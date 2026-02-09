تتزايد الأدلة العلمية التي تشير إلى وجود ارتباط وثيق بين ميكروبيوم الأمعاء ومرض ألزهايمر، في تطور لافت قد يغيّر فهمنا لآليات المرض وطرق الوقاية منه.

إذ أعلن باحثون في إيرلندا وإنجلترا وإيطاليا، أخيراً، أن أعراض ألزهايمر يمكن نقلها إلى كائن حي سليم وصغير في السن عبر ميكروبيوم الأمعاء، ما يؤكد وجود دور سببي مباشر لبكتيريا الأمعاء في تطور المرض.

وقال الباحثون إن هذه النتائج تدعم بقوة الفرضية التي طالما طُرحت حول التواصل ثنائي الاتجاه بين الأمعاء والدماغ، خصوصاً في ما يتعلق بالأمراض العصبية التنكسية.

أمعاء مختلفة لدى مرضى ألزهايمر

وقبل هذه النتائج، أظهرت دراسة أُجريت عام 2022 في كلية كينغز بلندن، شملت تحليل عينات دم وبراز لـ68 شخصاً مصاباً بألزهايمر و68 شخصاً سليماً، أن ما يُعرف بـ«أمعاء ألزهايمر» تتميز بمستويات أعلى من مؤشرات الالتهاب مقارنة بالأشخاص الأصحاء.

كما بينت أبحاث أخرى أن الأشخاص المصابين بمرحلة ما قبل ألزهايمر -التي تُكتشف عبر تغيرات في بروتيني الأميلويد والتاو في الدماغ- يمتلكون تركيبة ميكروبية مختلفة في أمعائهم.

وفي تجارب مخبرية، لوحظ أن الفئران التي زُرعت بأمعاء بشرية مأخوذة من مرضى ألزهايمر أظهرت نمواً أقل للخلايا العصبية مقارنة بالفئران السليمة.

وتشير تجارب أولية أخرى إلى أن تعريض الخلايا الجذعية العصبية لدم مرضى ألزهايمر قد يعيق نمو الأعصاب، ما يعزز فرضية أن الالتهاب المرتبط بمنتجات بكتيريا الأمعاء يمكن أن يؤثر مباشرة في الدماغ.

من الأمعاء يبدأ المرض.. كيف يؤثر الغذاء في خطر ألزهايمر؟

من الملاحظة السريرية إلى الأنماط الغذائية

ويؤكد باحثون وأطباء أن هذه النتائج تتقاطع مع ملاحظاتهم السريرية، إذ يُلاحظ أن كثيراً من مرضى ألزهايمر اتبعوا النظام الغذائي الغربي التقليدي الغني بالأطعمة المصنعة طوال حياتهم.

وعند مقارنة معدلات الإصابة عالمياً، تظهر فروق لافتة، فحتى وقت قريب، كانت الهند من بين الدول ذات المعدلات المنخفضة جداً للإصابة بألزهايمر، إذ لم تتجاوز نسبة المصابين في شمال البلاد أقل من 1% بين من تزيد أعمارهم على 55 عاماً، وهو أقل بكثير من المتوسط العالمي.

ورغم انتشار أمراض مثل السكري وارتفاع ضغط الدم في الهند، إلا أن النظام الغذائي التقليدي هناك يعتمد بشكل واسع على الكركم، المعروف بخصائصه القوية المضادة للالتهابات.

حليف الأمعاء والدماغ

ويُعد الكركم من أقدم المكونات المستخدمة في الطب التقليدي الآسيوي، ويحتوي على مادة الكركمين، التي ثبت أنها تحسّن وظيفة الحاجز المعوي، وتقلل من نفاذية الأمعاء (الأمعاء المتسربة)، وتخفف الالتهاب المرتبط بميكروبيوم الأمعاء.

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن هذه الخصائص تجعل الكركم مفيداً في الحد من العمليات الالتهابية المرتبطة بألزهايمر.

ويؤكد مختصون أن دمج الكركم في النظام الغذائي سهل نسبياً، إذ يمكن إضافته إلى الشاي، والمشروبات الساخنة، والبيض، والعدس، والخضروات، مع تحسين امتصاصه عند تناوله مع الدهون وقليل من الفلفل الأسود.

خيار طويل الأمد

لكن الخبراء يشددون على أن إضافة عنصر غذائي واحد لا تكفي، بل يجب تبني نمط غذائي طويل الأمد يحد من الالتهاب ويحمي الدماغ.

وفي هذا السياق، يبرز النظام الغذائي المتوسطي كأحد أفضل الخيارات لدعم صحة الأمعاء والدماغ، وقد أظهرت دراسات عديدة أنه يقلل الالتهابات المزمنة، ويدعم توازن ميكروبيوم الأمعاء، ويرتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بالأمراض العصبية.

ويعتمد هذا النظام على زيت الزيتون البِكر، الخضروات الورقية والفواكه، الحبوب الكاملة، المكسرات والبقوليات، استهلاك معتدل للأسماك واللحوم، تقليل اللحوم الحمراء والسكريات، كما ينصح الخبراء بتجنب الأطعمة المصنعة، واللحوم المعالجة، والزيوت المكررة، والمشروبات المحلاة، لما لها من أثر سلبي مباشر على الأمعاء والدماغ.