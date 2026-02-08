تغيب حارس الهلال، المغربي ياسين بونو، عن تدريبات فريقه التي تسبق مواجهة الفريق أمام شباب الأهلي دبي الإماراتي، في الجولة السابعة من منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
وكان الهلال قد أعلن عبر حسابه على «X»عن غياب بونو وخضوعه لجلسة علاجية في منطقة الكتف. وعلق أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي السعودي ثامر الشهراني على طبيعة الوضع الصحي الحالي للحارس الدولي المغربي، في تغريدة عبر حسابه الشخصي على «X» أن ياسين بونو اكتفى ببرنامج علاجي مخصص، دون الدخول في تفاصيل دقيقة عن طبيعة الإصابة، حسب بيان الهلال الرسمي، وهذا يؤكد أن الحارس يخضع لمتابعة طبية دقيقة من قبل الجهاز الطبي للفريق.
وطمأن الشهراني الجماهير الهلالية بأن الإصابة تبدو خفيفة، إذ أكد أن الحالة لا تتطلب أي فحوصات أو أشعة إضافية في الوقت الحالي، وهذا قد يكون ناتجاً عن الأحمال التدريبية المكثفة.
كما أشار الشهراني إلى أن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يتعرض فيها بونو لإصابة في الكتف منذ انضمامه إلى الهلال، وهذا يؤكد أن أموره سليمة، إذ يملك سجلاً صحياً جيداً خصوصاً في منطقة الكتف، فعودته للتدريبات ستكون سريعة.
The goalkeeper of Al-Hilal, Moroccan Yassine Bounou, missed his team's training sessions ahead of their match against Al Ahli Dubai in the seventh round of the AFC Champions League.
Al-Hilal announced via their account on "X" that Bounou was absent due to undergoing a treatment session for his shoulder. Saudi physiotherapist Thamer Al-Shahrani commented on the current health status of the Moroccan international goalkeeper in a tweet on his personal account on "X," stating that Yassine Bounou is following a specialized treatment program, without going into specific details about the nature of the injury, according to Al-Hilal's official statement. This confirms that the goalkeeper is under close medical supervision from the team's medical staff.
Al-Shahrani reassured Al-Hilal fans that the injury appears to be minor, confirming that the condition does not require any additional tests or scans at this time, which may be a result of the intense training loads.
He also noted that this is the first time Bounou has sustained a shoulder injury since joining Al-Hilal, confirming that he is in good shape, as he has a good health record, especially regarding his shoulder, so his return to training will be swift.