أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن طهران مستعدة للتوصل لاتفاق «مطمئن» مع واشنطن حول تخصيب اليورانيوم. وجدد تأكيد أن بلاده متمسكة بحقها في مواصلة تخصيب اليورانيوم، معتبراً أنه حق لإيران ويجب أن يستمر.
طريق طويل لبناء الثقة
وفي ما يتعلق بملف الصواريخ الإيرانية، أكد عراقجي أن هذا الموضوع "غير قابل للتفاوض إطلاقاً"، مضيفاً أن الصواريخ تمثّل شأناً دفاعياً بحتاً ولا يمكن طرحها على طاولة المباحثات في أية مرحلة.
واعتبر في تصريح أورده التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (السبت)، أن المفاوضات الأخيرة مع الولايات المتحدة "كانت بداية جيدة"، إلا أن الطريق لا يزال طويلاً من أجل بناء الثقة بين طهران وواشنطن.
ولفت إلى أن جولة المفاوضات الأخيرة في مسقط جرت بشكل غير مباشر، واقتصرت على الملف النووي، مؤكداً أن الجانبين لم يتطرقا إلى أية ملفات أخرى خارج هذا الإطار. وأشار إلى أن استمرار الحوار مرهون بإرادة الطرفين في معالجة الخلافات، معتبراً أن المفاوضات الحالية تمثّل خطوة أولى، لكنها لا تعني التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي في الوقت الراهن.
ورأى عراقجي أن واشنطن عادت إلى طاولة المفاوضات بعد أن كانت قد لجأت سابقاً إلى الهجمات العسكرية، وهو ما يعكس فشل خيارات الضغط.
أبراهام لينكولن في بحر العرب
من جانبها، كشفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» عبر منصّة «إكس»، السبت، أنّ حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» أبحرت في بحر العرب، برفقة سفينتي إمداد عسكريتين وقطعتين تابعتين لخفر السواحل الأمريكي.
وأضافت القيادة المركزية أن ذلك جاء بالتزامن مع تحليق طائرات من الجناح الجوّي لحاملة الطائرات، ولفتت إلى أن الإبحار المشترك جرى ضمن استعراض للجاهزية العملياتية، مضيفة في ختام المنشور: «السلام من خلال القوة».
إصلاح منشآت صواريخ باليستية
فيما أفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن إيران أعادت إصلاح منشآت صواريخ باليستية وأجرت إصلاحات محدودة في بعض المنشآت النووية التي تضررت بالضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية العام الماضي.
وأظهر تحليل لصور الأقمار الصناعية أجرته الصحيفة أن أعمال الإصلاح شملت عشرات مواقع إطلاق وإنتاج الصواريخ خلال الأشهر الماضية، فيما قدرت تقييمات استخباراتية أن برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية أُعيد بناؤه إلى حدٍّ كبير منذ الهجمات التي وقعت في يونيو.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran is ready to reach a "reassuring" agreement with Washington regarding uranium enrichment. He reiterated that his country is committed to its right to continue uranium enrichment, considering it a right for Iran that must continue.
A Long Way to Build Trust
Regarding the issue of Iranian missiles, Araghchi confirmed that this matter is "absolutely non-negotiable," adding that the missiles represent a purely defensive issue and cannot be brought to the negotiation table at any stage.
He stated in a comment reported by Iranian television today (Saturday) that the recent negotiations with the United States "were a good start," but the road remains long to build trust between Tehran and Washington.
He pointed out that the last round of negotiations in Muscat was conducted indirectly and was limited to the nuclear file, emphasizing that the two sides did not address any other issues outside this framework. He noted that the continuation of dialogue depends on the willingness of both parties to address the differences, considering that the current negotiations represent a first step, but do not mean reaching a final agreement at this time.
Araghchi viewed that Washington returned to the negotiation table after previously resorting to military strikes, which reflects the failure of pressure options.
Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea
For its part, the U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" revealed via the "X" platform on Saturday that the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" sailed in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by two military supply ships and two vessels belonging to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Central Command added that this coincided with aircraft from the air wing of the aircraft carrier flying overhead, noting that the joint sailing was part of an operational readiness display, adding at the end of the post: "Peace through strength."
Repair of Ballistic Missile Facilities
The "New York Times" reported that Iran has repaired ballistic missile facilities and made limited repairs to some nuclear facilities that were damaged by U.S. and Israeli strikes last year.
An analysis of satellite images conducted by the newspaper showed that repair work included dozens of missile launch and production sites over the past months, while intelligence assessments estimated that the ballistic missile program has been largely rebuilt since the attacks that occurred in June.