حدّدت المنصة الوطنية للقبول الموحد «قبول» المواعيد الرسمية للقبول والنتائج والابتعاث للعام الدراسي القادم 1448هـ لخريجي الثانوية العامة الراغبين في الالتحاق بالجامعات الحكومية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني.

واشتمل الجدول الزمني على 11 مرحلة تبدأ الأولى 5 نوفمبر إلى 24 يونيو، تشمل إضافة الرغبات التي تمكن الطلبة من استعراض التخصصات المتاحة، والمرحلة الثانية تبدأ من 10 يناير إلى 7 مايو للتقديم على الابتعاث الخارجي (برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي واستعراض الجامعات الموصى بها)، والمرحلة الثالثة إجراء المقابلات الشخصية واختبارات القبول تبدأ في 1 أبريل وحتى 5 يوليو والمرحلة الرابعة تستمر حتى الأول من شهر يونيو وهو آخر موعد لتحديث البيانات الأكاديمية والاستثناءات الخاصة.

وطبقا للجدول يوم 9 من يونيو آخر موعد لأداء الاختبار التحصيلي، فيما ستكون المرحلة السادسة في الفترة من 12يونيو إلى 14 يونيو، تشمل إعلان نتائج القبول في الابتعاث الخارجي وتأكيد القبول، والمرحلة السابعة هي آخر موعد لإضافة التخصصات ذات الشروط الخاصة وحدد له يوم 14 من شهر يونيو، والمرحلة الثامنة رصد نتائج الثانوية العامة آلياً من المصادر الرسمية في الفترة من 26 يونيو إلى 27 يونيو، والمرحلة التاسعة آخر موعد لأداء اختبار القدرات يوم 30 يونيو.

‏أما المرحلة العاشرة فهي مرحلة إظهار الفرص المتاحة للطلبة حددت خلال الفترة من 28 يونيو وحتى 9 يوليو، والمرحلة الأخيرة إعلان نتائج القبول وتأكيد الاختيار النهائي في الفترة من 14 يوليو إلى 16 يوليو.