في إنجاز طبي غير مسبوق، تمكّن أطباء وجراحون في مستشفى نورث وسترن ميديسن بمدينة شيكاغو من إبقاء مريض في حالة حرجة على قيد الحياة لمدة 48 ساعة بعد إزالة رئتيه بالكامل، وفق ما أعلن المستشفى.

48 ساعة بلا رئتين

وكان المريض، بحسب شبكة «فوكس نيوز» وهو رجل يبلغ من العمر 33 عاماً من ولاية ميزوري، قد نُقل جواً إلى مستشفى نورث وسترن التذكاري في ربيع عام 2023 بعد إصابته بفشل رئوي حاد ناتج عن عدوى إنفلونزا، ومع تدهور حالته، تطورت الإصابة إلى التهاب رئوي شديد وتعفن دم (إنتان)، ما أدى إلى توقف قلبه واضطرار الفريق الطبي إلى إجراء الإنعاش القلبي الرئوي.
رئة اصطناعية كاملة لمريض ثلاثيني تمهّد لثورة في زراعة الرئة

وقال رئيس جراحة الصدر المدير التنفيذي لمعهد نورث وسترن كانينغ لجراحة الصدر الدكتور أنكيت بهارات: إن المريض أصيب بعدوى رئوية شديدة مقاومة لجميع أنواع المضادات الحيوية، مضيفاً: «العدوى تسببت في تدمير أنسجة الرئتين بشكل كامل، ثم بدأت بالانتشار إلى باقي أنحاء الجسم».

وأوضح الأطباء أن إزالة الرئتين كانت الخيار الوحيد لوقف انتشار العدوى القاتلة، إلا أن هذا الإجراء ينطوي على خطر كبير يتمثل في فشل القلب الفوري، نظراً للدور الحيوي الذي تلعبه الرئتان في تخفيف الضغط عن الجانب الأيمن من القلب وتنظيم تدفق الدم.

وأضاف بهارات: «عند إزالة الرئتين، يضطر القلب إلى ضخ الدم في مواجهة مقاومة عالية، ما قد يؤدي إلى فشله بشكل فوري، كما أن غياب تدفق الدم الطبيعي من الرئتين إلى القلب الأيسر قد يؤدي إلى انهيار حجرات القلب أو تشكل جلطات قاتلة».
رئة اصطناعية كاملة لمريض ثلاثيني تمهّد لثورة في زراعة الرئة

رئة صناعية كاملة لإنقاذ الحياة

ولمواجهة هذا التحدي، صمّم الفريق الطبي نظاماً مبتكراً أُطلق عليه اسم «نظام الرئة الاصطناعية الكاملة» (TAL)، تولّى وظائف تبادل الغازات (تزويد الجسم بالأكسجين والتخلص من ثاني أكسيد الكربون)، إلى جانب الحفاظ على تدفق الدم الطبيعي إلى القلب، بينما ظل المريض على أجهزة دعم الحياة.

وأوضح بهارات أن الابتكار الأبرز في هذا النظام يتمثّل في أنه يحافظ على الوظيفة الفيزيولوجية الطبيعية للقلب، إذ يسمح لتدفق الدم بأن ينظَّم ذاتياً بواسطة قلب المريض، بدلاً من فرضه عبر آلة خارجية.

وقال: «بعد يوم واحد فقط من إزالة الرئتين، بدأ تحسن ملحوظ في حالة المريض لأن مصدر العدوى أُزيل بالكامل».

وبعد مرور 48 ساعة، استقرت حالة المريض بما يكفي لإجراء زراعة رئتين مزدوجة ناجحة. وبعد مرور نحو عامين على العملية، عاد المريض إلى حياته الطبيعية.

وأكد بهارات أن حالة المريض الصحية ممتازة، موضحاً أنه يتمتع بوظائف رئوية جيدة، وقلب سليم، ويعيش باستقلالية كاملة دون قيود.

إنجاز طبي غير مسبوق

وأشار الفريق الطبي إلى أن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يُستخدم فيها هذا النوع المحدد من الأنظمة بنجاح. ورغم أن محاولات سابقة لإزالة الرئتين مؤقتاً بانتظار الزراعة أُجريت في حالات نادرة، فإنها كانت تواجه مخاطر كبيرة تتعلق باضطراب تدفق الدم وتكوّن الجلطات.

وبيّن بهارات أن النظام الجديد يتميز بوجود تحويلة ذاتية التنظيم تحاكي الخصائص الفيزيائية الطبيعية للرئتين، إضافة إلى استخدام قناتين لإعادة الدم، ما يحافظ على تدفقه الطبيعي داخل حجرات القلب الأيسر.

وفي دراسة حالة نُشرت الأسبوع الماضي في مجلة Med التابعة لمجموعة Cell Press، كشف تحليل جزيئي للرئتين المستأصلتين عن وجود تندّبات واسعة وتلف شديد، ما يدعم الرأي القائل إن زراعة الرئة قد تكون الخيار الوحيد في بعض الحالات المتقدمة من متلازمة الضائقة التنفسية الحادة.

أمل جديد لمرضى الضائقة التنفسية

ويأمل الباحثون أن يشكّل نظام الرئة الاصطناعية الكاملة خياراً علاجياً لمرضى ينتظرون زراعة رئة، خصوصاً أولئك المصابين بمتلازمة الضائقة التنفسية الحادة المصحوبة بالتهاب رئوي نَخِري أو صدمة إنتانية.

وقال بهارات إن معدل الوفيات في هذه الفئة من المرضى يتجاوز 80%، وغالباً ما يُرفضون كمرشحين لزراعة الرئة بسبب شدة العدوى. وأضاف: «هذه التقنية تتيح لنا إزالة مصدر العدوى، تثبيت حالة المريض، ومنحه فرصة حقيقية للوصول إلى زراعة ناجحة».

وأشار إلى أن الهدف المستقبلي يتمثل في تطوير رئات اصطناعية قابلة للزرع بشكل دائم، تسمح للمرضى بالعيش لفترات طويلة، وليس فقط كحل مؤقت بانتظار الزراعة.