Regarding the sea conditions today, the Meteorological Center indicated that the surface wind movement on the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 10 - 25 km/h, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 12 - 35 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching over two meters towards the strait. The sea condition will be slightly wavy in the northern and central parts, and slightly to moderately wavy in the southern part, becoming rough towards the strait.

The surface winds on the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 15-35 km/h, and northeasterly to easterly in the southern part at a speed of 12 - 28 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain, and the sea condition will be slightly to moderately wavy, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds bringing rain.