أسدل القضاء المصري الستار على واحدة من أبشع الجرائم التي صدمت الشارع المصري في السنوات الأخيرة، بعدما قضت محكمة الجنايات بالإعدام شنقاً بحق المتهم الرئيسي في قضية قتل طفل وتقطيع جثمانه، المعروفة إعلامياً باسم قضية «الدارك ويب»، عقب ورود الرأي الشرعي من مفتي الجمهورية المصرية.

وجاء الحكم بعد شهور من التحقيقات والمحاكمات ليضع حداً لملف جنائي صادم كشف عن تفاصيل مروّعة لصفقة قتل مكتملة الأركان، تورّط فيها شاب بالغ وطفل قاصر، بدافع المال وبطريقة وصفتها النيابة بـ«الوحشية والباردة».

وبحسب ما كشفته التحقيقات، فإن المتهم الأول (وهو عامل بمقهى يبلغ من العمر 29 عاماً) اتفق مع المتهم الثاني (وهو طالب لم يتجاوز 15 عاماً) على قتل الطفل المجني عليه مقابل 5 ملايين جنيه، في جريمة جرى التخطيط لها مسبقاً وبهدوء لافت.

وأوضحت التحقيقات أن المتهم الثاني لعب دور المحرّض والمخطط، حيث زوّد شريكه بكافة المعلومات اللازمة، بما في ذلك أسماء العقاقير الطبية التي استُخدمت لتخدير الضحية قبل تنفيذ الجريمة.

وفي يوم الواقعة، استدرج المتهم الرئيسي الطفل إلى مسكنه، وسقاه مشروباً يحتوي على مواد مخدّرة حتى فقد وعيه بالكامل، قبل أن يُحكم خنقه باستخدام حزام جلدي، جاثماً فوق جسده إلى أن لفظ أنفاسه الأخيرة.

ولم تتوقف الجريمة عند القتل، إذ كشفت التحقيقات قيام الجاني بتقطيع الجثمان في مشهد صادم، ما دفع بالقضية إلى صدارة الاهتمام الإعلامي، وربطها بأنشطة إجرامية يُعتقد أنها مرتبطة بما يُعرف بـ«الدارك ويب».

وفيما قضت المحكمة بإعدام المتهم الأول شنقاً، عاقبت المتهم الثاني بالسجن المشدد لمدة 15 عاماً، باعتبارها أقصى عقوبة يجيزها قانون الطفل، نظراً لحداثة سنه وقت ارتكاب الجريمة.

وأثار الحكم تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وعبّر كثيرون عن ارتياحهم لصدور حكم الإعدام، معتبرين أنه «اقتصاص عادل» لدم طفل بريء.

في المقابل، جدّدت القضية الجدل حول قانون الطفل، بعد مطالبة أسرة الضحية وعدد من المتابعين بإعادة النظر في العقوبات المقررة على القُصّر المتورطين في جرائم قتل مكتملة الأركان، في ظل تصاعد جرائم عنف شارك فيها أطفال خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وبينما يُغلق هذا الحكم واحداً من أكثر الملفات الجنائية إثارة للرعب في مصر، تبقى الأسئلة مفتوحة حول كيفية انجراف قاصرين إلى مثل هذه الجرائم، ودور الفضاء الإلكتروني المظلم في تغذية هذا النوع من العنف المنظم.