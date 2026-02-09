عقد الجهاز الفني المساعد للمنتخب الوطني الأول أمس (الأحد) اجتماعًا مع لاعبي نادي النصر المرشحين للانضمام إلى صفوف المنتخب في كأس العالم 2026، وذلك خلال زيارتهم لمقر الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم.


وتأتي هذه الزيارة ضمن سلسلة من الزيارات التي يعقدها الجهاز الفني مع اللاعبين، حيث ستشهد الفترة القادمة عقد اجتماعات مماثلة مع لاعبي الأندية المرشحين في أندية الهلال، والشباب، والرياض، والتعاون، والخلود.


وجاء الاجتماع بهدف التأكيد على أهمية المرحلة الحالية، والتركيز الكامل على التعليمات الفنية، إلى جانب الالتزام بالبرامج الغذائية والصحية المعتمدة، والاطلاع على الأرقام البدنية للاعبين ومناقشتها مع كل لاعب، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية.


وأشار الجهاز الفني المساعد إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تتطلب مضاعفة الجهود والعمل بشكل أكبر، مشيرًا إلى أن الالتزام بالتفاصيل اليومية يُعد عنصرًا أساسيًا لتحقيق أعلى درجات الجاهزية.


ويُعد هذا الاجتماع جزءًا من منهجية العمل المعتمدة من الجهاز الفني، الهادفة إلى تعزيز التواصل المباشر مع اللاعبين وتهيئتهم ذهنيًا وبدنيًا للمرحلة القادمة، بما يخدم مصلحة المنتخب الوطني ويعزز حضوره التنافسي، ضمن خطة عمل متكاملة تهدف إلى تعزيز التكامل الفني وتوحيد منهجية العمل بين المنتخب والأندية.