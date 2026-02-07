China has warned the United States that proceeding with new arms deals to Taiwan, including Patriot missile systems and other defensive weapons, could disrupt President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to Beijing next April.



A Provocation Threatening Relations



Chinese officials, during private diplomatic communications, considered these sales a "provocation" that threatens the stability of bilateral relations, according to a report published by the Financial Times.



The warning came after a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Trump last Wednesday, where Xi emphasized that "the Taiwan issue is the most important in Chinese-American relations," urging Washington to handle arms sales "with extreme caution."



For his part, Trump described the call as "positive" and comprehensive, noting discussions on issues such as trade, Iran, and Ukraine, but he did not confirm or deny the direct warning regarding the visit.



The U.S. Department of Defense announced in December 2025 the largest arms package ever for Taiwan, valued at over $11.1 billion, which sparked strong Chinese protests and sanctions on American companies.



Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te responded by stating that relations with the United States are "rock solid," emphasizing continued military cooperation despite Chinese pressures.



Escalating Tensions Over Taiwan



These warnings reflect an escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of its territory, while the United States is committed under the Taiwan Relations Act (1979) to provide defensive means for the island. Recently, there has been an increase in Chinese military maneuvers around Taiwan, with repeated warnings from Beijing against "foreign interference."



A Major Trade Deal



President Trump announced his visit to China in October 2025, following a call with Xi, as part of efforts to rebuild relations after a period of trade and technological tensions during his previous term from 2017 to 2021.



The visit is expected to focus on a "major" trade deal, including the restoration of 10-year multiple-entry visas and expanding flights between the two countries. Xi is scheduled to visit the United States at the end of 2026, with expectations of up to 4 bilateral summits this year.