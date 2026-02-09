ينهي مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايسله تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة فريقه أمام الوحدة الإماراتي غداً (الإثنين) الساعة 4:45 عصراً، على استاد آل نهيان في أبوظبي، ضمن الجولة السابعة من مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية ختامية سيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني المناسب، واختيار الأسماء الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.

ويسعى المدرب ماتياس يايسله لتحقيق فريقه للفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 16 في دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة.

ويحتل الفريق الأهلاوي المركز الثالث برصيد 13 نقطة في ترتيب دور المجموعات بالبطولة الآسيوية.