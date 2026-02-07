أعادت السلطات البولندية، اليوم (السبت)، فتح مطاري لوبلين ورزيشوف في جنوب شرق البلاد، بعد إعلانها انتهاء العمليات الجوية العسكرية التي شملت تحليق طائرات تابعة لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) في الأجواء البولندية، وذلك على خلفية الضربات الجوية الروسية على أوكرانيا.
وأكدت القيادة العملياتية للجيش البولندي أنه لم يتم تسجيل أي انتهاك للمجال الجوي البولندي، مشيرة في بيان نُشر على منصة «إكس» إلى توجيه الشكر لحلف الناتو وسلاح الجو الألماني، «الذين ساهمت طائراتهم في ضمان سلامة الأجواء البولندية اليوم».
وأضافت القيادة: «العمليات الجوية العسكرية في أجوائنا، المرتبطة بالضربات التي نفذها الاتحاد الروسي على أوكرانيا، قد انتهت»، موضحة أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الأرضية وأنظمة الاستطلاع الراداري عادت إلى العمل وفق الوضع التشغيلي الاعتيادي.
وكانت أوكرانيا قد أعلنت في وقت سابق من اليوم، أن روسيا شنت هجوماً جوياً واسع النطاق خلال الليل، استهدف منشآت حيوية للطاقة، بما في ذلك محطات كهرباء في غرب البلاد.
وأوضحت القوات المسلحة البولندية أن الإجراءات العسكرية التي تم اتخاذها كانت وقائية بحتة، وهدفت إلى تأمين وحماية المجال الجوي في المناطق القريبة من المناطق المهددة على الحدود مع أوكرانيا.
من جهتها، أفادت وكالة خدمات الملاحة الجوية البولندية بأن المطارين علّقا عملياتهما مؤقتاً كإجراء احترازي.
ويقع مطارا لوبلين ورزيشوف بالقرب من الحدود البولندية – الأوكرانية، حيث تُعد مدينة رزيشوف مركزاً رئيسياً لحلف الناتو في نقل الإمدادات العسكرية إلى أوكرانيا.
وفي السياق ذاته، ذكرت خدمة تتبع الرحلات الجوية FlightRadar24 أن إغلاق المطارين جاء بالتزامن مع نشاط لطائرات تابعة للناتو في المنطقة، كما أصدرت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية الأمريكية إشعاراً للطيارين يفيد بعدم إمكانية استخدام المطارين مؤقتاً بسبب النشاط العسكري المرتبط بضمان أمن الدولة.
يُذكر أن مطاري رزيشوف ولوبلين كانا قد أوقفا عملياتهما الشهر الماضي أيضاً، إلا أن السلطات البولندية أكدت حينها أن التحركات العسكرية كانت روتينية ولم تشكل أي تهديد للأجواء البولندية.
The Polish authorities reopened the Lublin and Rzeszów airports in the southeast of the country today (Saturday), after announcing the end of military air operations that included NATO aircraft flying in Polish airspace, following Russian airstrikes on Ukraine.
The operational command of the Polish army confirmed that no violations of Polish airspace had been recorded, expressing gratitude in a statement published on the "X" platform to NATO and the German Air Force, "whose aircraft contributed to ensuring the safety of Polish airspace today."
The command added: "The military air operations in our airspace, related to the strikes carried out by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have ended," explaining that ground air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems have returned to normal operational status.
Earlier today, Ukraine announced that Russia launched a large-scale air attack overnight, targeting vital energy facilities, including power stations in the west of the country.
The Polish Armed Forces clarified that the military measures taken were purely precautionary and aimed at securing and protecting the airspace in areas close to threatened regions along the border with Ukraine.
For its part, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported that the two airports temporarily suspended their operations as a precautionary measure.
The Lublin and Rzeszów airports are located near the Polish-Ukrainian border, with Rzeszów being a major NATO hub for transporting military supplies to Ukraine.
In this context, the flight tracking service FlightRadar24 noted that the closure of the airports coincided with NATO aircraft activity in the area, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice to pilots stating that the airports could not be used temporarily due to military activity related to ensuring state security.
It is worth mentioning that the Rzeszów and Lublin airports had also suspended their operations last month, but Polish authorities confirmed at that time that the military movements were routine and did not pose any threat to Polish airspace.