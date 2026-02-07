The head coach of Al-Wahda team, Rosmiro Sefiko, is currently focused on finding urgent solutions to the defensive line issue, following the collapse the team experienced in the second half against Al-Dhariyah in the 20th round of the Yelo League, where Al-Wahda conceded 5 goals after ending the first half in a goalless draw.



Al-Dhariyah was close to achieving a historic result, were it not for the outstanding performance of the young Al-Wahda goalkeeper, Ahmed Al-Rashidi, who delivered a remarkable display that earned him the title of Man of the Match.



Coach Rosmiro held a candid meeting with the players, emphasizing that what happened was due to a lack of commitment to executing the required roles on the field, stressing the need to avoid repeating these mistakes starting from the match against Al-Faisaly next Tuesday in the 21st round.



He clarified that the upcoming phase requires playing with a collective spirit, ensuring that each player successfully fulfills their defensive and offensive duties, as he plans to strengthen the midfield with 5 players, while relying offensively on the trio: Norwegian striker Bjorn Jonsen, Salman Al-Muasher, and Ammar Al-Najjar.



Rosmiro urged his players to secure points from the match, asserting that there is no room for dropping points, especially with the administrative support, as the management will grant a bonus to the players in case of victory, prior to the match in the 23rd round.