أعلن المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن، هانس غروندبرغ اليوم (الإثنين) دعمه الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الحوار بين اليمنيين وخفض التصعيد، مرحباً بتشكيل الحكومة اليمنية الجديدة برئاسة شائع الزنداني.


وشدد المبعوث الأممي على ضرورة السماح للحكومة بأداء عملها من أجل تحقيق الاستقرار في البلاد، موضحاً أن هذا التطور يأتي في وقت تشتد الحاجة إلى بذل جهود متجددة للنهوض بعملية سياسية شاملة بقيادة اليمنيين، ومن أجل معالجة التحديات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية التي تواجه البلاد.


وأشار إلى وجوب تهيئة الظروف المواتية لسلام دائم في اليمن، متعهداً بمواصلة انخراطه مع الأطراف اليمنية والإقليمية لدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الحوار وخفض التصعيد.


وأدت الحكومة اليمنية اليوم، اليمين الدستورية أمام رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي الذي ترأس أيضاً اجتماعاً للحكومة لوضعها على الأولويات الملحة تنفيذها بشكل عاجل سياسياً واقتصادياً وتنموياً وعسكرياً.