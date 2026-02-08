تغيب حارس الهلال، المغربي ياسين بونو، عن تدريبات فريقه التي تسبق مواجهة الفريق أمام شباب الأهلي دبي الإماراتي، في الجولة السابعة من منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وكان الهلال قد أعلن عبر حسابه على «X»عن غياب بونو وخضوعه لجلسة علاجية في منطقة الكتف. وعلق أخصائي العلاج الطبيعي السعودي ثامر الشهراني على طبيعة الوضع الصحي الحالي للحارس الدولي المغربي، في تغريدة عبر حسابه الشخصي على «X» أن ياسين بونو اكتفى ببرنامج علاجي مخصص، دون الدخول في تفاصيل دقيقة عن طبيعة الإصابة، حسب بيان الهلال الرسمي، وهذا يؤكد أن الحارس يخضع لمتابعة طبية دقيقة من قبل الجهاز الطبي للفريق.


وطمأن الشهراني الجماهير الهلالية بأن الإصابة تبدو خفيفة، إذ أكد أن الحالة لا تتطلب أي فحوصات أو أشعة إضافية في الوقت الحالي، وهذا قد يكون ناتجاً عن الأحمال التدريبية المكثفة.


كما أشار الشهراني إلى أن هذه هي المرة الأولى التي يتعرض فيها بونو لإصابة في الكتف منذ انضمامه إلى الهلال، وهذا يؤكد أن أموره سليمة، إذ يملك سجلاً صحياً جيداً خصوصاً في منطقة الكتف، فعودته للتدريبات ستكون سريعة.