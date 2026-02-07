يعكف المدير الفني لفريق الوحدة روسميرو سفيكو، هذه الأيام، على إيجاد حلول عاجلة لمشكلة الخط الدفاعي، بعد الانهيار الذي شهده الفريق في الشوط الثاني أمام الدرعية ضمن الجولة الـ20 من دوري يلو، إذ استقبلت شباك الوحدة 5 أهداف، عقب انتهاء الشوط الأول بالتعادل السلبي.
وكان فريق الدرعية قريباً من تحقيق نتيجة تاريخية، لولا تألق حارس الوحدة الشاب أحمد الرشيدي، الذي قدّم أداءً لافتاً استحق معه لقب نجم المباراة.
وعقد المدرب روسميرو اجتماعاً صريحاً مع اللاعبين، مؤكداً أن ما حدث يعود لعدم الالتزام بتنفيذ الأدوار المطلوبة داخل الملعب، مشدداً على ضرورة عدم تكرار هذه الأخطاء بدءاً من مواجهة الفيصلي، يوم الثلاثاء المقبل، ضمن الجولة الـ21.
وأوضح أن المرحلة المقبلة تتطلب اللعب بروح جماعية، تضمن نجاح كل لاعب في أداء واجباته الدفاعية والهجومية، إذ اتجه إلى تكثيف منطقة الوسط بـ5 لاعبين، مع الاعتماد هجومياً على الثلاثي: رأس الحربة النرويجي بيورن يونسين، وسلمان المؤشر، وعمار النجار.
وطالب روسميرو لاعبيه بضرورة الخروج بنقاط المباراة، مؤكداً أنه لا مجال لإهدار النقاط، خصوصاً في ظل الدعم الإداري، إذ ستقوم الإدارة بصرف مكافأة للاعبين في حال تحقيق الفوز، وذلك قبل لقاء الجولة الـ23.
