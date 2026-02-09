أطلت النجمة العالمية ليدي غاغا خلال عرض السوبر بول بإطلالة لافتة جمعت بين الجرأة الفنية والحس المسرحي المعروف عنها، واختارت فستاناً باللون السماوي بقصة إسبانية واضحة، عكست روح الفلامنغو والدراما اللاتينية بأسلوب معاصر. تميّز الفستان بتصميمه الأنثوي المتحرك، وزُيّن بوردة حمراء بارزة أضفت لمسة درامية قوية وكأنها نقطة ارتكاز بصرية للإطلالة كاملة.

ليدي غاغا تحتفي بالدراما اللاتينية في عرض السوبر بول

ونسّقت غاغا الفستان مع حذاء باللون الأحمر، في اختيار مقصود عزّز من قوة اللون وأعاد التوازن بين نعومة السماوي وجرأة الأحمر، ما منح الإطلالة حضوراً مسرحياً ينسجم مع أجواء العرض الضخم. أما من ناحية الجمال، فاعتمدت شعرها الأشقر البلاتيني بتسريحة «ويفي» جانبية، جاءت ناعمة ومدروسة لتخفف من حدة الإطلالة وتمنحها لمسة هوليوودية كلاسيكية.

إطلالة ليدي غاغا في السوبر بول لم تكن مجرد اختيار أزياء، بل رسالة فنية متكاملة جمعت بين الموضة والأداء، مؤكدة مرة أخرى قدرتها على تحويل المسرح إلى مساحة تعبير بصري تحمل هوية واضحة وتوقيعاً خاصاً لا يشبه سواها.