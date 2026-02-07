لأول مرة في اليمن منذ عام 2015 تلقى الحكومة اليمنية الجديدة ارتياحاً كبيراً في الأوساط السياسية والشعبية والشبابية، خصوصاً أنها تضم تشكيلة نوعية ووجوهاً جديدة.


حكومة الكفاءات اليمنية مكونة من 35 وزيراً، بينهم 3 نساء لأول مرة منذ الانقلاب، وتتضمن 27 وجهاً جديداً، أغلبهم من داخل المؤسسات الحكومية، ومعروفون بالكفاءة والتفاني في العمل، ويصفهم الموظفون بـ«دينمو المؤسسات».


حكومة قرار وإنجاز


وقال الإعلامي اليمني محمد الضبياني: نحن أمام حكومة الكفاءات استحقاق وطني بأن تكون حكومة قرار وإنجاز، موضحاً أن المواطن اليمني يتطلع منها أن تنهي الأزمة لا إدارتها، وتعالج الاختلالات وتحرير الاتصالات وتعزيز الخدمات وتحقق انسجاماً سياسياً وتنفيذياً يمنحها فرصة عبور في الذاكرة الوطنية، والمضي في تمتين شراكة إقليمية فاعلة مع المملكة العربية السعودية.


وأضاف: «وأن تجعل بوصلتها تحرير صنعاء ودحر الانقلاب، وتضع المواطن في صدارة الأولويات، وتحافظ على هوية الدولة وتماسكها المجتمعي والسياسي، وتربط الكفاءة بالمساءلة، تمهيداً لمرحلة تنموية مستقرة مقياسها الأرقام والنتائج لا الخطابات».


بدوره، يرى المسؤول الإعلامي في وزارة الشباب والرياضة ماجد الطياشي أن أعضاء الحكومة جميعهم، سواء الوجوه القديمة أو الجديدة، قادمون من وسط المؤسسات وكانوا جزءاً لا يتجزأ من عملية البناء والتنمية، ومشهود لهم بالكفاءة والحرص على تعزيز سلطة الدولة ومؤسساتها على الأرض، لافتاً إلى أن الحكومة الحالية أمامها مسؤوليات جسيمة تتمثل بتعزيز النجاحات التي تحققت في الخدمات خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية بما فيها الكهرباء التي أصبحت تعمل 24 ساعة بدلاً عن ساعتين في اليوم، والمياه، وغيرهما من الخدمات، مبيناً أن «المواطن البسيط لا يريد شعارات سياسية أو أقوالاً وإنما يريد أفعالاً، ولعل الرضا الذي ظهر لدى جميع شرائح المجتمع اليمني خلال الأيام الماضية عن عودة الخدمات للعمل كما كانت قبل الانقلاب يجعلنا نثق بأن هذه الحكومة ستنطلق من أرضية صلبة نحو البناء والتنمية وفتح أبواب الاستثمار الذي يمثل عصب الاقتصاد ومصدر النجاح لأي حكومة».


مصلحة الإنسان اليمني


بدورها، قالت الناشطة في محافظة تعز سارة العريقي: «حصلت المرأة على تمثيل 3 حقائب وزارية في حكومة شائع الزنداني، إضافة إلى تمكين القيادات الشابه، بعيداً عن التوجهات السياسية لكل الوزراء في الحكومة»، مشددة على «ضرورة أن تعمل من الداخل بكل طاقتها، وأن تضع في رأس أولوياتها مصلحة المواطن الغلبان».


وذكرت أن النجاح اليوم لا يحتاج إلى معجزات بل إلى إدارة رشيدة وقرار شجاع لانتشال الوطن من الجحيم الذي أغرقه الحوثي به.


من جهته، قال الباحث السياسي اليمني سامي الكاف: «أتصور أنه في أوقات الاضطراب الكبرى لا يكون دعم الحكومات تعبيراً عن رضا كامل، بل هو موقف أخلاقي نابع من الإحساس بثقل المسؤولية».


وأضاف: «بلد مثل اليمن يمكنني المجادلة بأن رئيس الحكومة الجديدة، الدكتور شائع الزنداني، لا يتسلّم منصبه في لحظة استقرار، بل في واحدة من أعقد مراحل الدولة اليمنية، ولذا تتقدّم الضرورة على المثالية، ويصبح التعويل على حسن النية والعمل الجاد واجباً وطنياً»، مبيناً أن «دعم هذه الحكومة هو دعم لفكرة الدولة ذاتها، وفرصة أخيرة لاستعادة الثقة عبر الأداء لا الخطاب».


انسجام وشراكة


بدوره، يرى المحلل السياسي اليمني محمد المخلافي أن ما يميز الحكومة الجديدة هو وضوح مركز القرار وانسجامه بين مجلس القيادة ورئاسة الحكومة، وهو شرط أساسي لأي إنجاز حقيقي بعد سنوات من التعطيل والتجاذب.


في الوقت ذاته، قال الصحفي هزاع البيل: «أثق بأن هذه الحكومة ستكون من أفضل الحكومات منذ سنوات، لما تحظى به من دعم سياسي واسع وحاضنة شعبية حقيقية»، مبيناً أن دخول المرأة بـ3 وزارات يمثل خطوة متقدمة ومهمة، تعكس وعياً بضرورة الشراكة الوطنية الشاملة في إدارة الدولة.


وأضاف أن مشاركة كفاءات تمتلك خبرات عميقة في العمل العام وإدارة مؤسسات الدولة يمثل تعزيزاً لفرص النجاح، وهذه الحكومة تمتلك الكفاءات والقدرة الفعلية على تقديم الخدمات، وإعادة ترتيب الأوراق بصورة صحيحة، إذا ما أُعطيت المساحة الكافية للعمل، وحُوسبت بميزان الأداء والإنجاز خلال المرحلة القادمة.