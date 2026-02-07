لأول مرة في اليمن منذ عام 2015 تلقى الحكومة اليمنية الجديدة ارتياحاً كبيراً في الأوساط السياسية والشعبية والشبابية، خصوصاً أنها تضم تشكيلة نوعية ووجوهاً جديدة.
حكومة الكفاءات اليمنية مكونة من 35 وزيراً، بينهم 3 نساء لأول مرة منذ الانقلاب، وتتضمن 27 وجهاً جديداً، أغلبهم من داخل المؤسسات الحكومية، ومعروفون بالكفاءة والتفاني في العمل، ويصفهم الموظفون بـ«دينمو المؤسسات».
حكومة قرار وإنجاز
وقال الإعلامي اليمني محمد الضبياني: نحن أمام حكومة الكفاءات استحقاق وطني بأن تكون حكومة قرار وإنجاز، موضحاً أن المواطن اليمني يتطلع منها أن تنهي الأزمة لا إدارتها، وتعالج الاختلالات وتحرير الاتصالات وتعزيز الخدمات وتحقق انسجاماً سياسياً وتنفيذياً يمنحها فرصة عبور في الذاكرة الوطنية، والمضي في تمتين شراكة إقليمية فاعلة مع المملكة العربية السعودية.
وأضاف: «وأن تجعل بوصلتها تحرير صنعاء ودحر الانقلاب، وتضع المواطن في صدارة الأولويات، وتحافظ على هوية الدولة وتماسكها المجتمعي والسياسي، وتربط الكفاءة بالمساءلة، تمهيداً لمرحلة تنموية مستقرة مقياسها الأرقام والنتائج لا الخطابات».
بدوره، يرى المسؤول الإعلامي في وزارة الشباب والرياضة ماجد الطياشي أن أعضاء الحكومة جميعهم، سواء الوجوه القديمة أو الجديدة، قادمون من وسط المؤسسات وكانوا جزءاً لا يتجزأ من عملية البناء والتنمية، ومشهود لهم بالكفاءة والحرص على تعزيز سلطة الدولة ومؤسساتها على الأرض، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة الحالية أمامها مسؤوليات جسيمة تتمثل بتعزيز النجاحات التي تحققت في الخدمات خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية بما فيها الكهرباء التي أصبحت تعمل 24 ساعة بدلاً عن ساعتين في اليوم، والمياه، وغيرهما من الخدمات، مبيناً أن «المواطن البسيط لا يريد شعارات سياسية أو أقوالاً وإنما يريد أفعالاً، ولعل الرضا الذي ظهر لدى جميع شرائح المجتمع اليمني خلال الأيام الماضية عن عودة الخدمات للعمل كما كانت قبل الانقلاب يجعلنا نثق بأن هذه الحكومة ستنطلق من أرضية صلبة نحو البناء والتنمية وفتح أبواب الاستثمار الذي يمثل عصب الاقتصاد ومصدر النجاح لأي حكومة».
مصلحة الإنسان اليمني
بدورها، قالت الناشطة في محافظة تعز سارة العريقي: «حصلت المرأة على تمثيل 3 حقائب وزارية في حكومة شائع الزنداني، إضافة إلى تمكين القيادات الشابه، بعيداً عن التوجهات السياسية لكل الوزراء في الحكومة»، مشددة على «ضرورة أن تعمل من الداخل بكل طاقتها، وأن تضع في رأس أولوياتها مصلحة المواطن الغلبان».
وذكرت أن النجاح اليوم لا يحتاج إلى معجزات بل إلى إدارة رشيدة وقرار شجاع لانتشال الوطن من الجحيم الذي أغرقه الحوثي به.
من جهته، قال الباحث السياسي اليمني سامي الكاف: «أتصور أنه في أوقات الاضطراب الكبرى لا يكون دعم الحكومات تعبيراً عن رضا كامل، بل هو موقف أخلاقي نابع من الإحساس بثقل المسؤولية».
وأضاف: «بلد مثل اليمن يمكنني المجادلة بأن رئيس الحكومة الجديدة، الدكتور شائع الزنداني، لا يتسلّم منصبه في لحظة استقرار، بل في واحدة من أعقد مراحل الدولة اليمنية، ولذا تتقدّم الضرورة على المثالية، ويصبح التعويل على حسن النية والعمل الجاد واجباً وطنياً»، مبيناً أن «دعم هذه الحكومة هو دعم لفكرة الدولة ذاتها، وفرصة أخيرة لاستعادة الثقة عبر الأداء لا الخطاب».
انسجام وشراكة
بدوره، يرى المحلل السياسي اليمني محمد المخلافي أن ما يميز الحكومة الجديدة هو وضوح مركز القرار وانسجامه بين مجلس القيادة ورئاسة الحكومة، وهو شرط أساسي لأي إنجاز حقيقي بعد سنوات من التعطيل والتجاذب.
في الوقت ذاته، قال الصحفي هزاع البيل: «أثق بأن هذه الحكومة ستكون من أفضل الحكومات منذ سنوات، لما تحظى به من دعم سياسي واسع وحاضنة شعبية حقيقية»، مبيناً أن دخول المرأة بـ3 وزارات يمثل خطوة متقدمة ومهمة، تعكس وعياً بضرورة الشراكة الوطنية الشاملة في إدارة الدولة.
وأضاف أن مشاركة كفاءات تمتلك خبرات عميقة في العمل العام وإدارة مؤسسات الدولة يمثل تعزيزاً لفرص النجاح، وهذه الحكومة تمتلك الكفاءات والقدرة الفعلية على تقديم الخدمات، وإعادة ترتيب الأوراق بصورة صحيحة، إذا ما أُعطيت المساحة الكافية للعمل، وحُوسبت بميزان الأداء والإنجاز خلال المرحلة القادمة.
For the first time in Yemen since 2015, the new Yemeni government has received significant approval from political, popular, and youth circles, especially as it includes a qualitative composition and new faces.
The Yemeni competency government consists of 35 ministers, including 3 women for the first time since the coup, and includes 27 new faces, most of whom are from within government institutions and are known for their competence and dedication to work, described by employees as the "dynamo of institutions."
A Government of Decision and Achievement
Yemeni journalist Mohammed Al-Dhubayani stated: "We are faced with a competency government that is a national entitlement to be a government of decision and achievement," explaining that the Yemeni citizen looks forward to it to end the crisis, not just manage it, to address imbalances, liberate communications, enhance services, and achieve political and executive harmony that grants it a chance to cross into the national memory, and to move forward in strengthening an effective regional partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
He added: "And to make its compass the liberation of Sana'a and the defeat of the coup, putting the citizen at the forefront of priorities, maintaining the identity of the state and its social and political cohesion, and linking competence with accountability, paving the way for a stable developmental phase measured by numbers and results, not speeches."
For his part, the media official in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Majid Al-Tayashi, believes that all members of the government, whether old or new faces, come from within the institutions and have been an integral part of the building and development process, and are recognized for their competence and eagerness to enhance the authority of the state and its institutions on the ground. He pointed out that the current government faces significant responsibilities represented in enhancing the successes achieved in services over the past few days, including electricity, which has started to operate 24 hours instead of two hours a day, water, and other services, indicating that "the ordinary citizen does not want political slogans or statements but wants actions. Perhaps the satisfaction that appeared among all segments of Yemeni society in recent days regarding the return of services to operate as they were before the coup makes us confident that this government will launch from a solid ground towards building and development and opening doors for investment, which represents the backbone of the economy and the source of success for any government."
The Interest of the Yemeni Citizen
For her part, activist Sarah Al-Ariqi from Taiz Governorate said: "Women have gained representation in 3 ministerial portfolios in the government of Sha'if Al-Zandani, in addition to empowering young leaders, away from the political orientations of all the ministers in the government," emphasizing "the necessity of working from within with all its energy, and prioritizing the interest of the ordinary citizen."
She mentioned that success today does not require miracles but rather prudent management and courageous decisions to rescue the nation from the hell that the Houthis have plunged it into.
For his part, Yemeni political researcher Sami Al-Kaf said: "I imagine that in times of great turmoil, supporting governments is not an expression of complete satisfaction, but rather an ethical stance stemming from a sense of heavy responsibility."
He added: "A country like Yemen, I can argue that the new Prime Minister, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, does not assume his position in a moment of stability, but in one of the most complex phases of the Yemeni state. Therefore, necessity takes precedence over idealism, and relying on good intentions and hard work becomes a national duty," indicating that "supporting this government is support for the idea of the state itself, and a last opportunity to restore trust through performance, not rhetoric."
Harmony and Partnership
For his part, Yemeni political analyst Mohammed Al-Makhlafi believes that what distinguishes the new government is the clarity of the decision-making center and its harmony between the Leadership Council and the government presidency, which is a prerequisite for any real achievement after years of disruption and tug-of-war.
At the same time, journalist Haza'a Al-Bayl said: "I trust that this government will be one of the best governments in years, due to the wide political support it enjoys and the genuine popular backing," indicating that the entry of women into 3 ministries represents an advanced and important step, reflecting an awareness of the necessity of comprehensive national partnership in managing the state.
He added that the participation of competencies with deep experience in public work and managing state institutions represents an enhancement of the chances of success, and this government possesses the competencies and actual ability to provide services and rearrange the papers correctly, if given enough space to work and held accountable by the scale of performance and achievement during the upcoming phase.