رئة اصطناعية كاملة لمريض ثلاثيني تمهّد لثورة في زراعة الرئة

In an unprecedented medical achievement, doctors and surgeons at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago managed to keep a critically ill patient alive for 48 hours after completely removing his lungs, according to the hospital's announcement.

48 Hours Without Lungs

The patient, according to Fox News, is a 33-year-old man from Missouri who was airlifted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the spring of 2023 after suffering from acute respiratory failure due to a flu infection. As his condition deteriorated, the infection progressed to severe pneumonia and sepsis, leading to cardiac arrest and the medical team having to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.



Dr. Ankit Bharat, the Chief of Thoracic Surgery and Executive Director of the Northwestern Canning Institute for Thoracic Surgery, stated that the patient had developed a severe lung infection resistant to all types of antibiotics, adding, "The infection completely destroyed the lung tissue and then began to spread to the rest of the body."

The doctors explained that removing the lungs was the only option to stop the spread of the deadly infection, but this procedure carries a significant risk of immediate heart failure, given the vital role the lungs play in relieving pressure on the right side of the heart and regulating blood flow.

Bharat added, "When the lungs are removed, the heart has to pump blood against high resistance, which can lead to immediate failure. Additionally, the absence of normal blood flow from the lungs to the left heart can cause the heart chambers to collapse or lead to the formation of fatal clots."



Complete Artificial Lung to Save Lives

To meet this challenge, the medical team designed an innovative system called the "Total Artificial Lung" (TAL), which took over the gas exchange functions (supplying the body with oxygen and removing carbon dioxide), while maintaining normal blood flow to the heart, as the patient remained on life support machines.

Bharat explained that the most significant innovation in this system is that it preserves the natural physiological function of the heart, allowing blood flow to be self-regulated by the patient's heart, rather than being forced through an external machine.

He stated, "Just one day after the lungs were removed, there was a noticeable improvement in the patient's condition because the source of the infection was completely removed."

After 48 hours, the patient's condition stabilized enough to successfully perform a double lung transplant. Nearly two years after the procedure, the patient returned to his normal life.

Bharat confirmed that the patient's health is excellent, noting that he has good lung function, a healthy heart, and lives completely independently without restrictions.

Unprecedented Medical Achievement

The medical team pointed out that this is the first time this specific type of system has been successfully used. Although previous attempts to temporarily remove the lungs while waiting for a transplant have been conducted in rare cases, they faced significant risks related to blood flow disruption and clot formation.

Bharat explained that the new system features a self-regulating shunt that mimics the natural physical characteristics of the lungs, in addition to using two channels to return blood, which maintains its normal flow within the left heart chambers.

In a case study published last week in the Med journal from Cell Press, a molecular analysis of the removed lungs revealed extensive scarring and severe damage, supporting the view that lung transplantation may be the only option in some advanced cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A New Hope for Patients with Respiratory Distress

Researchers hope that the Total Artificial Lung system will provide a treatment option for patients awaiting lung transplants, especially those suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with necrotizing pneumonia or septic shock.

Bharat stated that the mortality rate in this patient group exceeds 80%, and they are often rejected as candidates for lung transplantation due to the severity of the infection. He added, "This technology allows us to remove the source of the infection, stabilize the patient's condition, and give them a real chance for a successful transplant."

He noted that the future goal is to develop permanently implantable artificial lungs that allow patients to live for extended periods, not just as a temporary solution while waiting for a transplant.