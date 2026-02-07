أعلنت الشركة السعودية للصناعات الأساسية «سابك» طرح حزمة جديدة من الوظائف الشاغرة في عدد من فروعها، ضمن توسّعها التشغيلي المستمر، مستهدفة الكفاءات الوطنية من حملة الدبلوم والبكالوريوس في تخصصات هندسية وفنية متعددة. ووفق ما نشرته الشركة عبر بوابة التوظيف الرسمية، تشمل وظائف شركة سابك مواقع العمل في الجبيل وينبع، وهما من أهم المراكز الصناعية التابعة لـ«سابك».
وتنوّعت المسميات الوظيفية المطروحة لتغطي مجالات التشغيل، والصيانة، والسلامة، والهندسة، من أبرزها:
- مهندسو عمليات وصيانة
- مهندسو سلامة وتشغيل وأنظمة تحكم
- مهندسو ميكانيكا ومعالجة ومعدات دوارة
- مهندسو تفتيش ومراقبة عمليات
- مشرفو أقسام كهرباء
- أخصائيو تفتيش وأنظمة تشغيل
وتعكس هذه التخصصات تركيز «سابك» على الوظائف المرتبطة بالعمليات الصناعية الحيوية، بما يتماشى مع معايير السلامة والكفاءة التشغيلية العالمية.
وأوضحت «سابك» أن التقديم على الوظائف متاح حالياً عبر موقعها الإلكتروني للتوظيف، ويستمر حتى 18 فبراير 2026، داعية الراغبين إلى الاطلاع على الشروط والمؤهلات المطلوبة لكل وظيفة قبل التقديم.
The Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) has announced the launch of a new package of job vacancies in several of its branches, as part of its ongoing operational expansion, targeting national talents with diplomas and bachelor's degrees in various engineering and technical specialties. According to what the company published through its official recruitment portal, SABIC job vacancies are located in Jubail and Yanbu, which are among the most important industrial centers affiliated with SABIC.
The job titles offered vary to cover areas of operations, maintenance, safety, and engineering, including:
- Process and Maintenance Engineers
- Safety, Operations, and Control Systems Engineers
- Mechanical, Processing, and Rotating Equipment Engineers
- Inspection and Operations Monitoring Engineers
- Electrical Department Supervisors
- Inspection and Operating Systems Specialists
These specialties reflect SABIC's focus on jobs related to vital industrial operations, in line with global safety and operational efficiency standards.
SABIC clarified that applications for the jobs are currently available through its employment website and will continue until February 18, 2026, inviting interested individuals to review the requirements and qualifications for each position before applying.