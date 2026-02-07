حذَّرت الصين الولايات المتحدة من أن المضي قدماً في صفقات أسلحة جديدة إلى تايوان، بما في ذلك أنظمة صواريخ باتريوت وأسلحة دفاعية أخرى، قد يؤدي إلى تعطيل زيارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب المقررة إلى بكين في أبريل القادم.


استفزاز يهدد العلاقات


واعتبر مسؤولون صينيون، خلال اتصالات دبلوماسية خاصة، هذه المبيعات «استفزازاً» يهدد الاستقرار في العلاقات الثنائية، وفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «فايننشال تايمز».


وجاء التحذير عقب مكالمة هاتفية بين الرئيسين الصيني شي جين بينغ ونظيره ترمب الأربعاء الماضي، إذ شدد شي على أن «قضية تايوان هي الأكثر أهمية في العلاقات الصينية-الأمريكية»، مطالباً واشنطن بالتعامل مع مبيعات الأسلحة «بحذر شديد».


من جانبه، وصف ترمب المكالمة بأنها «إيجابية» وشاملة، لافتاً إلى مناقشة قضايا مثل التجارة، إيران، وأوكرانيا، لكنه لم يؤكد أو ينفي التحذير المباشر بشأن الزيارة.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية أعلنت في ديسمبر 2025 أكبر حزمة أسلحة على الإطلاق لتايوان بقيمة تزيد على 11.1 مليار دولار، ما أثار احتجاجات صينية شديدة وفرض عقوبات على شركات أمريكية.


ورد الرئيس التايواني لاي تشينغ تي بالقول إن العلاقات مع الولايات المتحدة «صلبة كالصخر»، مشدداً على استمرار التعاون العسكري رغم الضغوط الصينية.


توترات متصاعدة بسبب تايوان


وتعكس هذه التحذيرات تصعيداً في التوترات بين واشنطن وبكين حول تايوان، التي تعتبرها الصين جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أراضيها، بينما تلتزم الولايات المتحدة بموجب قانون العلاقات مع تايوان (1979) بتوفير الوسائل الدفاعية للجزيرة. وشهدت الفترة الأخيرة زيادة في المناورات العسكرية الصينية حول تايوان، مع تحذيرات متكررة من بكين ضد «التدخل الأجنبي».


صفقة تجارية كبرى


وكان الرئيس ترمب أعلن زيارته إلى الصين في أكتوبر 2025، عقب مكالمة مع شي، كجزء من جهود لإعادة بناء العلاقات بعد فترة من التوترات التجارية والتكنولوجية خلال ولايته السابقة 2017-2021.


ومن المتوقع أن تركز الزيارة على صفقة تجارية «كبرى»، بما في ذلك استعادة تأشيرات متعددة الدخول لـ10 سنوات، وتوسيع رحلات الطيران بين البلدين. ومن المقرر أن يزور شي الولايات المتحدة في نهاية 2026، مع توقعات بما يصل إلى 4 قمم ثنائية هذا العام.