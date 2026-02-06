The match between the Swedish and German women's hockey teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics witnessed an unusual incident that went beyond the realm of sports competition and cast a shadow over the atmosphere of the encounter.

According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the Swedish team's locker room bathroom was flooded with water at the end of the first period of the match, putting the players in a difficult position and prompting them to request access to the German team's bathroom. However, the request was denied, forcing the Swedish players to search for an alternative bathroom around the opposite side of the rink, amidst a state of discomfort and unease.

In a comment that reflects the human aspect of the situation, Anna Kilbin, the captain of the Swedish team, explained that she makes it a point to use the bathroom during every stoppage, as she feels it is important to play while being completely comfortable, adding:

"If the situation were reversed, I think we would have allowed them to use the bathroom without hesitation."

Reports indicated that the issue was resolved before the start of the third period of the match, which ended with the Swedish team winning 4-1, showcasing the players' ability to overcome difficult circumstances and maintain focus on the ice.

It is worth mentioning that the women's hockey competition at the 2026 Olympics will take place in Milan from February 5 to 19, while the Canadian team holds the title from the previous edition.