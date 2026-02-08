The goalkeeper of Al-Hilal, Moroccan Yassine Bounou, missed his team's training sessions ahead of their match against Al Ahli Dubai in the seventh round of the AFC Champions League.



Al-Hilal announced via their account on "X" that Bounou was absent due to undergoing a treatment session for his shoulder. Saudi physiotherapist Thamer Al-Shahrani commented on the current health status of the Moroccan international goalkeeper in a tweet on his personal account on "X," stating that Yassine Bounou is following a specialized treatment program, without going into specific details about the nature of the injury, according to Al-Hilal's official statement. This confirms that the goalkeeper is under close medical supervision from the team's medical staff.



Al-Shahrani reassured Al-Hilal fans that the injury appears to be minor, confirming that the condition does not require any additional tests or scans at this time, which may be a result of the intense training loads.



He also noted that this is the first time Bounou has sustained a shoulder injury since joining Al-Hilal, confirming that he is in good shape, as he has a good health record, especially regarding his shoulder, so his return to training will be swift.