أعلن الساعدي القذافي أن العائلة لا تتهم أحداً الآن في مقتل شقيقه الراحل سيف الإسلام القذافي. وأكد في منشور على منصة «إكس» اليوم (السبت) الثقة في القضاء، داعياً إلى «انتظار نتائج التحقيقات في الواقعة». واعتبر الساعدي القذافي مراسم تشييع جثمان شقيقه بأنها «استفتاء وطني» على شعبيته.


إطلاق سراح الساعدي


وأطلقت السلطات الليبية سراح الساعدي تنفيذاً لقرار قضائي صدر بالإفراج عنه منذ سنوات، بعد أن مكث في السجن منذ تسليمه في مارس 2014 من قبل النيجر التي فرّ إليها عقب سقوط نظام والده عام 2011، وتمت ملاحقته بتهمة «التورط في القمع الدموي للانتفاضة».


ويحاكم الساعدي أمام القضاء في قضية مقتل بشير الرياني، المدرّب السابق لنادٍ محلي لكرة القدم في طرابلس عام 2005. ومنذ إطلاق سراحه لا يظهر إلا عبر كتابات محدودة على منصة «إكس».


وكان المستشار السياسي لنجل القذافي عبد الله عثمان قال إن التبرئة أو الإدانة لأي طرف في جريمة اغتيال موكله «ستحددها التحقيقات». وأكد أن «الفيصل في البراءة أو الإدانة هو التحقيقات». ورفض استباق التحقيقات، وتوجيه الاتهامات إلى أي طرف، ووصف الأمر بأنه «غير دقيق».


واغتال 4 مسلحين مجهولين سيف الإسلام القذافي مساء الثلاثاء الماضي في منزله بمدينة الزنتان جنوب غربي طرابلس. وتم تشييع جثمانه الجمعة. وذكرت تقارير أن سيف الإسلام قُتل بعدة رصاصات، إحداها في الرأس.


مذكرة توقيف وحكم إعدام


يذكر أنه بعد سيطرة المعارضة على العاصمة طرابلس عام 2011، حاول سيف الإسلام الفرار إلى النيجر المجاورة متنكراً بزيّ بدوي، لكن كتيبة أبوبكر الصديق، وهي جماعة مسلحة، قبضت عليه في طريق صحراوي، ونقلته جواً إلى مدينة الزنتان في غرب البلاد، بعد نحو شهر من مطاردة المعارضة لوالده وإعدامه ميدانياً بالرصاص.


وقضى سيف الإسلام السنوات الست التالية محتجزاً في الزنتان. وعام 2015، حكمت عليه محكمة في طرابلس بالإعدام رمياً بالرصاص بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم حرب. علماً بأنه كان مطلوباً أيضاً لدى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في لاهاي بتهم ارتكاب جرائم حرب. وأصدرت المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحقه بتهمة «القتل والاضطهاد».


وفي العام 2017 أطلق سراح سيف الإسلام بموجب قانون عفو، وظل متوارياً عن الأنظار في الزنتان لسنوات خوفاً من اغتياله. قبل أن يظهر عام 2021 في مدينة سبها جنوب ليبيا وهو يرتدي الجبة الليبية والعمامة.