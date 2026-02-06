شهدت مواجهة منتخبي السويد وألمانيا لهوكي السيدات ضمن منافسات دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية 2026 حادثة غير معتادة، خرجت عن إطار التنافس الرياضي وألقت بظلالها على أجواء اللقاء.
فبحسب ما أوردته صحيفة Expressen السويدية، تعرّض حمّام غرفة تبديل ملابس المنتخب السويدي للغمر بالمياه مع نهاية الفترة الأولى من المباراة، ما وضع اللاعبات في موقف صعب، ودفعهن لطلب استخدام حمّام المنتخب الألماني. غير أن الطلب قوبل بالرفض، لتجد اللاعبات السويديات أنفسهن مضطرات إلى الالتفاف حول حلبة التزلج من الجهة المقابلة بحثًا عن حمّام بديل، وسط حالة من الانزعاج وعدم الارتياح.
وفي تعليق يعكس البعد الإنساني للموقف، أوضحت آنا كيلبين، قائدة المنتخب السويدي، أنها تحرص على دخول الحمّام في كل فترة توقف، لأنها تشعر بأهمية اللعب وهي في حالة راحة تامة، مضيفة:
"لو كان الموقف معكوسًا، أعتقد أننا كنا سنسمح لهن باستخدام الحمّام دون تردد".
وأفادت التقارير بأن المشكلة تم احتواؤها قبل انطلاق الفترة الثالثة من المباراة، التي انتهت بفوز المنتخب السويدي بنتيجة 4-1، في أداء أظهر قدرة اللاعبات على تجاوز الظروف الصعبة والتركيز داخل الملعب.
يُذكر أن منافسات بطولة الهوكي للسيدات في أولمبياد 2026 تُقام في مدينة ميلانو خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 19 فبراير، فيما يحمل منتخب كندا لقب النسخة الماضية.
The match between the Swedish and German women's hockey teams at the 2026 Winter Olympics witnessed an unusual incident that went beyond the realm of sports competition and cast a shadow over the atmosphere of the encounter.
According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the Swedish team's locker room bathroom was flooded with water at the end of the first period of the match, putting the players in a difficult position and prompting them to request access to the German team's bathroom. However, the request was denied, forcing the Swedish players to search for an alternative bathroom around the opposite side of the rink, amidst a state of discomfort and unease.
In a comment that reflects the human aspect of the situation, Anna Kilbin, the captain of the Swedish team, explained that she makes it a point to use the bathroom during every stoppage, as she feels it is important to play while being completely comfortable, adding:
"If the situation were reversed, I think we would have allowed them to use the bathroom without hesitation."
Reports indicated that the issue was resolved before the start of the third period of the match, which ended with the Swedish team winning 4-1, showcasing the players' ability to overcome difficult circumstances and maintain focus on the ice.
It is worth mentioning that the women's hockey competition at the 2026 Olympics will take place in Milan from February 5 to 19, while the Canadian team holds the title from the previous edition.