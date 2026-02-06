The Moroccan security forces thwarted an armed robbery attempt targeting a branch of a bank in the city of Fes, following a swift security intervention that resulted in the arrest of a suspect with a criminal record, before he could seize any money.

According to initial information, the accused, who is 35 years old, attempted to carry out a theft inside the bank branch under the threat of a white weapon, which led to a state of alert at the site, before he faced immediate intervention from the security authorities, in coordination with private security personnel.

The suspect was surrounded inside the branch and controlled at the scene of the incident, with the weapon used in the robbery attempt being seized, without any injuries or material damage reported.

The relevant authorities have begun an investigation with the accused under the supervision of the public prosecutor, to uncover the circumstances of the incident and its motives, in addition to verifying any potential connections or other related crimes concerning the case.

This operation is part of Morocco's ongoing efforts to enhance the security of financial institutions and combat robbery attempts that threaten the safety of bank employees and clients.