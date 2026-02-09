بعد أقل من 24 ساعة على استقالة مورغان ماكسويني مدير مكتب كير ستارمر، أعلن تيم آلن المسؤول الإعلامي في مكتب رئيس الوزراء البريطاني اليوم (الإثنين) استقالته، في ضربة جديدة لحكومة العمال على خلفية فضيحة علاقات السفير السابق في واشنطن بيتر ماندلسون بالمموّل الأمريكي جيفري إبستين المدان بجرائم لا أخلاقية.


وقال آلن في بيان مقتضب: «قررت التنحي للسماح بتشكيل فريق جديد في داونينغ ستريت».


وكان ماكسويني قد أعلن أمس استقالته من منصبه على خلفية نصحه لرئيس الحكومة بتعيين بيتر ماندلسون سفيراً لبريطانيا في واشنطن، رغم صلاته بجيفري إبستين.


وقال مدير مكتب ستارمر المستقيل لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية (بي بي سي): «بعد تفكير معمق، قررت أن أستقيل من الحكومة»، مضيفاً: «تعيين بيتر ماندلسون كان خطأ رغم أنني بعدما سُئلت رأيي، نصحت رئيس الوزراء بأن يبادر إلى هذا التعيين، لذا أتحمل كامل المسؤولية عن هذه النصيحة».


وأعلنت الحكومة البريطانية فتح تحقيق في دفع حزمة تعويضات نهاية خدمة لماندلسون بعد إقالته في سبتمبر 2025 من منصبه سفيراً في واشنطن بسبب صلاته بإبستين.


وكان الوزير السابق السياسي في حزب العمال أُقيل بعد 7 أشهر فقط في منصبه، عقب كشف وثائق نشرتها وزارة العدل الأمريكية عن مدى عمق علاقاته بإبستين، غير أن معطيات حديثة وردت في وثائق أخرى نشرتها وزارة العدل الأمريكية نهاية يناير الماضي أغرقت حكومة ستارمر في أزمة جديدة.


ويخضع ماندلسون حالياً لتحقيق أمني، للاشتباه في تسريبه إلى إبستين معلومات بشأن البورصة قد تكون مؤثرة، خصوصاً أنه كان وزيراً في حكومة غوردن براون بين عامي 2008 و2010.