أعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان مقتل 24 شخصاً بينهم 8 أطفال، في استهداف قوات الدعم السريع لحافلة نازحين في كردفان. وأفادت الشبكة بأن الهجوم وقع بالقرب من مدينة الرهد في ولاية شمال كردفان.


وأضافت أن المركبة كانت تقل نازحين فروا من القتال في منطقة دبيكر في ولاية شمال كردفان، مؤكدة أن من بين الأطفال القتلى رضيعين. ودعت المجتمع الدولي للتحرك العاجل لحماية المدنيين في مناطق النزاع.


ودانت وزارة الخارجية السودانية هجومَ قوّات الدعم السريع بواسطة مسيّرات على شاحنات تابعة لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي، كانت تنقل المساعدات إلى المدنيين في ولاية شمال كردفان، ما أسفر عن سقوط ضحايا وتدمير المواد الإغاثية.


وأكّدت أنّ استهدافَ هذه القوافل انتهاكٌ جسيم لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني، خصوصاً اتّفاقيات جنيف، وهو تقويض متعمّد ومستمرّ لجهود إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى المحتاجين. ودعت المجتمع الدولي إلى اتّخاذ التدابير اللازمة لضمان محاسبة قوّات الدعم السريع وداعميها.


من جانبه، دان كبير مستشاري الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس، استهداف قافلة برنامج الأغذية العالمي في شمال كردفان مطالباً بالمساءلة.


وقال إن الولايات المتحدة تدين بشدة الهجوم الذي شنته طائرة مسيرة، أخيراً، على قافلة تابعة لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي في شمال كردفان، واصفا تدمير الغذاء المخصص للمحتاجين وقتل العاملين في المجال الإنساني بانه أمر مروع.


وشدّد على أن الإدارة الأمريكية «لا تتسامح مطلقاً مع هذا الإزهاق للأرواح وتدمير المساعدات الممولة من الولايات المتحدة، ونطالب بالمساءلة».


ووضعت أعمال العنف في كردفان مئات آلاف العائلات على حافة المجاعة، ودفعت نحو 88 ألف شخص إلى النزوح بين أكتوبر ويناير، بحسب أرقام الأمم المتحدة.


ويواجه أكثر من 21 مليون شخص، أي نحو نصف عدد سكان السودان، مستويات عالية من انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد، بحسب الأمم المتحدة.