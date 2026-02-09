تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، كرّم أمير الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء أمس (الأحد)، روّاد العمل الاجتماعي العشرة الفائزين في الدورة الـ13 لعام 2025، خلال الحفل الذي أُقيم بمدينة الرياض.

وقال وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية رئيس مجلس أمناء جائزة الأميرة صيتة للتميز في العمل الاجتماعي أحمد الراجحي في كلمته: الجائزة لم تعد مجرد حدث سنوي بل أصبحت رسالة سامية في خدمة المجتمع تُجسّد دقة الاختيار والاهتمام بمواضيع سنوية محكمة تتماشى مع احتياجات الوطن وتحقق مستهدفات رؤيته السامية.

تحت رعاية الملك.. أمير الرياض يكرّم 143 فائزاً بجائزة الأميرة صيتة في دورتها الـ13

وأوضح أن الجائزة تحرص على أن تكون موضوعاتها انعكاسًا واقعيًا للتحديات التي تواجه المجتمع، وأن تصل إلى مختلف شرائحه عبر برامجها ومبادراتها المتنوعة، بفضل التكامل البنّاء مع وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية والمواءمة المتميزة مع المركز الوطني للقطاع غير الربحي.

وأشار إلى أن الجائزة شهدت نموًا ملحوظًا في عدد الفائزين، إذ ارتفع العدد من (133) فائزًا إلى (143) فائزًا، موزعين على مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، واستفاد منها (6,727) مستفيدًا، ضمن 6 فروع تغطي موضوعات محورية تشمل الإنجاز الوطني والوقف الإسلامي، والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، ورواد العمل الاجتماعي، والاستدامة البيئية، مختتمًا كلمته باستذكار سيرة الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز وما تركته من بصمة راسخة في العمل الخيري والإنساني.

من جانبه، رحّب الأمين العام للجائزة الدكتور فهد المغلوث بالحضور، وهنّأ الفائزين موضحًا أن عنوان هذه الدورة (الذكاء الاجتماعي في خدمة الإنسانية) يعكس رؤية الجائزة ورسالتها ويؤكد أن العمل الاجتماعي لم يعد جهدًا عابرًا بل منظومة مؤسسية واعية تقوم على الابتكار وصناعة الأثر المستدام. وبيّن أن الجائزة شهدت إقبالًا واسعًا إذ تقدّم لها 754 مشاركة، تأهل منها 158 لمرحلة التقييم العلمي، ثم 18 لمرحلة التحكيم النهائي، وبعد الزيارات الميدانية أجمعت لجنة التحكيم على فوز 10 روّاد.

وأعلن المغلوث فتح باب الترشح للجائزة الكبرى في دورتها الـ14 تحت عنوان (تنمية الإنسان وتعزيز التماسك المجتمعي والولاء الوطني) مؤكدًا أن الإنسان هو محور التنمية وأساسها، موجّهًا الشكر لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد على دعمهما المتواصل، ومستذكرًا دور الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز – رحمه الله – في توجيهه بأن تحمل الجائزة اسم شقيقته الأميرة صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز تخليدًا لإرثها الإنساني.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير منطقة الرياض (وقف صيتة بنت عبدالعزيز) نظير دوره الرائد في العمل الإنساني، ثم كرّم الفائزين بالدورة الـ13، وفاز في فرع التميز في الإنجاز الوطني مناصفة الهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية «مدن»، والإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة القصيم، وفي فرع الوقف الإسلامي مناصفة وقف تعظيم الوحيين والجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، وفي فرع برامج العمل الاجتماعي مناصفة جمعية مراكز الأحياء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة وجمعية خدمات الحجاج والمعتمرين بمنطقة الجوف، وفي فرع رواد العمل الاجتماعي عبدالله بن صالح العثيم، وفي فرع المسؤولية الاجتماعية شركة الصحراء العالمية للبتروكيماويات «سبكيم»، وفي فرع الاستدامة البيئية مناصفة أمانة منطقة حائل وجامعة الملك خالد.