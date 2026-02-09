كشف مفوّض الأمم المتحدة لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك اليوم (الإثنين) مقتل 100 مدني وإصابة العشرات في ضربات للطائرات المسيّرة بإقليم كردفان خلال فترة تجاوزت الأسبوعين بقليل.


وقال تورك أمام مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة اليوم: «خلال فترة تجاوزت أسبوعين بقليل حتى السادس من فبراير، وبناءً على توثيق مكتبنا، قُتل نحو 90 مدنياً وأصيب 142 آخرون في ضربات بطائرات مسيّرة»، موضحاً أن الضربات استهدفت قافلة لبرنامج الأغذية العالمي، وأسواقاً، ومرافق صحية، وأحياء سكنية في جنوب وشمال كردفان.


وأوضح المسؤول الأممي أنه يمكن تجنب الفظاعات والكارثة التي حصلت في الفاشر، في إشارة إلى مقتل المئات عقب سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع عليها أواخر أكتوبر الماضي.


وكانت منسقة الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية في السودان دينيس براون قد ذكرت في وقت سابق اليوم أن قوافل الإغاثة استُهدفت مراراً، موضحة أنها شاهدت فظائع ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع.


وكانت منظمة الصحة العالمية قد أعلنت تعرض ولاية جنوب كردفان لهجمات استهدفت 3 منشآت صحية خلال الأسبوع الأخير.