أحبطت الأجهزة الأمنية المغربية محاولة سطو مسلح استهدفت فرعاً لأحد البنوك في مدينة فاس، بعد تدخل أمني سريع أسفر عن توقيف مشتبه به من ذوي السوابق، قبل تمكنه من الاستيلاء على أي مبالغ مالية.

ووفقاً للمعلومات الأولية، فإن المتهم، البالغ من العمر 35 عاماً، حاول تنفيذ عملية سرقة داخل الفرع البنكي تحت تهديد السلاح الأبيض، ما أدى إلى حالة استنفار داخل الموقع، قبل أن يواجه بتدخل فوري من الجهات الأمنية، بالتنسيق مع أفراد الأمن الخاص.

وتمت محاصرة المشتبه فيه داخل الفرع والسيطرة عليه في موقع الحادثة، مع ضبط السلاح المستخدم في محاولة السطو، دون تسجيل إصابات أو أضرار مادية.

وباشرت الجهات المختصة التحقيق مع المتهم تحت إشراف النيابة العامة، لكشف ملابسات الواقعة ودوافعها، إضافة إلى التحقق من أي ارتباطات أو جرائم أخرى محتملة ذات صلة بالقضية.

وتأتي هذه العملية ضمن الجهود المغربية المستمرة لتعزيز أمن المنشآت المالية والتصدي لمحاولات السطو التي تهدد سلامة العاملين والمتعاملين مع البنوك.