The representatives of Saudi football, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, face the Emirati teams Al-Wahda and Al-Ahli Dubai today (Monday) in two Gulf clashes as part of the seventh round of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. The Al-Ahli team will visit their counterpart Al-Wahda at 4:45 PM at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the Al-Ahli Dubai team will host Al-Hilal at 7:00 PM at Al Rashid Stadium in Dubai.

The Al-Ahli team is playing their match against Al-Wahda in the seventh round of the group stage in the Asian championship, where the Al-Ahli team occupies the third place with 13 points. Coach Matthias Jaissle aims for his team to achieve victory, collect the three points, and reach 16 points in the standings of the Western clubs in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. It is expected that coach Matthias Jaissle will give all players the opportunity to participate in the match against Al-Wahda.

The Al-Hilal team is visiting their counterpart Al-Ahli Dubai in the seventh round of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, where the Al-Hilal team is at the "top" with 18 points. Coach Inzaghi looks forward to continuing his team's victories, achieving a full score, and maintaining the top position.