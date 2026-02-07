سلام لأول مرة في جنوب لبنان: حزمة مشاريع لإعادة الإعمار

During his first visit to southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that the ongoing Israeli assaults constitute a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a threat to the lives of civilians.

He announced a package of projects for reconstruction after securing local and international funding, noting that the government is working on integrated pathways that include relief, reconstruction, and economic and social recovery.



Salam stated that the right of the people of the south to security and a dignified life is a national right that cannot be divided.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the ongoing Israeli assaults are an attack on our sovereignty, but the presence of the state today serves as a message against this reality, affirming that the establishment of state authority is not complete merely by the army's deployment and control over the land, to which we extend all our greetings and appreciation. Rather, the sovereignty of the state is also a responsibility towards the people and their problems; it is an open school, a functioning health center, and it provides water, electricity, communications, accessible roads, and a dignified life.



Salam said: "We are working on three axes; our primary understanding today is to preserve the dignity of those who are still displaced, support the returnees, and ensure a better life for all. We are also working on three integrated pathways: continuing relief, reconstruction, and providing conditions for recovery and economic and social development."



The Prime Minister announced several projects related to reconstruction, following the availability of funding, whether from the general budget or by securing $250 million in concessional loans from the World Bank, in addition to €75 million from the French Development Agency, as well as €35 million in grants from the European Union, France, and Denmark to support economic recovery, with a special focus on agriculture and agricultural cooperatives.



Salam concluded his remarks by confirming that he will return soon for a second visit to the south to follow up on the implementation of these projects.