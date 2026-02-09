The scientific evidence indicating a close link between the gut microbiome and Alzheimer’s disease is increasing, in a notable development that may change our understanding of the disease mechanisms and ways to prevent it.

Researchers in Ireland, England, and Italy recently announced that Alzheimer’s symptoms can be transferred to a healthy, young organism via the gut microbiome, confirming a direct causal role of gut bacteria in the development of the disease.

The researchers stated that these results strongly support the long-standing hypothesis regarding the bidirectional communication between the gut and the brain, especially concerning neurodegenerative diseases.

Different guts in Alzheimer’s patients

Prior to these findings, a study conducted in 2022 at King’s College London, which analyzed blood and stool samples from 68 Alzheimer’s patients and 68 healthy individuals, showed that what is known as “Alzheimer’s gut” is characterized by higher levels of inflammatory markers compared to healthy individuals.

Other research has indicated that individuals in the pre-Alzheimer’s stage—identified through changes in the amyloid and tau proteins in the brain—have a different microbial composition in their guts.

In laboratory experiments, it was observed that mice implanted with human guts taken from Alzheimer’s patients showed less growth of nerve cells compared to healthy mice.

Other preliminary experiments suggest that exposing neural stem cells to the blood of Alzheimer’s patients may hinder nerve growth, reinforcing the hypothesis that inflammation associated with gut bacteria products can directly affect the brain.

From clinical observation to dietary patterns

Researchers and doctors confirm that these results intersect with their clinical observations, noting that many Alzheimer’s patients have followed a traditional Western diet rich in processed foods throughout their lives.

When comparing global incidence rates, significant differences emerge. Until recently, India was among the countries with very low rates of Alzheimer’s, with less than 1% of those over 55 years old in the northern part of the country being affected, which is much lower than the global average.

Despite the prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in India, the traditional diet there relies heavily on turmeric, known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Ally of the gut and brain

Turmeric is one of the oldest ingredients used in traditional Asian medicine and contains curcumin, which has been shown to improve intestinal barrier function, reduce intestinal permeability (leaky gut), and alleviate inflammation associated with the gut microbiome.

Studies indicate that these properties make turmeric beneficial in reducing inflammatory processes associated with Alzheimer’s.

Experts affirm that incorporating turmeric into the diet is relatively easy, as it can be added to tea, hot beverages, eggs, lentils, and vegetables, with its absorption improved when consumed with fats and a little black pepper.

A long-term option

However, experts emphasize that adding a single dietary element is not enough; a long-term dietary pattern that reduces inflammation and protects the brain must be adopted.

In this context, the Mediterranean diet stands out as one of the best options to support gut and brain health, with numerous studies showing that it reduces chronic inflammation, supports gut microbiome balance, and is associated with a lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

This diet relies on extra virgin olive oil, leafy vegetables and fruits, whole grains, nuts and legumes, moderate consumption of fish and meats, and a reduction in red meats and sugars. Experts also recommend avoiding processed foods, processed meats, refined oils, and sweetened beverages due to their direct negative impact on the gut and brain.