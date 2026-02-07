أعلن الساعدي القذافي أن العائلة لا تتهم أحداً الآن في مقتل شقيقه الراحل سيف الإسلام القذافي. وأكد في منشور على منصة «إكس» اليوم (السبت) الثقة في القضاء، داعياً إلى «انتظار نتائج التحقيقات في الواقعة». واعتبر الساعدي القذافي مراسم تشييع جثمان شقيقه بأنها «استفتاء وطني» على شعبيته.
إطلاق سراح الساعدي
وأطلقت السلطات الليبية سراح الساعدي تنفيذاً لقرار قضائي صدر بالإفراج عنه منذ سنوات، بعد أن مكث في السجن منذ تسليمه في مارس 2014 من قبل النيجر التي فرّ إليها عقب سقوط نظام والده عام 2011، وتمت ملاحقته بتهمة «التورط في القمع الدموي للانتفاضة».
ويحاكم الساعدي أمام القضاء في قضية مقتل بشير الرياني، المدرّب السابق لنادٍ محلي لكرة القدم في طرابلس عام 2005. ومنذ إطلاق سراحه لا يظهر إلا عبر كتابات محدودة على منصة «إكس».
وكان المستشار السياسي لنجل القذافي عبد الله عثمان قال إن التبرئة أو الإدانة لأي طرف في جريمة اغتيال موكله «ستحددها التحقيقات». وأكد أن «الفيصل في البراءة أو الإدانة هو التحقيقات». ورفض استباق التحقيقات، وتوجيه الاتهامات إلى أي طرف، ووصف الأمر بأنه «غير دقيق».
واغتال 4 مسلحين مجهولين سيف الإسلام القذافي مساء الثلاثاء الماضي في منزله بمدينة الزنتان جنوب غربي طرابلس. وتم تشييع جثمانه الجمعة. وذكرت تقارير أن سيف الإسلام قُتل بعدة رصاصات، إحداها في الرأس.
مذكرة توقيف وحكم إعدام
يذكر أنه بعد سيطرة المعارضة على العاصمة طرابلس عام 2011، حاول سيف الإسلام الفرار إلى النيجر المجاورة متنكراً بزيّ بدوي، لكن كتيبة أبوبكر الصديق، وهي جماعة مسلحة، قبضت عليه في طريق صحراوي، ونقلته جواً إلى مدينة الزنتان في غرب البلاد، بعد نحو شهر من مطاردة المعارضة لوالده وإعدامه ميدانياً بالرصاص.
وقضى سيف الإسلام السنوات الست التالية محتجزاً في الزنتان. وعام 2015، حكمت عليه محكمة في طرابلس بالإعدام رمياً بالرصاص بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم حرب. علماً بأنه كان مطلوباً أيضاً لدى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في لاهاي بتهم ارتكاب جرائم حرب. وأصدرت المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحقه بتهمة «القتل والاضطهاد».
وفي العام 2017 أطلق سراح سيف الإسلام بموجب قانون عفو، وظل متوارياً عن الأنظار في الزنتان لسنوات خوفاً من اغتياله. قبل أن يظهر عام 2021 في مدينة سبها جنوب ليبيا وهو يرتدي الجبة الليبية والعمامة.
Saadi Qaddafi announced that the family does not accuse anyone at present in the murder of his late brother Saif al-Islam Qaddafi. He confirmed in a post on the "X" platform today (Saturday) the trust in the judiciary, calling for "waiting for the results of the investigations into the incident." Saadi Qaddafi considered the funeral ceremonies for his brother's body as a "national referendum" on his popularity.
Release of Saadi
The Libyan authorities released Saadi in implementation of a judicial decision that was issued for his release years ago, after he had spent time in prison since his handover in March 2014 by Niger, where he fled after the fall of his father's regime in 2011. He was pursued on charges of "involvement in the bloody suppression of the uprising."
Saadi is being tried in court for the murder of Bashir al-Riyani, the former coach of a local football club in Tripoli in 2005. Since his release, he has only appeared through limited writings on the "X" platform.
The political advisor to Qaddafi's son, Abdullah Othman, stated that the acquittal or conviction of any party in the assassination of his client "will be determined by the investigations." He confirmed that "the decisive factor in acquittal or conviction is the investigations." He refused to preempt the investigations and direct accusations at any party, describing the matter as "inaccurate."
Four unknown armed men assassinated Saif al-Islam Qaddafi last Tuesday evening at his home in the city of Zintan, southwest of Tripoli. His body was buried on Friday. Reports indicated that Saif al-Islam was killed by several bullets, one of which was to the head.
Arrest Warrant and Death Sentence
It is noted that after the opposition took control of the capital Tripoli in 2011, Saif al-Islam attempted to flee to neighboring Niger disguised as a Bedouin, but the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Brigade, an armed group, captured him on a desert road and airlifted him to the city of Zintan in the west of the country, about a month after the opposition hunted down his father and executed him by firing squad.
Saif al-Islam spent the next six years detained in Zintan. In 2015, a court in Tripoli sentenced him to death by firing squad for committing war crimes. He was also wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of committing war crimes. The court issued an arrest warrant against him for "murder and persecution."
In 2017, Saif al-Islam was released under an amnesty law and remained hidden in Zintan for years out of fear of being assassinated, before appearing in 2021 in the city of Sebha in southern Libya wearing a Libyan robe and turban.