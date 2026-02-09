The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk revealed today (Monday) the killing of 100 civilians and the injury of dozens in drone strikes in the Kordofan region over a period of just over two weeks.



Turk stated before the United Nations Human Rights Council today: "During a period of just over two weeks until February 6, based on our office's documentation, around 90 civilians were killed and 142 others were injured in drone strikes," explaining that the strikes targeted a convoy of the World Food Program, markets, health facilities, and residential neighborhoods in South and North Kordofan.



The UN official clarified that the atrocities and disaster that occurred in El Fasher could have been avoided, referring to the killing of hundreds following the takeover of the Rapid Support Forces in late October.



Earlier today, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Denise Brown, mentioned that relief convoys have been repeatedly targeted, stating that she witnessed atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces.



The World Health Organization had announced that South Kordofan state was subjected to attacks targeting 3 health facilities during the past week.