Saadi Qaddafi announced that the family does not accuse anyone at present in the murder of his late brother Saif al-Islam Qaddafi. He confirmed in a post on the "X" platform today (Saturday) the trust in the judiciary, calling for "waiting for the results of the investigations into the incident." Saadi Qaddafi considered the funeral ceremonies for his brother's body as a "national referendum" on his popularity.



Release of Saadi



The Libyan authorities released Saadi in implementation of a judicial decision that was issued for his release years ago, after he had spent time in prison since his handover in March 2014 by Niger, where he fled after the fall of his father's regime in 2011. He was pursued on charges of "involvement in the bloody suppression of the uprising."



Saadi is being tried in court for the murder of Bashir al-Riyani, the former coach of a local football club in Tripoli in 2005. Since his release, he has only appeared through limited writings on the "X" platform.



The political advisor to Qaddafi's son, Abdullah Othman, stated that the acquittal or conviction of any party in the assassination of his client "will be determined by the investigations." He confirmed that "the decisive factor in acquittal or conviction is the investigations." He refused to preempt the investigations and direct accusations at any party, describing the matter as "inaccurate."



Four unknown armed men assassinated Saif al-Islam Qaddafi last Tuesday evening at his home in the city of Zintan, southwest of Tripoli. His body was buried on Friday. Reports indicated that Saif al-Islam was killed by several bullets, one of which was to the head.



Arrest Warrant and Death Sentence



It is noted that after the opposition took control of the capital Tripoli in 2011, Saif al-Islam attempted to flee to neighboring Niger disguised as a Bedouin, but the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Brigade, an armed group, captured him on a desert road and airlifted him to the city of Zintan in the west of the country, about a month after the opposition hunted down his father and executed him by firing squad.



Saif al-Islam spent the next six years detained in Zintan. In 2015, a court in Tripoli sentenced him to death by firing squad for committing war crimes. He was also wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of committing war crimes. The court issued an arrest warrant against him for "murder and persecution."



In 2017, Saif al-Islam was released under an amnesty law and remained hidden in Zintan for years out of fear of being assassinated, before appearing in 2021 in the city of Sebha in southern Libya wearing a Libyan robe and turban.