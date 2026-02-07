كشف وزير الخارجية البوليفي فرناندو أرامايو، أن الحكومة الجديدة تخطط لاستئناف العلاقات الدبلوماسية الكاملة مع الولايات المتحدة في أقرب وقت، بعد انقطاع دام نحو عقدين من الزمن.


وشهدت العلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة، وهذه الدولة الواقعة في جبال الأنديز، توتراً خلال فترة حكم الزعيم الاشتراكي إيفو موراليس.


وفي عام 2008 طرد موراليس السفير الأمريكي بعد اتهامه بالتآمر ضد حكومته، وردّت واشنطن بالمثل.


وبعد 18 عاماً، يسعى الرئيس البوليفي الجديد رودريغو باز، المنتمي إلى يمين الوسط إلى إعادة رسم تحالفات بلاده، إذ التقى الأربعاء الماضي مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، في واشنطن لمناقشة إعادة السفراء.


وقال أرامايو في مقابلة مصورة، مساء الخميس، من العاصمة الأمريكية إن «الهدف هو إنجاز هذا الأمر في أسرع وقت».


وكانت بوليفيا أعلنت دعمها لعودة الوكالة الأمريكية لمكافحة المخدرات للمساعدة في مكافحة إنتاج الكوكايين، في ثالث أكبر منتج لهذه المخدرات في العالم.


ويتمثل التحدي أمام حكومة لاباز في تحسين العلاقات مع واشنطن من دون المساس بالعلاقات مع الصين، أكبر دائن ثنائي لبوليفيا.


يذكر أن بكين استثمرت أكثر من 1.2 مليار دولار في بناء الطرق والبنى التحتية للتعدين في بوليفيا الغنية بالليثيوم.


واستبعد أرامايو الاضطرار للاختيار بين علاقات وثيقة مع واشنطن أو بكين، موضحاً أن بلاده بحاجة إلى الانخراط في حوار مع الجميع.