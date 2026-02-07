في أول زيارة له إلى الجنوب اللبناني، أكد رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام، أن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة تشكل انتهاكاً لسيادة لبنان وتهديداً لحياة المدنيين.

وأعلن عن حزمة مشاريع لإعادة الإعمار بعد تأمين تمويل محلي ودولي، لافتا إلى أن الحكومة تعمل على مسارات متكاملة تشمل الإغاثة، وإعادة الإعمار والتعافي الاقتصادي والاجتماعي.


وأفاد سلام بأن حق أهل الجنوب في الأمان والعيش الكريم ، هو حق وطني لا يتجزأ.

سلام لأول مرة في جنوب لبنان: حزمة مشاريع لإعادة الإعمار


وشدد رئيس الوزراء على أن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة تشكل اعتداء على سيادتنا، لكن وجود الدولة اليوم بمثابة رسالة في وجه هذا الواقع، مؤكدا أن بسط سلطة الدولة لا يكتمل بمجرد انتشار الجيش وسيطرته على الأرض، وهو الذي نوجه إليه كل التحية والتقدير، بل إن سيادة الدولة هي أيضا مسؤولية تجاه الناس ومشاكلهم، فهي مدرسة مفتوحة، ومركز صحي يعمل، ومياه وكهرباء واتصالات، وطرقات سالكة، وحياة كريمة".


وقال سلام : نعمل على ثلاثة محاور، فهمنا الأول اليوم هو صون كرامة الذين ما زالوا نازحين، ودعم العائدين، وتأمين حياة أفضل للجميع. كما نعمل على ثلاثة مسارات متكاملة: استمرار الإغاثة، وإعادة الإعمار، وتوفير شروط التعافي والانماء الاقتصادي والاجتماعي.


وأعلن رئيس الحكومة عن عدد من المشاريع المتعلقة بإعادة الإعمار، بعد توفر التمويل، سواء من الموازنة العامة أو من خلال تأمين 250 مليون دولار كقروض ميسرة من البنك الدولي، إضافة إلى 75 مليون يورو من الوكالة الفرنسية للتنمية، وكذلك تم تأمين 35 مليون يورو منح من الاتحاد الأوروبي وفرنسا والدنمارك لدعم التعافي الاقتصادي، مع تركيز خاص على الزراعة والتعاونيات الزراعية.


وأنهى سلام حديثه بالتأكيد على سيعود قريبا في زيارة ثانية إلى الجنوب لمتابعة تنفيذ هذه المشاريع.