلًا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث عبّر المتابعون عن دهشتهم من قدرة الدماغ على التحكم في سلوك الإنسان دون وعي أثناء النوم، لتُسجَّل الواقعة كواحدة من أغرب الحوادث التي شهدتها بريطانيا في الآونة الأخيرة.