Britain witnessed a remarkable incident that astonished public opinion, after Nicola Edwards discovered strange purchases arriving at her home worth around a thousand pounds, without remembering making them.

At first, Nicola thought she was a victim of an online scam or a heavy prank, but the shock was greater when it later turned out that she was responsible for these purchases, having made them while asleep and completely unaware.

The purchases varied between unusual items, including a wig for her Doberman dog, a cash register, ballet shoes, in addition to a tire tube for a cart she didn't even own. This strange scene puzzled her husband, who noticed her using the phone during the night, commenting in astonishment: "You were browsing your phone and completely ignoring my conversation."

Doctors attributed these behaviors to a rare sleep disorder known as "parasomnia," where the brain is in a state between sleep and wakefulness, causing the person to engage in automatic behaviors without awareness. Dr. Sophie Postock, a sleep disorder expert, explained that this type of disorder can make the affected person appear to act normally, but they are completely unaware.

Postock also pointed out that there are factors that increase the likelihood of this condition occurring, including psychological stress, alcohol consumption, and hormonal changes associated with pre-menopause, which can disrupt the balance of sleep and wakefulness.

The story sparked widespread interaction on social media, where followers expressed their astonishment at the brain's ability to control human behavior unconsciously during sleep, marking the incident as one of the strangest occurrences witnessed in Britain recently.