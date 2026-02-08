نجح فريق طبي متخصص في مستشفى دله النخيل للأطفال في إجراء جراحة دقيقة ونادرة لطفلة خدّج وُلدت بعمر حملي 26 أسبوعاً، وتبلغ من العمر 5 أيام فقط، وبوزن 650 جراماً..
كانت الطفلة تعاني من تداخل معوي وغرغرينا بالأمعاء، إضافة إلى وجود ثقوب متعددة في الأمعاء الدقيقة، إذ أُجري لها استكشاف جراحي دقيق تضمن استئصال جزء من الأمعاء الدقيقة بطول 30 سم، ثم إعادة توصيل الأمعاء، مع إنشاء فتحة تبرز جانبية بالأمعاء الدقيقة.
وقد تكللت العملية بالنجاح، بقيادة الفريق الجراحي في مستشفى دله النخيل للأطفال الذي ضم الدكتور عبد المنعم جادو – استشاري جراحة الأطفال، والدكتور محمد السيد دبوس – استشاري جراحة الأطفال، مع الإشادة بالدور المهم لقسم التخدير في إنجاح هذا التدخل الجراحي الدقيق.
وعقب العملية، بدأت الطفلة في تلقي التغذية الوريدية، ثم انتقلت تدريجياً إلى الرضاعة الطبيعية، مما ساهم في تحسن حالتها الصحية وزيادة وزنها بشكل طبيعي، وذلك بفضل الله ثم الجهود المتكاملة لفريق العناية المركزة لحديثي الولادة.
وبعد استقرار حالتها العامة وتحسن النمو، أُجريت لها عملية أخرى لغلق فتحة التبرز الجانبية وإعادة توصيل الأمعاء، لتغادر بعدها المستشفى وهي في حالة صحية مستقرة.
كما كان لفريق رعاية حديثي الولادة دور محوري في توفير أعلى مستويات العناية الطبية المتقدمة، التي مكّنت من إجراء هذه العمليات الدقيقة بنجاح، ومساعدة الطفلة على استكمال نموها الطبيعي، ويُذكر كذلك الدور المهم لقسم التخدير في توفير الإمكانيات الحديثة والخبرة العالية اللازمة لإتمام مثل هذه العمليات المتقدمة بأعلى درجات الأمان والكفاءة، بفضل الله.
A specialized medical team at Dallah Hospital for Children successfully performed a rare and delicate surgery on a premature baby girl born at 26 weeks of gestation, who is only 5 days old and weighs 650 grams.
The baby was suffering from intestinal obstruction and intestinal gangrene, in addition to multiple holes in the small intestine. A precise surgical exploration was conducted, which included the resection of a 30 cm segment of the small intestine, followed by reconnection of the intestines and the creation of a side stoma in the small intestine.
The operation was successful, led by the surgical team at Dallah Hospital for Children, which included Dr. Abdul Moneim Jado – Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, and Dr. Mohamed Al-Sayed Dabous – Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, with praise for the important role of the anesthesia department in the success of this delicate surgical intervention.
Following the surgery, the baby began receiving intravenous nutrition and then gradually transitioned to breastfeeding, which contributed to her health improvement and natural weight gain, thanks to God and the integrated efforts of the neonatal intensive care team.
After her general condition stabilized and her growth improved, she underwent another operation to close the side stoma and reconnect the intestines, after which she left the hospital in stable health.
The neonatal care team also played a pivotal role in providing the highest levels of advanced medical care, which enabled the successful execution of these delicate surgeries and assisted the baby in continuing her natural growth. It is also worth mentioning the important role of the anesthesia department in providing the modern capabilities and high expertise necessary to complete such advanced operations with the highest levels of safety and efficiency, thanks to God.
