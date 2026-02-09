ليدي غاغا تحتفي بالدراما اللاتينية في عرض السوبر بول

أطلت النجمة العالمية ليدي غاغا خلال عرض السوبر بول بإطلالة لافتة جمعت بين الجرأة الفنية والحس المسرحي المعروف عنها، واختارت فستاناً باللون السماوي بقصة إسبانية واضحة، عكست روح الفلامنغو والدراما اللاتينية بأسلوب معاصر. تميّز الفستان بتصميمه الأنثوي المتحرك، وزُيّن بوردة حمراء بارزة أضفت لمسة درامية قوية وكأنها نقطة ارتكاز بصرية للإطلالة كاملة.
ونسّقت غاغا الفستان مع حذاء باللون الأحمر، في اختيار مقصود عزّز من قوة اللون وأعاد التوازن بين نعومة السماوي وجرأة الأحمر، ما منح الإطلالة حضوراً مسرحياً ينسجم مع أجواء العرض الضخم. أما من ناحية الجمال، فاعتمدت شعرها الأشقر البلاتيني بتسريحة «ويفي» جانبية، جاءت ناعمة ومدروسة لتخفف من حدة الإطلالة وتمنحها لمسة هوليوودية كلاسيكية.
إطلالة ليدي غاغا في السوبر بول لم تكن مجرد اختيار أزياء، بل رسالة فنية متكاملة جمعت بين الموضة والأداء، مؤكدة مرة أخرى قدرتها على تحويل المسرح إلى مساحة تعبير بصري تحمل هوية واضحة وتوقيعاً خاصاً لا يشبه سواها.
The global star Lady Gaga made a striking appearance during the Super Bowl with a look that combined artistic boldness and her well-known theatrical sensibility. She chose a sky-blue dress with a clear Spanish cut, reflecting the spirit of flamenco and Latin drama in a contemporary style. The dress was characterized by its flowing feminine design and was adorned with a prominent red flower that added a strong dramatic touch, serving as a visual focal point for the entire look.
Gaga coordinated the dress with red shoes, a deliberate choice that enhanced the power of the color and restored balance between the softness of the sky-blue and the boldness of the red, giving the look a theatrical presence that harmonized with the atmosphere of the grand show. As for her beauty, she styled her platinum blonde hair in a side "wavy" hairstyle, which was soft and well-considered to soften the intensity of the look and give it a classic Hollywood touch.
Lady Gaga's appearance at the Super Bowl was not just a fashion choice, but a complete artistic message that combined fashion and performance, reaffirming once again her ability to transform the stage into a visual expression space that carries a clear identity and a unique signature that is unlike anyone else's.