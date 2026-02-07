For the first time in Yemen since 2015, the new Yemeni government has received significant approval from political, popular, and youth circles, especially as it includes a qualitative composition and new faces.



The Yemeni competency government consists of 35 ministers, including 3 women for the first time since the coup, and includes 27 new faces, most of whom are from within government institutions and are known for their competence and dedication to work, described by employees as the "dynamo of institutions."



A Government of Decision and Achievement



Yemeni journalist Mohammed Al-Dhubayani stated: "We are faced with a competency government that is a national entitlement to be a government of decision and achievement," explaining that the Yemeni citizen looks forward to it to end the crisis, not just manage it, to address imbalances, liberate communications, enhance services, and achieve political and executive harmony that grants it a chance to cross into the national memory, and to move forward in strengthening an effective regional partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



He added: "And to make its compass the liberation of Sana'a and the defeat of the coup, putting the citizen at the forefront of priorities, maintaining the identity of the state and its social and political cohesion, and linking competence with accountability, paving the way for a stable developmental phase measured by numbers and results, not speeches."



For his part, the media official in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Majid Al-Tayashi, believes that all members of the government, whether old or new faces, come from within the institutions and have been an integral part of the building and development process, and are recognized for their competence and eagerness to enhance the authority of the state and its institutions on the ground. He pointed out that the current government faces significant responsibilities represented in enhancing the successes achieved in services over the past few days, including electricity, which has started to operate 24 hours instead of two hours a day, water, and other services, indicating that "the ordinary citizen does not want political slogans or statements but wants actions. Perhaps the satisfaction that appeared among all segments of Yemeni society in recent days regarding the return of services to operate as they were before the coup makes us confident that this government will launch from a solid ground towards building and development and opening doors for investment, which represents the backbone of the economy and the source of success for any government."



The Interest of the Yemeni Citizen



For her part, activist Sarah Al-Ariqi from Taiz Governorate said: "Women have gained representation in 3 ministerial portfolios in the government of Sha'if Al-Zandani, in addition to empowering young leaders, away from the political orientations of all the ministers in the government," emphasizing "the necessity of working from within with all its energy, and prioritizing the interest of the ordinary citizen."



She mentioned that success today does not require miracles but rather prudent management and courageous decisions to rescue the nation from the hell that the Houthis have plunged it into.



For his part, Yemeni political researcher Sami Al-Kaf said: "I imagine that in times of great turmoil, supporting governments is not an expression of complete satisfaction, but rather an ethical stance stemming from a sense of heavy responsibility."



He added: "A country like Yemen, I can argue that the new Prime Minister, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, does not assume his position in a moment of stability, but in one of the most complex phases of the Yemeni state. Therefore, necessity takes precedence over idealism, and relying on good intentions and hard work becomes a national duty," indicating that "supporting this government is support for the idea of the state itself, and a last opportunity to restore trust through performance, not rhetoric."



Harmony and Partnership



For his part, Yemeni political analyst Mohammed Al-Makhlafi believes that what distinguishes the new government is the clarity of the decision-making center and its harmony between the Leadership Council and the government presidency, which is a prerequisite for any real achievement after years of disruption and tug-of-war.



At the same time, journalist Haza'a Al-Bayl said: "I trust that this government will be one of the best governments in years, due to the wide political support it enjoys and the genuine popular backing," indicating that the entry of women into 3 ministries represents an advanced and important step, reflecting an awareness of the necessity of comprehensive national partnership in managing the state.



He added that the participation of competencies with deep experience in public work and managing state institutions represents an enhancement of the chances of success, and this government possesses the competencies and actual ability to provide services and rearrange the papers correctly, if given enough space to work and held accountable by the scale of performance and achievement during the upcoming phase.