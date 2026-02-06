أحبطت الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية محاولة سطو مسلح استهدفت فرعاً لأحد البنوك في مدينة فاس، بعد تدخل أمني سريع أسفر عن توقيف مشتبه به من ذوي السوابق، قبل تمكنه من الاستيلاء على أي مبالغ مالية.
ووفقاً للمعلومات الأولية، فإن المتهم، البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً، حاول تنفيذ عملية سرقة داخل الفرع البنكي تحت تهديد السلاح الأبيض، ما أدى إلى حالة استنفار داخل الموقع، قبل أن يواجه بتدخل فوري من الجهات الأمنية، بالتنسيق مع أفراد الأمن الخاص.
وتمت محاصرة المشتبه فيه داخل الفرع والسيطرة عليه في موقع الحادثة، مع ضبط السلاح المستخدم في محاولة السطو، دون تسجيل إصابات أو أضرار مادية.
وباشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيق مع المتهم تحت إشراف النيابة العامة، لكشف ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها، إضافة إلى التحقق من أي ارتباطات أو جرائم أخرى محتملة ذات صلة بالقضية.
وتأتي هذه العملية ضمن الجهود المغربية المستمرة لتعزيز أمن المنشآت المالية والتصدي لمحاولات السطو التي تهدد سلامة العاملين والمتعاملين مع البنوك.
The Moroccan security forces thwarted an armed robbery attempt targeting a branch of a bank in the city of Fes, following a swift security intervention that resulted in the arrest of a suspect with a criminal record, before he could seize any money.
According to initial information, the accused, who is 35 years old, attempted to carry out a theft inside the bank branch under the threat of a white weapon, which led to a state of alert at the site, before he faced immediate intervention from the security authorities, in coordination with private security personnel.
The suspect was surrounded inside the branch and controlled at the scene of the incident, with the weapon used in the robbery attempt being seized, without any injuries or material damage reported.
The relevant authorities have begun an investigation with the accused under the supervision of the public prosecutor, to uncover the circumstances of the incident and its motives, in addition to verifying any potential connections or other related crimes concerning the case.
This operation is part of Morocco's ongoing efforts to enhance the security of financial institutions and combat robbery attempts that threaten the safety of bank employees and clients.