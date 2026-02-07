أعلنت الشركة السعودية للصناعات الأساسية «سابك» طرح حزمة جديدة من الوظائف الشاغرة في عدد من فروعها، ضمن توسّعها التشغيلي المستمر، مستهدفة الكفاءات الوطنية من حملة الدبلوم والبكالوريوس في تخصصات هندسية وفنية متعددة. ووفق ما نشرته الشركة عبر بوابة التوظيف الرسمية، تشمل وظائف شركة سابك مواقع العمل في الجبيل وينبع، وهما من أهم المراكز الصناعية التابعة لـ«سابك».

وتنوّعت المسميات الوظيفية المطروحة لتغطي مجالات التشغيل، والصيانة، والسلامة، والهندسة، من أبرزها:

  • مهندسو عمليات وصيانة
  • مهندسو سلامة وتشغيل وأنظمة تحكم
  • مهندسو ميكانيكا ومعالجة ومعدات دوارة
  • مهندسو تفتيش ومراقبة عمليات
  • مشرفو أقسام كهرباء
  • أخصائيو تفتيش وأنظمة تشغيل

وتعكس هذه التخصصات تركيز «سابك» على الوظائف المرتبطة بالعمليات الصناعية الحيوية، بما يتماشى مع معايير السلامة والكفاءة التشغيلية العالمية.

وأوضحت «سابك» أن التقديم على الوظائف متاح حالياً عبر موقعها الإلكتروني للتوظيف، ويستمر حتى 18 فبراير 2026، داعية الراغبين إلى الاطلاع على الشروط والمؤهلات المطلوبة لكل وظيفة قبل التقديم.