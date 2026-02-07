The Polish authorities reopened the Lublin and Rzeszów airports in the southeast of the country today (Saturday), after announcing the end of military air operations that included NATO aircraft flying in Polish airspace, following Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.

The operational command of the Polish army confirmed that no violations of Polish airspace had been recorded, expressing gratitude in a statement published on the "X" platform to NATO and the German Air Force, "whose aircraft contributed to ensuring the safety of Polish airspace today."

The command added: "The military air operations in our airspace, related to the strikes carried out by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have ended," explaining that ground air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to normal operational status.

Earlier today, Ukraine announced that Russia launched a large-scale air attack overnight, targeting vital energy facilities, including power stations in the west of the country.

The Polish Armed Forces clarified that the military measures taken were purely precautionary and aimed at securing and protecting the airspace in areas close to threatened regions along the border with Ukraine.

For its part, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported that the two airports temporarily suspended their operations as a precautionary measure.

The Lublin and Rzeszów airports are located near the Polish-Ukrainian border, with Rzeszów being a major NATO hub for transporting military supplies to Ukraine.

In this context, the flight tracking service FlightRadar24 noted that the closure of the airports coincided with NATO aircraft activity in the area, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice to pilots stating that the airports could not be used temporarily due to military activity related to ensuring state security.

It is worth mentioning that the Rzeszów and Lublin airports had also suspended their operations last month, but Polish authorities confirmed at that time that the military movements were routine and did not pose any threat to Polish airspace.