يواجه ممثلا الكرة السعودية الأهلي والهلال فريقي الوحدة وشباب الأهلي الإماراتيين، اليوم (الإثنين)، في قمتين خليجيتين ضمن الجولة السابعة من مباريات دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ سيحل فريق الأهلي ضيفاً على نظيره الوحدة الإماراتي الساعة 4:45 عصراً على استاد آل نهيان في أبوظبي. فيما سيستضيف فريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي نظيره الهلال الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على ملعب آل راشد في مدينة دبي.
ويخوض فريق الأهلي لقاءه أمام الوحدة الإماراتي، في الجولة السابعة من مباريات دور المجموعات في البطولة الآسيوية، إذ يحتل الفريق الأهلاوي المركز الثالث برصيد 13 نقطة، ويطمح المدرب ماتياس يايسله في تحقيق فريقه الانتصار وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة (16) في ترتيب مجموعة أندية الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، ومن المتوقع أن يمنح المدرب ماتياس يايسله الفرصة لجميع اللاعبين للمشاركة في مواجهة الوحدة.
ويحل فريق الهلال ضيفاً على نظيره شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في الجولة السابعة من مباريات دور المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة، إذ يعتلي الفريق الهلالي «الصدارة» برصيد 18 نقطة، ويتطلع المدرب إنزاغي لمواصلة فريقه تحقيق الانتصارات وحصد العلامة الكاملة والمحافظة على الصدارة.
The representatives of Saudi football, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, face the Emirati teams Al-Wahda and Al-Ahli Dubai today (Monday) in two Gulf clashes as part of the seventh round of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. The Al-Ahli team will visit their counterpart Al-Wahda at 4:45 PM at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the Al-Ahli Dubai team will host Al-Hilal at 7:00 PM at Al Rashid Stadium in Dubai.
The Al-Ahli team is playing their match against Al-Wahda in the seventh round of the group stage in the Asian championship, where the Al-Ahli team occupies the third place with 13 points. Coach Matthias Jaissle aims for his team to achieve victory, collect the three points, and reach 16 points in the standings of the Western clubs in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. It is expected that coach Matthias Jaissle will give all players the opportunity to participate in the match against Al-Wahda.
The Al-Hilal team is visiting their counterpart Al-Ahli Dubai in the seventh round of the group stage matches in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs, where the Al-Hilal team is at the "top" with 18 points. Coach Inzaghi looks forward to continuing his team's victories, achieving a full score, and maintaining the top position.