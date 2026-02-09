Less than 24 hours after the resignation of Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Tim Allen, the media officer in the British Prime Minister's office, announced his resignation today (Monday), in a new blow to the Labour government amid the scandal involving former Washington ambassador Peter Mandelson and the convicted American financier Jeffrey Epstein.



Allen said in a brief statement: "I have decided to step down to allow for the formation of a new team in Downing Street."



McSweeney had announced his resignation yesterday following his advice to the Prime Minister to appoint Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to Washington, despite his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.



In an interview with the BBC, the resigned chief of staff said: "After deep reflection, I have decided to resign from the government," adding: "The appointment of Peter Mandelson was a mistake, although after I was asked for my opinion, I advised the Prime Minister to proceed with this appointment, so I take full responsibility for that advice."



The British government announced the opening of an investigation into the payment of a severance package to Mandelson after his dismissal in September 2025 from his position as ambassador in Washington due to his connections with Epstein.



The former Labour Party politician was dismissed after only 7 months in his position, following the revelation of documents published by the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the extent of his relationships with Epstein. However, recent data found in other documents published by the U.S. Department of Justice at the end of January plunged Starmer's government into a new crisis.



Mandelson is currently under a security investigation, suspected of leaking information about the stock market to Epstein that could be influential, especially since he was a minister in Gordon Brown's government between 2008 and 2010.