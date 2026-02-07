عن حالة البحر اليوم أشار مركز الأرصاد إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 10 - 25 كم/ساعة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه المضيق، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه المضيق.

وستكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة، وشمالية شرقية إلى شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 28كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونص يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.