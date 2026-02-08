A specialized medical team at Dallah Hospital for Children successfully performed a rare and delicate surgery on a premature baby girl born at 26 weeks of gestation, who is only 5 days old and weighs 650 grams.

The baby was suffering from intestinal obstruction and intestinal gangrene, in addition to multiple holes in the small intestine. A precise surgical exploration was conducted, which included the resection of a 30 cm segment of the small intestine, followed by reconnection of the intestines and the creation of a side stoma in the small intestine.

The operation was successful, led by the surgical team at Dallah Hospital for Children, which included Dr. Abdul Moneim Jado – Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, and Dr. Mohamed Al-Sayed Dabous – Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, with praise for the important role of the anesthesia department in the success of this delicate surgical intervention.

Following the surgery, the baby began receiving intravenous nutrition and then gradually transitioned to breastfeeding, which contributed to her health improvement and natural weight gain, thanks to God and the integrated efforts of the neonatal intensive care team.

After her general condition stabilized and her growth improved, she underwent another operation to close the side stoma and reconnect the intestines, after which she left the hospital in stable health.

The neonatal care team also played a pivotal role in providing the highest levels of advanced medical care, which enabled the successful execution of these delicate surgeries and assisted the baby in continuing her natural growth. It is also worth mentioning the important role of the anesthesia department in providing the modern capabilities and high expertise necessary to complete such advanced operations with the highest levels of safety and efficiency, thanks to God.

It is noted that Dallah Health provides services to more than 3.7 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.