انتهت حالة الترقّب داخل أروقة النصر، بعد عودة قائد الفريق كريستيانو رونالدو إلى التدريبات الجماعية، عقب فترة غياب عن اللقاءات خلال الأيام الماضية، وفق ما كشفه مصدر مطّلع لـ«عكاظ».


وأكد المصدر أن عودة رونالدو للتدريبات لا تعني مشاركته في مواجهة الأربعاء ضمن دوري أبطال آسيا 2 أمام أركاداغ في تركمانستان، إذ تقرّر تأجيل عودته الرسمية إلى مباراة السبت القادم في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين أمام الفتح.


وبيّن المصدر أن الغياب السابق جاء على خلفية ملاحظات إدارية وتنظيمية، إضافة إلى بُعد اجتماعي تمثّل في تأخر صرف رواتب عدد من موظفي ومتعاوني النادي، ما دفع القائد البرتغالي للتدخل المباشر لمعالجة الملف.


وأضاف أن إدارة النصر قامت خلال الساعات الماضية بتسوية جميع المستحقات المالية المتأخرة وصرف الرواتب، في خطوة أنهت الخلافات وفتحت الباب أمام عودة الاستقرار الإداري داخل النادي.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن الاجتماعات الأخيرة أسفرت كذلك عن استعادة جوزيه سيميدو وسيماو كوتينيو صلاحياتهما الإدارية التي سُحبت نهاية ديسمبر الماضي، بما يعزّز الجاهزية الإدارية والفنية للفريق في المرحلة القادمة.


واختتم المصدر بالتأكيد على أن رسالة رونالدو كانت واضحة: الالتزام بأعلى معايير الاحتراف والانضباط، واحترام كل من يعمل داخل منظومة النادي، داخل الملعب وخارجه.