نجح فريق طبي متخصص في مستشفى دله النخيل للأطفال في إجراء جراحة دقيقة ونادرة لطفلة خدّج وُلدت بعمر حملي 26 أسبوعاً، وتبلغ من العمر 5 أيام فقط، وبوزن 650 جراماً..

كانت الطفلة تعاني من تداخل معوي وغرغرينا بالأمعاء، إضافة إلى وجود ثقوب متعددة في الأمعاء الدقيقة، إذ أُجري لها استكشاف جراحي دقيق تضمن استئصال جزء من الأمعاء الدقيقة بطول 30 سم، ثم إعادة توصيل الأمعاء، مع إنشاء فتحة تبرز جانبية بالأمعاء الدقيقة.

وقد تكللت العملية بالنجاح، بقيادة الفريق الجراحي في مستشفى دله النخيل للأطفال الذي ضم الدكتور عبد المنعم جادو – استشاري جراحة الأطفال، والدكتور محمد السيد دبوس – استشاري جراحة الأطفال، مع الإشادة بالدور المهم لقسم التخدير في إنجاح هذا التدخل الجراحي الدقيق.

وعقب العملية، بدأت الطفلة في تلقي التغذية الوريدية، ثم انتقلت تدريجياً إلى الرضاعة الطبيعية، مما ساهم في تحسن حالتها الصحية وزيادة وزنها بشكل طبيعي، وذلك بفضل الله ثم الجهود المتكاملة لفريق العناية المركزة لحديثي الولادة.

وبعد استقرار حالتها العامة وتحسن النمو، أُجريت لها عملية أخرى لغلق فتحة التبرز الجانبية وإعادة توصيل الأمعاء، لتغادر بعدها المستشفى وهي في حالة صحية مستقرة.

كما كان لفريق رعاية حديثي الولادة دور محوري في توفير أعلى مستويات العناية الطبية المتقدمة، التي مكّنت من إجراء هذه العمليات الدقيقة بنجاح، ومساعدة الطفلة على استكمال نموها الطبيعي، ويُذكر كذلك الدور المهم لقسم التخدير في توفير الإمكانيات الحديثة والخبرة العالية اللازمة لإتمام مثل هذه العمليات المتقدمة بأعلى درجات الأمان والكفاءة، بفضل الله.

