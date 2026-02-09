أعلن المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن، هانس غروندبرغ اليوم (الإثنين) دعمه الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الحوار بين اليمنيين وخفض التصعيد، مرحباً بتشكيل الحكومة اليمنية الجديدة برئاسة شائع الزنداني.
وشدد المبعوث الأممي على ضرورة السماح للحكومة بأداء عملها من أجل تحقيق الاستقرار في البلاد، موضحاً أن هذا التطور يأتي في وقت تشتد الحاجة إلى بذل جهود متجددة للنهوض بعملية سياسية شاملة بقيادة اليمنيين، ومن أجل معالجة التحديات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية التي تواجه البلاد.
وأشار إلى وجوب تهيئة الظروف المواتية لسلام دائم في اليمن، متعهداً بمواصلة انخراطه مع الأطراف اليمنية والإقليمية لدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الحوار وخفض التصعيد.
وأدت الحكومة اليمنية اليوم، اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي الذي ترأس أيضاً اجتماعاً للحكومة لوضعها على الأولويات الملحة تنفيذها بشكل عاجل سياسياً واقتصادياً وتنموياً وعسكرياً.
The UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced today (Monday) his support for efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue among Yemenis and reducing escalation, welcoming the formation of the new Yemeni government headed by Sha'if Al-Zandani.
The UN envoy emphasized the necessity of allowing the government to perform its duties in order to achieve stability in the country, explaining that this development comes at a time when there is an urgent need for renewed efforts to advance an inclusive political process led by Yemenis, and to address the political, economic, and security challenges facing the country.
He pointed out the need to create favorable conditions for lasting peace in Yemen, committing to continue his engagement with Yemeni and regional parties to support efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue and reducing escalation.
The Yemeni government today took the constitutional oath before the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, who also chaired a government meeting to prioritize urgent political, economic, developmental, and military actions to be implemented promptly.