The state of anticipation within the corridors of Al-Nassr has ended, following the return of team captain Cristiano Ronaldo to group training, after a period of absence from matches in recent days, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to "Okaz".



The source confirmed that Ronaldo's return to training does not mean he will participate in the match on Wednesday in the AFC Champions League 2 against Arkadag in Turkmenistan, as it has been decided to postpone his official return to the match next Saturday in the Saudi Professional League against Al-Fateh.



The source indicated that the previous absence was due to administrative and organizational observations, in addition to a social aspect represented by the delay in the payment of salaries for several employees and collaborators of the club, which prompted the Portuguese captain to intervene directly to address the issue.



He added that Al-Nassr's management has settled all overdue financial dues and paid salaries in recent hours, in a move that ended the disputes and opened the door for the return of administrative stability within the club.



The source noted that recent meetings also resulted in the restoration of José Semedo and Simão Coutinho's administrative powers, which were revoked at the end of December last year, thereby enhancing the administrative and technical readiness of the team in the upcoming phase.



The source concluded by emphasizing that Ronaldo's message was clear: commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and respect for everyone working within the club's system, both on and off the field.