Al Ahli team coach Matthias Jaissle is finalizing his technical preparations for his team's match against Al Wahda from the UAE tomorrow (Monday) at 4:45 PM, at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as part of the seventh round of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. He will conduct a final training session during which he will determine the appropriate technical style and select the key players who will participate in the anticipated match.

Coach Matthias Jaissle aims for his team to achieve victory, collect three points, and reach 16 points in the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.

The Al Ahli team currently occupies the third position with 13 points in the group stage standings of the Asian championship.