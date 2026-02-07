أعادت السلطات البولندية، اليوم (السبت)، فتح مطاري لوبلين ورزيشوف في جنوب شرق البلاد، بعد إعلانها انتهاء العمليات الجوية العسكرية التي شملت تحليق طائرات تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في الأجواء البولندية، وذلك على خلفية الضربات الجوية الروسية على أوكرانيا.

وأكدت القيادة العملياتية للجيش البولندي أنه لم يتم تسجيل أي انتهاك للمجال الجوي البولندي، مشيرة في بيان نُشر على منصة «إكس» إلى توجيه الشكر لحلف الناتو وسلاح الجو الألماني، «الذين ساهمت طائراتهم في ضمان سلامة الأجواء البولندية اليوم».

وأضافت القيادة: «العمليات الجوية العسكرية في أجوائنا، المرتبطة بالضربات التي نفذها الاتحاد الروسي على أوكرانيا، قد انتهت»، موضحة أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الأرضية وأنظمة الاستطلاع الراداري عادت إلى العمل وفق الوضع التشغيلي الاعتيادي.

وكانت أوكرانيا قد أعلنت في وقت سابق من اليوم، أن روسيا شنت هجوماً جوياً واسع النطاق خلال الليل، استهدف منشآت حيوية للطاقة، بما في ذلك محطات كهرباء في غرب البلاد.

وأوضحت القوات المسلحة البولندية أن الإجراءات العسكرية التي تم اتخاذها كانت وقائية بحتة، وهدفت إلى تأمين وحماية المجال الجوي في المناطق القريبة من المناطق المهددة على الحدود مع أوكرانيا.

من جهتها، أفادت وكالة خدمات الملاحة الجوية البولندية بأن المطارين علّقا عملياتهما مؤقتاً كإجراء احترازي.

ويقع مطارا لوبلين ورزيشوف بالقرب من الحدود البولندية – الأوكرانية، حيث تُعد مدينة رزيشوف مركزاً رئيسياً لحلف الناتو في نقل الإمدادات العسكرية إلى أوكرانيا.

وفي السياق ذاته، ذكرت خدمة تتبع الرحلات الجوية FlightRadar24 أن إغلاق المطارين جاء بالتزامن مع نشاط لطائرات تابعة للناتو في المنطقة، كما أصدرت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية إشعاراً للطيارين يفيد بعدم إمكانية استخدام المطارين مؤقتاً بسبب النشاط العسكري المرتبط بضمان أمن الدولة.

يُذكر أن مطاري رزيشوف ولوبلين كانا قد أوقفا عملياتهما الشهر الماضي أيضاً، إلا أن السلطات البولندية أكدت حينها أن التحركات العسكرية كانت روتينية ولم تشكل أي تهديد للأجواء البولندية.