The Egyptian judiciary has drawn the curtain on one of the most heinous crimes that shocked Egyptian society in recent years, after the criminal court sentenced the main accused in the case of a child's murder and dismemberment, known in the media as the "Dark Web" case, to death by hanging, following the issuance of a legal opinion from the Grand Mufti of Egypt.

The ruling came after months of investigations and trials, putting an end to a shocking criminal file that revealed horrific details of a complete murder plot, involving an adult male and a minor, motivated by money and executed in a manner described by the prosecution as "brutal and cold."

According to the investigations, the first accused (a 29-year-old café worker) conspired with the second accused (a student who is not yet 15 years old) to kill the victim in exchange for 5 million Egyptian pounds, in a crime that was planned in advance and with remarkable calm.

The investigations revealed that the second accused played the role of the instigator and planner, providing his partner with all the necessary information, including the names of the drugs used to sedate the victim before the crime was carried out.

On the day of the incident, the main accused lured the child to his residence and gave him a drink containing narcotic substances until he lost consciousness completely, before strangling him with a leather belt, kneeling on his body until he breathed his last.

The crime did not stop at murder; investigations revealed that the perpetrator dismembered the body in a shocking scene, which propelled the case to the forefront of media attention, linking it to criminal activities believed to be associated with what is known as the "Dark Web."

While the court sentenced the first accused to death by hanging, it punished the second accused with 15 years of hard labor, considering it the maximum penalty permitted by child law, due to his young age at the time of committing the crime.

The ruling sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many expressing their relief at the death sentence, considering it a "just retribution" for the blood of an innocent child.

Conversely, the case renewed the debate over child law, after the victim's family and several observers called for a reconsideration of the penalties imposed on minors involved in complete murder crimes, amid a rise in violent crimes involving children in recent times.

While this ruling closes one of the most terrifying criminal files in Egypt, questions remain open about how minors are drawn into such crimes and the role of the dark electronic space in fueling this type of organized violence.