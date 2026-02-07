أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن طهران مستعدة للتوصل لاتفاق «مطمئن» مع واشنطن حول تخصيب اليورانيوم. وجدد تأكيد أن بلاده متمسكة بحقها في مواصلة تخصيب اليورانيوم، معتبراً أنه حق لإيران ويجب أن يستمر.


طريق طويل لبناء الثقة


وفي ما يتعلق بملف الصواريخ الإيرانية، أكد عراقجي أن هذا الموضوع "غير قابل للتفاوض إطلاقاً"، مضيفاً أن الصواريخ تمثّل شأناً دفاعياً بحتاً ولا يمكن طرحها على طاولة المباحثات في أية مرحلة.


واعتبر في تصريح أورده التلفزيون الإيراني، اليوم (السبت)، أن المفاوضات الأخيرة مع الولايات المتحدة "كانت بداية جيدة"، إلا أن الطريق لا يزال طويلاً من أجل بناء الثقة بين طهران وواشنطن.


ولفت إلى أن جولة المفاوضات الأخيرة في مسقط جرت بشكل غير مباشر، واقتصرت على الملف النووي، مؤكداً أن الجانبين لم يتطرقا إلى أية ملفات أخرى خارج هذا الإطار. وأشار إلى أن استمرار الحوار مرهون بإرادة الطرفين في معالجة الخلافات، معتبراً أن المفاوضات الحالية تمثّل خطوة أولى، لكنها لا تعني التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي في الوقت الراهن.


ورأى عراقجي أن واشنطن عادت إلى طاولة المفاوضات بعد أن كانت قد لجأت سابقاً إلى الهجمات العسكرية، وهو ما يعكس فشل خيارات الضغط.


أبراهام لينكولن في بحر العرب


من جانبها، كشفت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» عبر منصّة «إكس»، السبت، أنّ حاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» أبحرت في بحر العرب، برفقة سفينتي إمداد عسكريتين وقطعتين تابعتين لخفر السواحل الأمريكي.


وأضافت القيادة المركزية أن ذلك جاء بالتزامن مع تحليق طائرات من الجناح الجوّي لحاملة الطائرات، ولفتت إلى أن الإبحار المشترك جرى ضمن استعراض للجاهزية العملياتية، مضيفة في ختام المنشور: «السلام من خلال القوة».


إصلاح منشآت صواريخ باليستية


فيما أفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» أن إيران أعادت إصلاح منشآت صواريخ باليستية وأجرت إصلاحات محدودة في بعض المنشآت النووية التي تضررت بالضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية العام الماضي.


وأظهر تحليل لصور الأقمار الصناعية أجرته الصحيفة أن أعمال الإصلاح شملت عشرات مواقع إطلاق وإنتاج الصواريخ خلال الأشهر الماضية، فيما قدرت تقييمات استخباراتية أن برنامج الصواريخ الباليستية أُعيد بناؤه إلى حدٍّ كبير منذ الهجمات التي وقعت في يونيو.