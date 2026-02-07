The Sudan Doctors Network announced the death of 24 people, including 8 children, as a result of the Rapid Support Forces targeting a bus of displaced persons in Kordofan. The network reported that the attack occurred near the city of Al-Rahad in North Kordofan.



It added that the vehicle was carrying displaced individuals who had fled the fighting in the Dabakir area of North Kordofan, confirming that among the deceased children were two infants. It called on the international community to take urgent action to protect civilians in conflict areas.



The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack by the Rapid Support Forces using drones on trucks belonging to the World Food Program, which were transporting aid to civilians in North Kordofan, resulting in casualties and the destruction of relief supplies.



It emphasized that targeting these convoys is a serious violation of the principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions, and is a deliberate and ongoing undermining of efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to those in need. It urged the international community to take necessary measures to ensure accountability for the Rapid Support Forces and their supporters.



For his part, the Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Musaad Boulos, condemned the targeting of the World Food Program convoy in North Kordofan, calling for accountability.



He stated that the United States strongly condemns the recent drone attack on a World Food Program convoy in North Kordofan, describing the destruction of food meant for those in need and the killing of humanitarian workers as horrific.



He stressed that the U.S. administration "will never tolerate this loss of life and the destruction of U.S.-funded aid, and we demand accountability."



The violence in Kordofan has placed hundreds of thousands of families on the brink of famine and has driven approximately 88,000 people to displacement between October and January, according to United Nations figures.



More than 21 million people, or nearly half of Sudan's population, are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, according to the United Nations.