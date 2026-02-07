The Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has announced the launch of a new package of job vacancies in several of its branches, as part of its ongoing operational expansion, targeting national talents with diplomas and bachelor's degrees in various engineering and technical specialties. According to what the company published through its official recruitment portal, SABIC job vacancies are located in Jubail and Yanbu, which are among the most important industrial centers affiliated with SABIC.

The job titles offered vary to cover areas of operations, maintenance, safety, and engineering, including:

Process and Maintenance Engineers

Safety, Operations, and Control Systems Engineers

Mechanical, Processing, and Rotating Equipment Engineers

Inspection and Operations Monitoring Engineers

Electrical Department Supervisors

Inspection and Operating Systems Specialists

These specialties reflect SABIC's focus on jobs related to vital industrial operations, in line with global safety and operational efficiency standards.

SABIC clarified that applications for the jobs are currently available through its employment website and will continue until February 18, 2026, inviting interested individuals to review the requirements and qualifications for each position before applying.