The National Unified Admission Platform "Qabul" has set the official dates for admission, results, and scholarships for the upcoming academic year 1448 AH for high school graduates wishing to enroll in public universities and technical and vocational training colleges.

The timeline includes 11 phases, starting with the first phase from November 5 to June 24, which includes adding preferences that allow students to view available specializations. The second phase runs from January 10 to May 7 for applying for external scholarships (the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for External Scholarships and reviewing the recommended universities). The third phase involves personal interviews and admission tests, starting on April 1 and continuing until July 5, while the fourth phase lasts until June 1, which is the final date for updating academic data and special exceptions.

According to the schedule, June 9 is the last date to take the achievement test, while the sixth phase will take place from June 12 to June 14, including the announcement of acceptance results for external scholarships and confirming acceptance. The seventh phase is the last date to add special condition specializations, set for June 14. The eighth phase involves the automated recording of high school results from official sources from June 26 to June 27, and the ninth phase is the last date to take the aptitude test on June 30.

The tenth phase is the stage of showing available opportunities for students, scheduled from June 28 to July 9, and the final phase is the announcement of acceptance results and confirming the final choice from July 14 to July 16.