The assistant coaching staff of the national first team held a meeting yesterday (Sunday) with the players of Al-Nassr Club who are candidates for joining the national team for the 2026 World Cup, during their visit to the headquarters of the Saudi Football Federation.



This visit is part of a series of meetings that the coaching staff is conducting with the players, as similar meetings will be held in the coming period with players from the candidate clubs of Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Riyadh, Al-Taawoun, and Al-Khulood.



The meeting aimed to emphasize the importance of the current phase, full focus on technical instructions, adherence to approved nutritional and health programs, and reviewing the physical statistics of the players and discussing them with each player, which contributes to raising the level of technical and physical readiness.



The assistant coaching staff indicated that the upcoming phase requires doubling efforts and working harder, noting that commitment to daily details is a key element in achieving the highest levels of readiness.



This meeting is part of the methodology adopted by the coaching staff, aimed at enhancing direct communication with the players and mentally and physically preparing them for the upcoming phase, in a way that serves the interests of the national team and enhances its competitive presence, as part of a comprehensive work plan aimed at strengthening technical integration and unifying the methodology of work between the national team and the clubs.