تحت رعاية الملك.. أمير الرياض يكرّم 143 فائزاً بجائزة الأميرة صيتة في دورتها الـ13

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, honored the ten winners of the 13th edition of the Social Work Award for the year 2025 last night (Sunday) during a ceremony held in Riyadh.

The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Princess Sita Award for Excellence in Social Work, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, stated in his speech: "The award has become more than just an annual event; it has become a noble message in serving the community that embodies precision in selection and attention to well-defined annual topics that align with the needs of the nation and achieve the objectives of its noble vision."

He explained that the award is keen to ensure that its topics reflect the real challenges facing society and reach various segments through its diverse programs and initiatives, thanks to the constructive integration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the distinguished alignment with the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector.

He pointed out that the award has witnessed a notable increase in the number of winners, rising from 133 winners to 143 winners, distributed across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom, benefiting 6,727 individuals, across 6 branches covering key topics including national achievement, Islamic endowment, social responsibility, social work pioneers, and environmental sustainability, concluding his speech by recalling the legacy of Princess Sita bint Abdulaziz and the lasting impact she left in charitable and humanitarian work.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the award, Dr. Fahd Al-Maghlouth, welcomed the attendees and congratulated the winners, explaining that the theme of this edition, "Social Intelligence in the Service of Humanity," reflects the vision and message of the award and confirms that social work is no longer a fleeting effort but a conscious institutional system based on innovation and creating sustainable impact. He indicated that the award has seen wide participation, with 754 submissions, of which 158 qualified for the scientific evaluation stage, then 18 for the final judging stage, and after field visits, the judging committee agreed on the victory of 10 pioneers.

Al-Maghlouth announced the opening of nominations for the grand award in its 14th edition under the title "Human Development and Enhancing Social Cohesion and National Loyalty," affirming that the human being is the core and foundation of development, expressing gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their continuous support, and recalling the role of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz – may he rest in peace – in directing that the award bear the name of his sister, Princess Sita bint Abdulaziz, in commemoration of her humanitarian legacy.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of Riyadh honored the "Sita bint Abdulaziz Endowment" for its pioneering role in humanitarian work, then honored the winners of the 13th edition. The award for excellence in national achievement was jointly won by the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" and the General Administration of Education in the Al-Qassim region. In the Islamic endowment category, the award was jointly won by the Endowment for the Reverence of the Two Holy Scriptures and the Islamic University in Medina. In the social work programs category, the award was jointly won by the Association of Neighborhood Centers in the Makkah region and the Association of Pilgrims and Umrah Services in the Al-Jawf region. In the category of social work pioneers, the award went to Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Othaim. In the social responsibility category, the award was won by Sahara International Petrochemicals "SABIC," and in the environmental sustainability category, the award was jointly won by the Municipality of Hail and King Khalid University.