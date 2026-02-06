شهدت مواجهة منتخبي السويد وألمانيا لهوكي السيدات ضمن منافسات دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية 2026 حادثة غير معتادة، خرجت عن إطار التنافس الرياضي وألقت بظلالها على أجواء اللقاء.

فبحسب ما أوردته صحيفة Expressen السويدية، تعرّض حمّام غرفة تبديل ملابس المنتخب السويدي للغمر بالمياه مع نهاية الفترة الأولى من المباراة، ما وضع اللاعبات في موقف صعب، ودفعهن لطلب استخدام حمّام المنتخب الألماني. غير أن الطلب قوبل بالرفض، لتجد اللاعبات السويديات أنفسهن مضطرات إلى الالتفاف حول حلبة التزلج من الجهة المقابلة بحثًا عن حمّام بديل، وسط حالة من الانزعاج وعدم الارتياح.

وفي تعليق يعكس البعد الإنساني للموقف، أوضحت آنا كيلبين، قائدة المنتخب السويدي، أنها تحرص على دخول الحمّام في كل فترة توقف، لأنها تشعر بأهمية اللعب وهي في حالة راحة تامة، مضيفة:

"لو كان الموقف معكوسًا، أعتقد أننا كنا سنسمح لهن باستخدام الحمّام دون تردد".

وأفادت التقارير بأن المشكلة تم احتواؤها قبل انطلاق الفترة الثالثة من المباراة، التي انتهت بفوز المنتخب السويدي بنتيجة 4-1، في أداء أظهر قدرة اللاعبات على تجاوز الظروف الصعبة والتركيز داخل الملعب.

يُذكر أن منافسات بطولة الهوكي للسيدات في أولمبياد 2026 تُقام في مدينة ميلانو خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 19 فبراير، فيما يحمل منتخب كندا لقب النسخة الماضية.