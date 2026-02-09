The coach of the Al-Ittihad team, Kونسيساو, urged his players to put behind them the loss to Al-Nassr, with a score of two goals to none in the 20th round of the Saudi Pro League, and to focus on the upcoming match against Al-Gharafa of Qatar, on Tuesday at 9:15 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. He will intensify the football drills to adopt the appropriate technical style and the starting lineup that he will use in the anticipated match against Al-Gharafa. Coach Kونسيساو aims for his team to achieve victory and collect the three points to secure qualification for the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.

The Al-Ittihad team currently occupies the sixth position with nine points from six matches played in the group stage of the Asian championship.