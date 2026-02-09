يواجه ممثلا الكرة السعودية الأهلي والهلال فريقي الوحدة وشباب الأهلي الإماراتيين، اليوم (الإثنين)، في قمتين خليجيتين ضمن الجولة السابعة من مباريات دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ سيحل فريق الأهلي ضيفاً على نظيره الوحدة الإماراتي الساعة 4:45 عصراً على استاد آل نهيان في أبوظبي. فيما سيستضيف فريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي نظيره الهلال الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على ملعب آل راشد في مدينة دبي.

ويخوض فريق الأهلي لقاءه أمام الوحدة الإماراتي، في الجولة السابعة من مباريات دور المجموعات في البطولة الآسيوية، إذ يحتل الفريق الأهلاوي المركز الثالث برصيد 13 نقطة، ويطمح المدرب ماتياس يايسله في تحقيق فريقه الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة (16) في ترتيب مجموعة أندية الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، ومن المتوقع أن يمنح المدرب ماتياس يايسله الفرصة لجميع اللاعبين للمشاركة في مواجهة الوحدة.

ويحل فريق الهلال ضيفاً على نظيره شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في الجولة السابعة من مباريات دور المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ يعتلي الفريق الهلالي «الصدارة» برصيد 18 نقطة، ويتطلع المدرب إنزاغي لمواصلة فريقه تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد العلامة الكاملة والمحافظة على الصدارة.