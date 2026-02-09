The UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced today (Monday) his support for efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue among Yemenis and reducing escalation, welcoming the formation of the new Yemeni government headed by Sha'if Al-Zandani.



The UN envoy emphasized the necessity of allowing the government to perform its duties in order to achieve stability in the country, explaining that this development comes at a time when there is an urgent need for renewed efforts to advance an inclusive political process led by Yemenis, and to address the political, economic, and security challenges facing the country.



He pointed out the need to create favorable conditions for lasting peace in Yemen, committing to continue his engagement with Yemeni and regional parties to support efforts aimed at enhancing dialogue and reducing escalation.



The Yemeni government today took the constitutional oath before the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, who also chaired a government meeting to prioritize urgent political, economic, developmental, and military actions to be implemented promptly.